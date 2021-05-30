Ukrainian Diplomat Collapses, Dies Suddenly In Thailand

KYIV -- The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv has confirmed that a Ukrainian diplomat has died suddenly while on holiday with his family at a resort island off Thailand's southern coast.



Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately announce the cause of death for Andriy Beshta, 45, who had served as Ukraine's ambassador to Thailand from November 2015 until he was relieved of the post in April.



Police in Thailand quoted Beshta's teenage son as saying that his father had been feeling fine on the morning of May 30 when he suddenly vomited and collapsed at their hotel on the island of Koh Lipe.



Ekkarat Leesen, the governor of Thailand's southern Satun Province, said Beshta's body was taken to a police hospital for an autopsy.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on May 30 that Beshta "was a friendly man and a highly professional diplomat."



Zelenskiy also said he had spoken by telephone to Beshta's four surviving family members in Thailand -- who, according to the Ukrainian embassy's website, include his wife, a daughter, and two sons.



Since 2017, Beshta had also served part-time as Ukraine's ambassador to Laos and Myanmar, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

With reporting by AP