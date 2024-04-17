Deadly Russian Attack Hits Chernihiv With Air Defenses Lacking

At least 17 people have died and several others were injured in a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The air attack came after an air alert was declared at 8:50 a.m. local time on April 17, the local governor said. "Unfortunately, the death toll may rise. This would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on Telegram.