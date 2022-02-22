Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine In The Crosshairs

As Russia Recognizes Separatists, Ukrainian Soldiers Speak Of And Anticipate Escalation

As Russia Recognizes Separatists, Ukrainian Soldiers Speak Of And Anticipate Escalation
Embed
As Russia Recognizes Separatists, Ukrainian Soldiers Speak Of And Anticipate Escalation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:35 0:00

Detonations of mortar fire could be heard in the distance as Maryan Kushnir from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service visited the trenches of Ukrainian soldiers in Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region on February 22, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized territories controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent states. Ukrainian soldiers say this paves the way for the deployment of Russian troops and a repetition of 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG