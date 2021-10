Ukrainians marched in cities across the country on October 14 to mark Defenders Day, a holiday created in 2015 to honor veterans and fallen members of the armed forces. The holiday was established following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the start of the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donbas region. It replaces a similar event held in February, the Defenders of the Fatherland holiday, which originated in Soviet times.