First Victims Of Russian Missile Strike Laid To Rest In Ukraine's Dnipro

Hundreds came to bid farewell to a popular boxing coach on January 17 in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Mykhaylo Korenovskiy’s coffin was on display in the sports center he used to work at. His young trainees, their parents, and numerous community members were in attendance. Korenovskiy was a victim of a Russian missile strike on a nine-story apartment building that houses around 1,700 people on January 14 that killed at least 40 people, with 30 others still unaccounted for.