Several people died overnight on July 25-26 in Russia's latest large-scale air attack on Ukraine, this time focused on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Missile, drone, and guided-bomb strikes on Dnipro and surrounding areas caused fires and widespread damage. Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, called the attack “massive," hitting residential and industrial areas.