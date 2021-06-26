Ukraine Reports Daily Shelling In The Donbas

Units from Ukraine's armed forces at the front line in the east of the country say Russia-backed separatists are using weapons banned by the Minsk accords signed in 2014 in an effort to end the armed confrontation, which has caused hundreds of casualties since. RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service was taken by Ukrainian troops to the village of Hranitne in the Donbas and shown craters and shrapnel from the latest incoming shelling on June 25. Soldiers claim it has become a regular occurrence since about a week ago.