Russian Missile Destroys Multistory Apartment Block In Ukraine

In a new massive missile attack against Ukraine on January 14, Russia destroyed a nine-story apartment block in the central city of Dnipro, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens. Others were also trapped under the rubble. As a result of the attack, a broad chunk of the apartment block was missing. The exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged. According to officials, missiles also struck critical infrastructure facilities in the eastern region of Kharkiv that borders Russia and the western region of Lviv, which borders Poland.