Ukraine hit dozens of long-range bomber aircraft across Russia on June 1 with drones that were smuggled in wooden shipping crates carried on truck beds and then launched from nearby locations.

The Ukrainian special operation, code-named "Spiderweb," targeted at least four air bases across Russia, from Ivanovo in the west, to Irkutsk near Russia's southeastern border with Mongolia.

Below is a map created by RFE/RL that shows the locations of Ukraine’s attack.