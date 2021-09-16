Car Explosion Kills Local Emergencies Service's Spokeswoman, Companion In Ukraine's Dnipro

DNIPRO, Ukraine -- A car explosion killed the spokeswoman of a regional emergencies service and her companion in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, the country's National Police said on September 15.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it has launched a probe into a terrorist act over the deadly blast, which took place on Bohdan Khmelnitskiy Avenue in Ukraine's fourth-largest city.

The State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region identified the victims of the explosion as its 35-year-old spokeswoman, Darya Hrechyshcheva, and a member of the Ukrainian Legion public group, a paramedic Oleksiy Kavlak.