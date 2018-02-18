Kyiv Demonstrators Call For Poroshenko's Removal

A few thousand demonstrators have gathered in Ukraine's capital to call for the removal of President Petro Poroshenko.

The February 18 rally was called by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was expelled from Ukraine on February 12. Saakashvili has been calling for Poroshenko's removal as part of a campaign against corruption.

Officials estimated that some 2,500 people participated in the demonstration in Kyiv, while around 3,000 police were deployed to keep order. The AFP news agency estimated that the crowd may have numbered as many as 10,000 people.

There were smaller demonstrations in other cities in western and central Ukraine.

Poroshenko invited Saakashvili to server as governor of the Odesa region in 2015, but Saakashvili resigned after 1 1/2 years, complaining of massive corruption under Ukrainian president.

Also on February 18, Russian media reported that several dozen far-right Ukrainian demonstrators pelted the building of the Rossotrudnichestvo aid agency with stones and defaced it with paint.

Rossotrudnichestvo head Eleonora Mitrofanova told journalists in Moscow that no one was injured, but "quite significant damage was done to the building."

Demonstrators the same day smashed windows at branches of two Russian banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

The incidents came one day after nationalists gathered at the same building. They tore the Russian flag off the building and burned it.

The Russian Embassy on February 18 sent a formal complaint to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about the February 17 incident.

"Center employees were subjected to verbal abuse, insults, and threats," the complaint said. "That also involved physical assault."

The embassy claimed that security officers "passively watched the development of the situation," which resulted in "huge material damage to the building."

A spokeswoman for the Kyiv police said an investigation would be opened if complaints were received.

"So far, we have no information that anybody has been hurt as a result of these actions," Oksana Blishchik said. "No one has been detained."

With reporting by dpa, AFP, and TASS