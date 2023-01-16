Rescuers Scramble To Aid Survivors Of Deadly Russian Strike On Dnipro Apartment Block
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro continues to rise. On January 16, officials said at least 40 people were killed in the attack that shook the city two days earlier. As search teams scoured the rubble for survivors and bodies, volunteers served hot food to those who were left homeless by the attack and helped them salvage their belongings.