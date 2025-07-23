Accessibility links

Ukraine

'They Hunt Us, We Hunt Them': Ukrainian Drone Unit Fights To Hold Ground In Donetsk

With Russian forces slowly pushing forward in the Donetsk region, drone units are shouldering much of the burden of defending Ukrainian territory. Members of a drone battalion interviewed by RFE/RL say they are targeting Russian armored vehicles and infantry, including servicemen sent to the front lines to deliver and resupply Russia’s own drone fleet. The Ukrainian pilots say their effectiveness makes them a high-value target for enemy forces.

