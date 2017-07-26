Kyiv Cuts Electricity Supply To Separatist-Held Parts Of Donetsk Region

Ukraine's state power company says it has terminated electricity supplies to the parts of the Donetsk region that are controlled by Russia-backed separatists.



Vsevolod Kovalchuk, acting head of the power distributor Ukrenergo, said on Facebook on July 26 that "the power supply to the districts in the Donetsk region that are temporarily not controlled [by the government] was cut" overnight.



According to Kovalchuk, the districts controlled by pro-Russia separatists in the region stopped receiving energy produced by power stations located in Kyiv-controlled regions of Ukraine.



Earlier in April, Ukraine cut electricity supplies to the districts controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in another eastern region, Luhansk.



The war between Ukrainian government forces and the separatists, who hold parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014.