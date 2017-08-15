Ukraine Deports Russian Journalist Over 'National Security' Concerns

Ukrainian authorities have deported Russian journalist Tamara Nersesian over national security concerns.

Olena Hitlyanska, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), wrote on Facebook on August 15 that "Russian propagandist" Nersesian had been deported overnight and barred from entering Ukraine for three years.

Russia's Rossia-24 television channel reported earlier on August 15 that Nersesian, who works for the channel, was deported after being questioned at the SBU.

Kyiv has banned more than a dozen Russian television channels since 2014, accusing them of spreading war propaganda.

Russian-Ukrainian relations soured after street protests in Kyiv toppled Ukraine's then-President Viktor Yanukovych, a Kremlin ally, in February 2014.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and threw its support behind separatists in the country’s east in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

With reporting by RIA Novosti and UNIAN