Lost Pets, Constant Russian Shelling: Ukrainian Town Holds Out In Donetsk Region

People living in the once-thriving settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region have endured almost 10 months of war. Located less than 2 kilometers from the front line, residents endure Russian shelling by huddling together in cellars, sharing a stove, and keeping each others' spirits up. As children, mothers, and the elderly hang on, they take in abandoned dogs and cats in a town they say has been "completely destroyed."