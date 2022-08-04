Drone Army: Ukraine Unveils New Gear For The Fight Against Russia

The Ukrainian Army is doubling down on its use of drones in combating Russia's invasion, having raised some $20 million in donations from abroad for remote-controlled aircraft. Used for both surveillance and airborne attacks, drones have been effective in going behind Russian lines, providing target coordinates for artillery strikes and even dropping grenades onto enemy tanks. Ukrainian Army drone units showed off new models with enhanced features on August 2, while pledging to expand their fleet to include around 1,200 more copters and gas-powered unmanned miniature planes.