Muddy Roads And Bare Trees Expose Ukrainian Artillery Crews To New Dangers
Heavy rains in Ukraine's Donetsk region have washed out key roads, putting soldiers at risk as vehicles get stuck and the supply of ammunition and food becomes a challenge. Often, only heavy trucks and tracked vehicles can get through. Meanwhile, Ukrainian artillery crews carry on shelling with the self-propelled 2S3 "Akatsiya" howitzer. Stormy skies make it impossible to adjust fire with the help of drones so they often aim at planned targets -- equipment, fortifications, and Russian guns that have been scouted in advance.