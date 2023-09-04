News
Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Submits Resignation Letter
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia. The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Explosion At Coal Mine In Iran's North Kills Six
An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on September 4. The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. "Six miners were trapped underground on September 3 when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan," IRNA said. Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered in the morning of September 4, it added.
- By RFE/RL
Russian Drones Target Ukrainian Port Ahead Of Putin-Erdogan Meeting On Grain Exports
Russia launched a massive drone strike on a major Ukrainian grain-exporting port in the southern Odesa region early on September 4, damaging warehouses and production buildings along the Danube River just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hopes to revive a Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal.
Seventeen Russian drones were shot down by Ukraine's air-defense forces, according to Odesa regional Governor Oleg Kiper, who also said there were no civilian casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are also hits," Kiper wrote on Telegram. "In several settlements of the Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery, and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged."
Russia targeted another major Danube port of Reni on September 3, injuring at least two people and damaging the port's infrastructure.
The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse in July of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe shipments through the Black Sea.
Russia has since increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, home to ports and infrastructure that are vital for the shipment of grain.
Moscow quit the deal complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles because of Western sanctions on Russia.
The deal, which Erdogan helped to negotiate, had kept Ukrainian grain exports flowing since last summer. Ukraine, a major grain producer, managed to export about 33 million tons of grain and other agricultural products by sea since summer 2022, thus securing global supply chains.
WATCH: Medical volunteers continue to travel to villages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to bring care to civilians near the front line. Current Time's Boris Sachalko reports.
Erdogan's chief foreign policy and security adviser, Akif Cagatay Kilic, said that "the current status [of the grain deal] will be discussed at the summit" between the two presidents in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
“We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success," Kilic said in interview on the A Haber television channel.
"We play a leading role here," he said.
Erdogan has urged Moscow to lift the blockade, stressing the deal is essential for global food stability and ensuring security in the Black Sea region.
Ukraine claimed limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front -- the focus of its counteroffensive -- and took back territory near Bakhmut in the east.
"The defense forces of Ukraine are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol sector. Our forces had success near Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on state television on September 4.
Ukrainian forces had also captured three square kilometers of territory near the war-battered city of Bakhmut, she added.
In the capital, Kyiv, officials said there had been a fresh bomb threat against all schools and colleges in the city after a similar warning last week.
"Kyiv police again received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv," the city's military administration said on social media on September 4.
They told the public to keep calm, adding that police were taking necessary measures.
The first day back at school in Kyiv on September 1 was also marred by a bomb threat, but the military administration later said the information was not confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AFP
Russian-Swede On Trial Suspected Of Spying For Russia
A Russian-Swede arrested last year in a dramatic dawn raid on his quiet suburban home goes on trial in Stockholm on September 4 accused of passing Western technology to Russia's military. Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, has lived in Sweden since the 1990s where he has run import-export companies. He is to appear in a Stockholm district court charged with carrying out "unlawful intelligence activities" against the United States and Sweden for a decade until his arrest in November 2022.
France Evacuates Five Afghan Women 'Threatened By Taliban'
France flew five Afghan women who had been "threatened by the Taliban" from Pakistan to Paris, where they were due to arrive on September 4, French immigration authority chief Didier Leschi told AFP. By presidential order, "special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society...or have close contacts with Westerners. This is the case for five women who will arrive today," Leschi said.
Kazakhstan Names Former Economy Minister Suleimenov As Central Bank Chief
Kazakhstan appointed former Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov as its central bank governor on September 4, as the upper house of parliament in the oil-rich Central Asian nation approved his nomination to replace Galymzhan Pirmatov. Suleimenov, 45, worked most recently as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's deputy chief of staff. He studied finance at the University of Maryland. Toqayev said last week he wanted banks to lend more to the economy instead of investing in short-term central bank bonds and taking advantage of high interest rates on the money market. To read the original story, click here.
South Africa Says Inquiry Found No Evidence Of Arms Shipment To Russia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 3 said an inquiry into a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence the vessel had transported weapons to Russia. “None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation. "No arms were exported," he said. The U.S. ambassador to South Africa had said in May that Russian cargo ship Lady R had uploaded weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
'New Approaches Needed': Zelenskiy To Replace Ukraine's Defense Minister In Government Shake-Up
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he has decided to replace wartime Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov with Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, in a cabinet shake-up as Kyiv's forces press on with their counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post and video address that Reznikov “went through these more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe the ministry now needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole.”
“The ministry shall be headed by Rustem Umerov,” Zelenskiy said, adding that he will propose the change to parliament in the coming days and that he expects lawmakers to approve the appointment.
“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine knows this man well, and Mr. Umerov needs no further introduction," Zelenskiy said. "I expect the parliament to support this candidacy.”
The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund.
Reznikov was appointed to his post on November 4, 2021, a few months before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The 57-year-old Reznikov played a key role in persuading Ukraine's Western allies to provide billions of dollars in military aid and sophisticated weapons to assist Kyiv's fight against Russian forces.
In February 2023, the leader of Zelenskiy's faction in parliament said that Reznikov was about to be replaced by General Kyrylo Budanov.
However, a senior Ukrainian official the next day said no personnel changes would be announced at the ministry at that time.
It was not immediately clear what had sparked those reports of Reznikov’s departure.
But rumors of a possible Reznikov resignation or ouster had mounted after a series of accusations of corruption within the ministry.
Reznikov said after those initial reports that he was not planning to resign but added that any decision about his future would be made by the president.
“He nominates an appointee, and the [parliament] appoints. Therefore, only by the decision of the president of Ukraine will I make certain decisions, and I will do what the president of Ukraine tells me," he said.
In January, Ukrainian media reported that the Defense Ministry had allegedly purchased products for the military at inflated prices through a "gasket" company. Other charges of corruption were also alleged in the media.
Moldovan President Says Audit Disproves $800 Million Gazprom Debt Claim
An audit carried out by an international firm has disproved Russian gas giant Gazprom's claim that the Moldovan government owes it $800 million, Moldovan President Maia Sandu was quoted as saying on September 3. The former Soviet republic, situated between Ukraine and EU member Romania, used to buy Russian natural gas. But in late 2021, Gazprom and its Moldovan subsidiary said it had accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that had to be repaid to ensure further stable supplies. Gazprom put the debt at $709 million a year ago, although the sum might have increased with the addition of interest. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Israeli-Iranian Movie Filmed Undercover To Avoid Suspicion
The first production co-directed by Iranian and Israeli filmmakers had to be shot in secret to prevent possible interference by Tehran, directors Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Guy Nattiv told Reuters on September 3. Tatami, a tense thriller centered on a world judo championship, got its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, receiving a standing ovation. The film takes place over the course of the single day of competition as an Iranian judoka champion, played by Farsi-speaking U.S. actress Arienne Mandi, is ordered to fake an injury to avoid a possible matchup with an Israeli competitor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
French-Israeli Business Tycoon Steinmetz Detained In Cyprus On Romanian Warrant
French-Israeli business magnate Beny Steinmetz, who faces a five-year prison term in Romania, has been arrested in Cyprus on a European warrant issued by Bucharest, his spokesman said on September 3. Steinmetz was sentenced in absentia in December 2020 on charges of forming an organized criminal group in a series of land deals in Romania in 2006-08. Italy and Greece had previously declined to enforce the same warrant. An extradition hearing is pending. A statement by his spokesman said, "Steinmetz welcomes the opportunity to be vindicated in…Romania, a country infamous for its disrespect to human rights." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It's Received $100 Billion In Military Aid From Western Backers
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview published on September 3 that since the Russian invasion, Kyiv has received about $100 billion in military aid from Western backers, including more than $50 billion from the United States. He added in comments to Ukrinform that the focus of reform efforts within the Defense Ministry should be carried out with Europe and NATO in mind. “Ukraine's [potential] membership in NATO would be a very serious step toward building the architecture of our new security, in fact, a guarantee of security against a future offensive and attack by Russia,” he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy, Macron Discuss Grain, Odesa Security In Phone Call
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said he discussed the transport of Ukrainian grain exports and the security of the Odesa region in a phone call with French leader Emmanuel Macron on September 3. “They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield…. [Zelenskiy] conveyed current defense needs and thanked France for its strong support and constant help in expanding our soldiers’ capabilities,” a post on his Telegram channel said. The two discussed the specifics of the Black Sea “grain corridor” and “agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of sea routes,” it added. Zelenskiy said he had struck a "very important agreement on training our pilots in France" but didn't elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenian PM Says Depending Solely On Russia For Security Was 'Strategic Mistake'
Armenia's prime minister has said his country's policy of solely relying on Russia to guarantee its security was a strategic mistake because Moscow has been unable to deliver and is in the process of winding down its role in the wider region. In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on September 3, Nikol Pashinian accused Russia of failing to ensure Armenia's security in the face of what he said was aggression from neighboring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
IOC: Participation Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes At Asian Games 'Not Feasible'
Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China starting on September 23 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concluded that the plan was "not feasible." "The concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons," the insidethegames.biz news portal quoted the IOC as saying. A spokesman for the Olympic Council of Asia told insidethegames.biz that there would be "no Russian and Belarusian athletes [at the Asian Games], and it is IOC’s decision, not OCA."
Iran Sentences Two Women Journalists To Jail Time
Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for "conspiracy and "collusion,” local media reported on September 3. Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works. "The remaining period is suspended over five years," during which time they will be required to take "a professional ethics training" class and are "prohibited from leaving the country," the lawyer added.
Kyrgyz Opposition Lawmaker Detained Over Role In 2009 Border Deal
Kyrgyz opposition lawmaker Adakhan Madumarov was detained on September 2 over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council, his defense lawyer said. In June, a parliamentary commission approved the launch of a probe into the border deal that President Sadyr Japarov has criticized for ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests. Madumarov, the leader of the Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, is expected to remain in custody until the probe is completed on October 24, court officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Japan's 'Militarization' Complicates Situation In Asia-Pacific, Russia's Medvedev Says
Japan's "militarization" complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former President Dmitry Medvedev said on September 3. Russia and Japan have complex relations marked by decades of territorial dispute over a handful of small, Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that Moscow calls the southern Kuriles, but Japan claims as its Northern Territories. The dispute over the area has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending World War II hostilities. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Claims Landing Craft In Black Sea Destroyed, Six Russians Killed
The Ukrainian Navy late on September 3 claimed its forces had blasted a Russian landing craft in the Black Sea, killing six soldiers, hours after Kyiv said its air-defense systems had shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Moscowa launched on the southern Odesa region near the Romanian border.
Ukraine’s Navy said on its Telegram channel that its aviation forces had “destroyed an enemy KS-701 boat” attempting to land troops in the northwestern area of the Black Sea.
“The enemy suffered losses six killed and two wounded,” said the statement, which could not immediately be verified.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities said at least two civilians were injured in the “several waves of attacks” that hit a Danube River port infrastructure near Odesa and the border with Romania, adding that the strikes lasted about 3 1/2 hours.
The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse in July of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe shipments from the Black Sea.
The action came hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he was replacing long-standing Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov with politician Rustem Umerov in a surprising announcement as Kyiv’s forces press ahead with their crucial counteroffensive in the south. Zelenskiy said "new approaches" were needed after Reznikov's 550 days in his position.
Russia has since increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, home to ports and infrastructure that are vital for the shipment of grain.
The Russian military said its latest drone strikes hit the Ukrainian port of Reni on the Danube River, on the border with Romania.
"Today at night, the Russian Army carried out a group drone strikes on fuel-storage facilities used to supply military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Reni, in the Odesa region," the military said on September 3.
"All designated targets were hit," it claimed.
At least one person was killed and six others were wounded by Russian shelling in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region late on September 2, the regional military authorities said.
The artillery attack caused multiple explosions that also damaged private homes and vehicles, as well as the premises of a former utility company, according to local officials.
Late on September 3, Russian officials in Kurchatov in the Kursk region said a residential building had been hit by a Ukrainian drone, causing a fire, amid increased reports of Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia.
Battlefield reports cannot immediately be independently verified.
Earlier, Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian leaders said Kyiv’s forces had broken through the first and strongest of Russian defense lines during the country’s renewed counteroffensive in the south.
Ukrainian forcers were approaching the weaker second line of defense, officials said, although details remained scarce.
In Russia, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, claimed that some 280,000 people have signed up so far this year for professional service with Russia's military.
The former Russian president made the comments in Russia's Far East, where he said he was meeting local officials to work on efforts to beef up the armed forces.
"According to the Ministry of Defense, since January 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the armed forces on a contract basis," including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.
Last year, Moscow announced a plan to expand its combat personnel more than 30 percent to 1.5 million, an ambitious task made harder by Russia’s heavy casualties in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
WATCH: Medical volunteers continue to travel to villages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to bring care to civilians near the front line. Current Time's Boris Sachalko reports.
According to Britain’s Defense Ministry, Russia in recent months has been appealing to citizens of neighboring countries with recruitment adverts for individuals to fight in Ukraine.
“There have been recruitment efforts in Kazakhstan's northern Qostanai region, appealing to the ethnic Russian population,” the ministry said on its daily bulletin on September 3.
“Online adverts have been observed in Armenia and Kazakhstan offering $5,140 in initial payments and salaries from $1,973,” according to the bulletin.
Central Asian migrants in Russia have also been approached by military recruiters with promises of fast-track citizenship and salaries of up to $4,160, it said.
On the diplomatic front, Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said the Ukrainian president had discussed transport of Ukrainian grain exports and the security of the Odesa region in a phone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on September 3.
“They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield…. [Zelenskiy] conveyed current defense needs and thanked France for its strong support and constant help in expanding our soldiers’ capabilities,” a post on his Telegram channel said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Tajikistan Resumes Border Relations With Afghanistan In A Sign Of Thawing Tensions
The administration of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region on September 2 said border cooperation with Afghanistan has resumed in several districts on the orders of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon after three years of closures, a sign of a potential normalization of relations between two countries. Rahmon in the past has criticized the Taliban for ignoring the rights of Tajiks in Afghanistan and said he would only support the creation of an inclusive government in that country. Tajik officials have also complained of drug and refugee traffic along the border. Tajikistan shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Pakistani Business Leaders Strike Against Rising Energy Prices
Pakistani business leaders on September 2 went on strike to protest higher fuel and electricity prices and the general rise in the cost of living. The strike, called by the Jamaat-e Islami party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has spread to other areas and also sparked public protests against the rising costs. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said electricity has become more expensive due to rising oil prices and that cabinet officials are working on ways to meet existing challenges in a way that doesn't breach agreements with the IMF. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukrainian Court Orders Either $14 Million Bail For Kolomoyskiy Or Pretrial Detention
KYIV – A court in the Ukrainian capital ordered bail of nearly $14 million for powerful businessman Ihor Kolomoyskiy, who was detained after he was named a suspect in a fraud and money-laundering case, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government appeared to be stepping up efforts to meet Western demands to tackle alleged corruption.
If Kolomoyskiy is unable to meet the bail conditions, the Shevchenkivskiy District Court ruled that the oligarch be held in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Kolomoyskiy's lawyers said the businessman would appeal the court decision and would not be posting bail. Kolomoyskiy could not be reached for comment.
In television video, Kolomoyskiy was later seen being led away in a tracksuit jacket
The hearing was held behind closed doors, reportedly at Kolomoyskiy’s request.
"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor-General's Office, the [SBU State Security Service] and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine notified the well-known oligarch of suspicion of legalizing fraudulently obtained property," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement.
Without naming Kolomoyskiy, Zelenskiy on September 2 thanked law enforcement for bringing long-running cases to justice.
"I thank Ukrainian law enforcement officials for their resolve in bringing to a just outcome each and every one of the cases that have been hindered for decades," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Kolomoyskiy, a billionaire who made his wealth in the 1990s scooping up former state assets, has been accused by critics of using overly aggressive business practices, including sending armed men to take over companies.
He has owned banks, energy firms, and other companies, including one of Ukraine's most influential television channels, which backed Zelenskiy's election campaign in 2019. The channels had also broadcast a TV series that starred Zelenskiy, who was a comedian and actor before becoming president.
The United States filed a civil forfeiture cases against Kolomoyskiy in 2020, alleging he laundered hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase U.S. commercial real estate. Those cases have been stayed at the request of the U.S. government to avoid disclosing witnesses in a related criminal case it is pursuing against the tycoon.
In 2021, the State Department banned Kolomoyskiy and his family from traveling to the United States, accusing him of corruption while serving as governor of the Dnipro region in 2014-15. The U.S. actions were seen as a signal to Kyiv to go after Kolomoyskiy for money laundering and corruption.
In February, agents from the SBU and the Bureau of Economic Security carried out searches of the homes of Kolomoyskiy and former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in a separate matter -- an alleged embezzlement case worth over $1 billion -- in what appeared to be part of efforts to root out corruption amid the battle to repel invading Russian forces.
The billionaire has denied any wrongdoing. Last year, he was reportedly deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by Zelenskiy, though there has been no confirmation by either side.
The loss of Ukrainian citizenship -- if true -- could open the door to Ukraine extraditing Kolomoyskiy to the United States should the Department of Justice eventually charge him with money laundering in a criminal case. Ukraine does not extradite its own citizens.
The nearly $14 million bail demand roughly matches the amount the SBU accused Kolomoyskiy of withdrawing from the country.
“It was established that during 2013-20, Ihor Kolomoyskiy legalized more than half-a-billion hryvnyas (about $14 million) by withdrawing them abroad and using the infrastructure of banks under [his] control," the SBU said in a statement.
Zelenskiy has vowed to crack down on corruption -- especially among the nation's wealthy oligarchs -- amid criticism from his Western backers in the war.
Kolomoysky’s supporters say the actions against the businessman are an effort by Zelenskiy to show the West he is meeting their demands on alleged corruption.
Russian Taxi Law Requiring Companies To Share Data With FSB Goes Into Effect
A law requiring taxi companies to provide the Federal Security Service (FSB) with data on riders' trips has come into force. The new law, enacted on September 1, also prohibits taxi companies from disclosing their cooperation with the FSB. Under the provisions of the law, the FSB will have constant access to databases that taxi companies are required to maintain. Passenger travel data is to be stored for six months. The law was adopted by the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Pilgrims Among 18 Dead In Iraqi Crash
A road accident killed 18 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, overnight, the state news agency INA reported on September 2. The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 15 people, INA said, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine Province. Among the dead were 14 Iranians, two Afghans, and two people yet to be identified, according to a hospital official. Millions of Shi'ite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By AP
Three Pakistani Soldiers, One Militant Killed In Shoot-Outs Along Afghan Border
Two soldiers and one militant were killed in a shoot-out during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan. A military statement late on September 1 said security forces initiated an operation in Miran Shah, the main town of North Waziristan, “to eliminate remaining terrorists” after receiving concrete intelligence reports about the presence of militants. It said that as troops closed in on the location, a group of militants was spotted and intercepted, triggering a shootout that resulted in the death of the army major leading the operation and another soldier. One militant was killed. To read the original story by AP, click here.
