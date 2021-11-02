Ukrainian First Deputy PM Submits Resignation

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko has submitted a letter of resignation, the third senior official to do so in the past 24 hours.

The cabinet's parliamentary envoy, Taras Melnychuk, wrote on Telegram on November 2 that Lyubchenko's resignation letter had been submitted to parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Further details, including the reasons for Lyubchenko's resignation, were not immediately disclosed.

The day before, Melnychuk said two other deputy ministers, Oleksiy Reznikov and Oleh Uruskiy, had submitted their letters of resignation.

Local media have reported the moves may be a precursor to a cabinet shuffle.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that changes in the government were possible, but he declined to comment further.