Ukraine Criticizes Croatian President For Comments On Crimea

Russian troops launched a fresh wave of strikes on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, the military in Kyiv said early on January 31 as heavy fighting continued unabated in Ukraine's east, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the situation remains "very tough."

Vuhledar, a town in the Donetsk region, has become the latest focal point of the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff reported three Russian air strikes and four missile strikes, as well as more than 60 salvos from rocket systems that targeted Ukrainian settlements.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses," the General Staff said in its morning report.

"[The enemy] conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Novopavliyivka directions. In the direction of Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhya, the enemy is struggling to defend its positions," it said.

The Ukrainian military also rejected claims by Denis Pushilin, administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, that Russians had made advances near Vuhledar.

"We did not lose our positions," said Yevhen Yerin, a Ukrainian military spokesman for the area.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian claims could be verified independently.

A Russian official said that Moscow has moved additional forces and equipment to the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine to protect the frontier and ensure security.

Regional governor Roman Starovoit told a meeting of the local administration that personnel from the armed forces, border guards, and law enforcement agencies had already been formed in Kursk.

Local authorities have claimed that the area has been subjected to Ukrainian shelling since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.



Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to speed up deliveries of heavy weaponry promised in recent weeks as it tries to hold on to territory in the east, where Russia is piling up overwhelming force.

Zelenskiy has called the situation on the ground "very tough," with Russian forces making "constant attempts to break through our defenses."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is due in Paris on January 31, where he is scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron amid differences among Ukraine's allies over whether to provide fighter jets for its defense against Russia, after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out giving F-16s.

France and Australia also announced a deal on January 30 to jointly produce 155mm artillery shells for Ukraine after a ministerial meeting in Paris.

The United States and Germany agreed last week to send Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks, respectively, to Ukraine, while the United Kingdom earlier in January said it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks. Germany also allowed other countries, such as Norway and Poland to send their German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Poland said it will provide 60 more tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged.

Ukrainian soldiers are currently in Britain to be trained on the advanced weaponry, the British Defense Ministry said on January 29, though the delivery of the promised equipment is not expected for several months.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces," Zelenskiy said. "So we have to make time our weapon."

Russia has many more tanks than Ukraine, but the vast majority of them are Soviet-era models.

With reporting by Reuters