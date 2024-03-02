A Russian drone killed at least seven residents of a nine-story building in Odesa on the night of March 1-2. There were at least two children among the fatalities. A rescue operation was still in progress when this video was issued. A woman in the southern Ukrainian city told RFE/RL that her sister and 3-month-old nephew were under the rubble. The woman and the baby were later found dead. Ukrainian authorities said an Iranian-made Shahed drone had struck the apartment building.