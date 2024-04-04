Russian Twin Drone Strikes Kill Civilians, Rescuers In Kharkiv

Russian drones struck several regions across Ukraine overnight on April 4, including Kharkiv, where four people died and 12 were injured. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service told RFE/RL that rescue workers were attempting to save people trapped in a residential building when a second strike occurred, killing three rescuers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the incident “despicable.” Footage shared by the regional police force shows people running for cover from one of the incoming drones.