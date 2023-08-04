Nighttime Video Appears To Show Ukrainian Naval Drone Hitting Russian Warship

A Ukrainian naval drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT struck a Russian Navy base at Novorossiisk in the Black Sea on August 3, causing extensive damage to a Russian warship, sources in the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told RFE/RL. The Russian Defense Ministry denied any damage or casualties. SBU sources shared a video with RFE/RL purportedly showing the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak from the perspective of a camera mounted on the naval drone that ceases its video feed at the moment of the alleged impact. The warship was seen tilted and being towed to dock on August 4.