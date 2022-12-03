Tens Of Thousands Of Dead Dolphins Among Environmental Casualties Of Ukraine War

A Ukrainian marine biologist estimates that at least 50,000 Black Sea dolphins have been killed as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ivan Rusev says he's shocked by the number of dolphin carcasses that have washed up on the shores of his nature reserve in Ukraine's Odesa region. Mines, underwater explosions, and power sonar from Russian submarines have caused an environmental catastrophe for marine wildlife. But Rusev says he has a plan to help the Black Sea dolphin population recover.