1 Yevhen Dubovikov (pictured) is from Syevyerodonetsk, a city in Ukraine's Luhansk region that was captured by Russian forces in June 2022.



Since evacuating from his hometown and resettling in Dnipro with his mother and his beloved dog last spring, the 36-year-old has clocked up more than 100,000 kilometers delivering aid to the animal and human populations of eastern Ukraine's war-ravaged towns and villages.