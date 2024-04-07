News
All 17 Russian Drone Attacks Overnight Shot Down, Kyiv Says
Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, Kyiv said on April 7, adding that drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. "At night the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 17 attack drones. The Ukrainian air-defense forces destroyed all of them," the General Staff said in it daily update on Facebook. It said the drones were launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea and Luhansk regions.
- By dpa
Yulia Navalnaya To Receive German Democracy Prize
The late Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny and his wife will receive the Freedom Prize of the Media from a leading German forum this year, with Yulia Navalnaya set to accept the award in person. The prize is presented each year at the Ludwig Erhard Summit, named after the conservative former chancellor who came to power in the 1960s. It's awarded to public figures who have made a special commitment to freedom of expression, dialogue, and democracy. Russian politician Garry Kasparov received the award in 2023, with other past recipients including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Tajik Citizens
Turkey has cancelled visa-free travel for Tajik nationals, the office of the Turkish president said on April 6, without giving any reason behind the decision. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry later said that Ankara had not officially notified Dushanbe about its plan to scrap the visa-exemption rule, which had been in place since 2018 and allowed Tajik citizens to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days without a visa. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tajikistan Rejects Russian Official's Comment About Mercenary Recruitment
The Tajik Foreign Ministry on April 6 rejected a statement by the director of Russia’s Security Council that Ukraine has recruited mercenaries in Tajikistan. Nikolai Patrushev earlier this week accused officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Dushanbe of recruiting mercenaries to participate in military operations, including against Russia. He made the statement in Kazakhstan at a meeting of secretaries of security councils in the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Shahin Samadi, a representative of the Tajik Foreign Ministry, said on April 6 that Patrushev’s statement "has no basis." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Gunmen Kill 3 Police In Separate Incidents In Northwestern Pakistan
Three police officers were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said on April 6.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said on X, formerly Twitter, that militants fired at a police vehicle late on April 5 in the Lakki Marwat district, killing Gul Muhammad Khan, a deputy superintendent, and police officer Naseem Gul, who was sitting with Khan in the vehicle.
Heavy police reinforcements arrived at the scene, but the assailants fled. Officials said a search for the gunman was under way.
According to the police, the other incident happened on April 5 in South Waziristan when militants fatally shot the policeman guarding a polio vaccination group.
The head of police station in Wana, Allah Nawaz Wazir, told RFE/RL that armed men on motorcycles stopped the polio vaccination workers and told the guard to drop his weapon. According to him, when he refused, the gunmen started shooting.
Police officials say that they have filed a case against the unknown assailants and have started investigating.
No one has declared responsibility for either incident.
Health workers distributing the polio vaccine and the security forces assigned to protect them have been targeted in the past by Islamist extremists who falsely assert that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province borders Afghanistan and has borne the brunt of militant violence since the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022. The province is a former stronghold of the TTP and is allied with the Afghan Taliban.
Since late 2022 dozens of police and civilians have been killed in attacks in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Lakki Marwat.
Residents of those districts have complained about the security situation for a long time. But the district police say security has improved and with the help of the public, the police force has continued to take measures against armed and criminal groups and are committed to security in the area.
Zelenskiy Says More Soldiers, Equipment Needed To Disrupt Russian Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine should prepare "significant personnel," including reserves, to disrupt Russia's latest offensive operations in the war.
The situation at the front is "difficult, but stabilized" at the moment, Zelenskiy said, speaking in an interview that aired on April 6 on Ukrainian television.
But Ukraine needs to prepare a significant number of personnel in order to thwart Russia's actions, he said. Brigades to replace those fighting now "must be prepared," he said, adding that means that a large volume of reserves must be prepared.
"The reserve is not just made up of young men and women, but of people with experience who have undergone combat training and have combat experience," Zelenskiy said.
The vast majority of hostilities are taking place in the east of Ukraine in different areas, not just the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, which Ukrainian forces withdrew from two months ago, he said. And wherever Russian forces advance they are pushed back, while the Ukrainian military also makes progress and "taking steps forward."
He said the situation had stabilized, according to the military with which he said he was "in daily contact."
According to an assessment of the General Staff of the Ukrainian military issued early on April 6, 80 combat clashes took place at the front over the previous day, and Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in six areas.
Zelenskiy's interview aired hours after Russian drones hit Kharkiv, killing at least seven people and wounding 10, officials said. Ukraine's second-largest city has experienced a series of increasingly frequent attacks.
Analysts at the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested on April 4 that Russian forces may be increasing the overall pace of their offensive operations. The ISW noted that the intensification of Russian mechanized offensive operations generally occurs simultaneously with the intensification of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Zelenskiy also repeated Ukraine's appeal for Patriot air-defense systems, warning that Ukraine could run out of missiles used to defend against Russian air strikes on energy system, towns, and cities.
"If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine has enough air-defense stockpiles to cope for the moment, but it is already having to make difficult choices about where to use them and what to protect, he said.
Ukraine has specifically cited the need for Patriot systems in recent weeks. The sophisticated U.S.-made system has been used to protect against Russian attacks with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
The Ukrainian president also said his country would agree to a U.S. aid package in the form of a loan.
"We will agree to any options," he said, adding that the key thing was that the aid arrived "the sooner, the better."
A supplementary spending bill that allocates some $60 billion in aid to Ukraine has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority, including some members who want Congress to prioritize border security over international military aid.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian Opposition Rallies At Another Mass Demonstration In Budapest
Tens of thousands of people turned took to the streets of Budapest on April 6 for the third mass demonstration in less than a month called by Peter Magyar, a rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist government.
Magyar, who broke publicly with Orban's Fidesz party in February, used the rally to announce the creation of a political umbrella organization aimed at uniting both conservative and liberal Hungarians disillusioned with Orban's administration and the fragmented political opposition.
"Step by step, brick by brick, we are taking back our homeland and building a new country, a sovereign, modern, European Hungary," said Magyar, who has argued that Hungary's political life has been taken over by oligarchs and anti-democratic elites and advocated for a moral, political, and economic transformation of the country.
"More than 20 years have passed as our elected leaders have incited the Hungarian people against each other...instead of allowing us to band together," he told the demonstration. "We will put an end to this now."
Magyar, 43, posted on Facebook prior to the demonstration that the new political community was aimed at giving Hungarians a chance to "join the joint work to build a new sovereign, modern, European Hungary."
The announcement followed similar themes voiced at demonstrations in central Budapest on March 15 and March 27 that also drew tens of thousands of people.
He previously said that he is preparing for European Parliament (EP) elections and municipal elections in June, as well as the 2026 parliamentary elections. Magyar was expected to announce which party he will represent in the EP elections, but he said only that he would make that announcement "when the time comes."
But Magyar said the June 9 EP elections would be a decisive day and announced that he will begin a two-month tour of the country next week that would include stops in small towns.
"We must take back our villages and towns. We must liberate the country," he said, stressing that his goal is to clean up public life and demand that the government return power and choice to the people.
Hungary's government has dismissed Magyar as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce from Orban ally and former Justice Minister Judit Varga.
Magyar released an audio recording on March 26 of a conversation between him and Varga that he said proved that top officials had conspired to manipulate court records to cover up their involvement in a corruption case.
He shared the recording with prosecutors and has urged Hungarians to demand justice and an investigation into what is known as the Schadl-Volner case.
Varga, who abandoned plans to lead Fidesz's candidates in the EP elections, dismissed the recording as coerced and a "vile manipulation" in a long-running effort to "blackmail" her and repeated accusations that Magyar had abused her during their marriage.
Magyar has repeatedly denied mistreating Varga.
The Schadl-Volner case involves possible activities by Gyorgy Schadl, head of the chamber of judicial officers, and a former secretary of state at the Justice Ministry, Pal Volner.
With reporting by AP
Concern Grows For Jailed Belarusian Opposition Figure In Solitary
Imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has reportedly been held illegally in solitary confinement for more than a year and has had no contact with her family or friends, leaving them unsure of her state of health after she underwent surgery following an illness more than a year ago.
Kalesnikava, an opposition activist who in 2020 became a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September 2021.
There has been no information on Kalesnikava for more than a year, sources told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity because of fears of reprisals by Belarusian authorities.
The sources say she was placed in solitary confinement more than a year ago. This represents a violation of Belarusian law, which says the maximum period in solitary confinement is six months.
Her father received the last letter from her on February 15, 2023. Since then, there has been no news or communication from her, her relatives, or any former prisoners.
One of the last updates from the authorities on Kalesnikava's status was on November 28, 2022, when she was admitted to the intensive-care unit of an emergency hospital and underwent surgery. Prior to this, she spent 10 days in a punishment cell.
It was then reported at the time that Kalesnikava hardly slept in the punishment cell, which was very cold. She lost consciousness several times and felt very ill, the sources said.
One of the sources who spoke with RFE/RL said her health problems continued even now. The source did not elaborate.
At least three other prominent political figures in Belarus -- Viktar Babaryka, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, and Mikola Statkevich -- are also in solitary confinement and nothing has been heard from them for an entire year.
Kalesnikava, who will turn 42 on April 24, was snatched from the streets of Minsk on September 7, 2020, by masked men along with two other members of the opposition. The three were driven the next day to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.
Her two associates entered Ukraine with no valid passports, while Kalesnikava, who ripped up her passport before arriving at the border, remained in the country and was subsequently detained.
Kalesnikava was a coordinator of Babaryka's campaign. After the former head of Belgazprombank was arrested weeks before the August 2020 presidential election, Kalesnikava joined forces with another presidential candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whom the majority of Belarusians have called the winner in the election.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Gunfire, Accusations Overnight
Armenia and Azerbaijan fired at one another's positions along their shared border, with both sides accusing the other of violating a cease-fire. Armenia's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces opened fire at its positions overnight on April 6 and reported "active movement" of Azerbaijani military vehicles. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its border troops came under cross-border fire late on April 5, though it did not specify the locations. Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 5, a meeting criticized by Baku, which accused the Western powers of siding with Armenia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
New Rules For Music In Chechnya: Can't Be Too Slow, Can't Be Too Fast
Chechen authorities have ordered that all musical, vocal, and choreographic works performed in the Russian region must have a playback at between 80 and 116 beats per minute. Regional Culture Minister Musa Dadayev announced the restrictions on April 4, according to the official Grozny-Info news agency. It's unclear exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region, but Russian news outlet Meduza said the tempo of the Russian national anthem would be considered too slow under the restrictions, while most popular dance and hip-hop music would be considered too fast.
Rescuers Evacuate Thousands In Southern Russia After Partial Dam Rupture
Rescuers have evacuated thousands of people from a southern Russian region after a dam partially burst, and was on the verge of complete rupture.
Workers in inflatable rafts ferried people to higher ground on April 6, as floodwaters from the Ural River rose in the Orenburg region, including the city of Orsk.
The TASS state news agency reported that the dam had completely collapsed on April 6, but local officials later denied the report.
Authorities said three bodies had been recovered from the flooded region, though it wasn't clear if the deaths were all directly related to the flooding.
The city of Orsk is the second-largest in the Orenburg region, with around 189,000 residents.
The regional prosecutor's office said it had opened a criminal investigation into the dam collapse, saying it may have been caused by improper maintenance.
In recent weeks, a host of communities in southern parts of Russia's Siberian and Ural Mountains regions have been swamped by floodwaters, due mainly to spring snow melt and unseasonably high temperatures.
Some parts of Kazakhstan, which Orenburg borders, have also suffered catastrophic flooding, with more than 16,000 people being evacuated from various communities in northern parts of the country.
In a televised statement on April 6, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called the floods the largest natural disaster to hit the country over the past 80 years
Soyuz Capsule Lands In Kazakhstan With 3 Returning From Space Station
A Russian Soyuz capsule touched down on Kazakhstan's steppes, returning an American, a Russian, and a Belarusian from the International Space Station to Earth. The Soyuz MS-25 hit ground late morning on April 6, carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky and Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya. Also on board was U.S. astronaut Loral O'Hara, who had been aboard the orbital station since September. The space station is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the United States amid tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.
- By Kian Sharifi
Washington Says It Warned, Not Asked, Iran To Leave U.S. Troops Alone
The United States has warned Iran against attacking its troops and bases in the Middle East as Tehran plans its response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven military men on April 1.
A deputy to the Iranian president's chief of staff said on April 5 that Iran had told Washington in a written message to "stay away" from Israel or risk getting "hurt."
"In response, [the] U.S. asked Iran not to target American facilities," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Responding to a request from RFE/RL for comment, a U.S. State Department spokesperson disputed Jamshidi's claim.
"We did not 'ask,'" the spokesperson said in written comments. "We responded by warning Iran not to use this as a pretext to attack U.S. personnel and facilities."
A building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was destroyed in suspected Israeli air strikes on April 1. Seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including two generals, were among 12 people killed.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
The IRGC's chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, reiterated the threat on April 5, and a top military commander on April 6 again renewed the promise.
General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of General Mohammad Zahedi in Isfahan that Iran will decide when and how to stage an "operation" to take revenge. Zahedi was the highest-ranking commander slain in the April 1 attack.
"The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done."
CBS News on April 5 reported that U.S. intelligence indicated Tehran is planning an attack involving a mixture of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. The target and timing are unknown, but striking an Israeli diplomatic facility would be a proportional response, the report said.
At least 18 Iranian members of the IRGC, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December. Iran has vowed to avenge them, but has yet to deliver.
Pressure from its hard-line support base is growing on the Islamic republic to retaliate.
Analysts have told RFE/RL that Tehran may have reached a point where it needs to take action, but any response would need to be calibrated to reduce the odds of a direct conflict with Israel.
With reporting by CBS and AP
Another Tajik Arrested Over Moscow Concert Hall Attack; 11 Detained In All
A Moscow court ordered the arrest of a Tajik man in connection with last month's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, bringing the total number of people detained in the investigation to 11.
The Basmanny district court ordered Sharifzoda Zoir to remain in pretrial detention until May 22, accusing him of an unspecified terrorist act. The court released no further information in its April 5 press statement.
Photographs and video released by the court showed Zoir seated in a courtroom glass cage as the detention ordered was issued.
Zoir is the 11th person either arrested or detained on suspicion of involvement in the March 22 attack in which more than 144 were killed.
Four ethnic Tajiks have been accused of entering the venue just before a concert was due to begin, shooting people indiscriminately, then setting fire to the facility.
Of the 11 men in custody, 10 are Tajik; one is reported to be a Kyrgyz-born Uzbek man who has Russian citizenship. Aside from the alleged attackers, those detained have been accused of providing the getaway car, or an apartment, or transferring money.
WATCH: The mother of one suspect says her son worried that he would get caught in a Russian police raid as his resident permit neared expiration.
Dozens of people remain unaccounted for, leading to speculation that the death toll could be significantly higher. Scores of people have been hospitalized.
It was Russia's worst terrorist attack in two decades.
An offshoot of the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack; Tajik authorities have been interrogating a growing number of people, mainly relatives of the suspected attackers, in connection with the investigation.
Still, the Kremlin has insisted without evidence that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, was responsible for the attack. Both Kyiv and Washington have dismissed the accusation.
The attack was seen a major failure for Russia’s security and intelligence services. The United States has said it gave specific information ahead of time, warning of a possible terrorist attack. Iran also reportedly provided a tip ahead of time.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Tajik Service
At Least 7 Dead In Eastern Ukraine In Drone Attack
Russian drones hit Kharkiv overnight, killing at least seven people and wounding 10, officials said, in the latest in a series of increasingly frequent attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city.
The April 6 attack, which occurred around midnight local time, added further to speculation that Russian commanders may be gearing up for an offensive in the coming months to try and capture the city.
Two days earlier, a Russian drone attack killed four people, including three emergency workers who were hit as they responded to an earlier strike.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Iranian-made drones hit at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a gas station.
"As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskiy district," Terekhov said on Telegram.
The strike occurred just after midnight. A new attack took place later on April 6 and Terekhov said at least one person was killed, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the first strike.
"Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv -- Ukraine's 2nd largest city -- killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools," she said.
"There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine's fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," she added.
Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.
Elsewhere, Ukraine's military said Russia had fired nearly three dozen drones, and a half-dozen cruise missiles launched from planes as well as a ship in the Black Sea. Kyiv claimed its air defenses destroyed 28 of the drones and three of the six missiles.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.
A day earlier, at least four people were killed and 20 wounded after Russia fired five missiles at the southern city of Zaporizhzhya. Two journalists covering the aftermath of the strikes were among those wounded in the city, which is near the front line in the war with Russian forces.
Ukraine claimed a major success on April 5, saying it damaged or destroyed Russian fighter bombers at a military airfield in Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov region.
There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it.
If true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have made incremental gains and reportedly were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, a small city that sits astride a major east-west rail link. Russian war bloggers said troops entered the city's outskirts as of April 5, a claim that could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian officials have denied that Russian troops had entered the city. Ukraine's commander in chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on April 6 that the Chasiv Yar situation was "particularly difficult" but insisted that Ukrainian defenses were still holding.
Russian troops have been targeting the city after pushing west out of the industrial city of Avdiyivka, which they captured in mid-February after a costly, monthslong campaign.
Capturing Chasiv Yar, which is located on relative high ground, would allow Russian forces to threaten another railway town, Kostyantynivka, and potentially threaten larger, more strategic cities further north, like Kramatorsk or Slovyansk.
Ukrainian forces have been rushing to build trench lines and fortify defenses to slow the Russian westward advances.
Ukrainian and Western observers say Russian forces are suffering major losses of troops and equipment, but continue to grind down smaller, depleted Ukrainian units.
With reporting by Reuters
Washington Concerned Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill In Georgia
The United States expressed concern on April 5 after Georgia's ruling party resubmitted a proposal that critics say is aimed at crushing dissent and which triggered mass demonstrations last year. "We are deeply concerned by the introduction of legislation in the Georgian parliament based on last year's draft 'foreign agents' law," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "The draft legislation poses a threat to civil society organizations," he said. The Georgian Dream party said on April 3 it would reintroduce the bill, which resembles a "foreign agent" law in Russia that has been used to silence dissent.
Moldovan Separatists Say Drone Struck Military Base In Transdniester
Russian-backed separatists in Moldova claimed on April 5 that a drone hit a military base about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine but caused no injuries or major damage. A statement from separatist Transdniester's self-styled state security ministry said the drone struck the military base around 2:35 p.m. local time. "The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage. A group of investigators is on-site," the statement added. An unauthenticated video purportedly filmed by a witness was broadcast by pro-Russian media. The Moldovan government said authorities were analyzing "all the images and information" related to the purported attack
Evacuation Under Way In Russian City Near Kazakh Border After Dam Bursts
A dam burst on April 5 in the Russian city of Orsk in the Ural Mountains and an evacuation is under way, local emergency services said. TASS quoted the Emergencies Ministry as saying that up to 4,000 houses in a suburban area of Orsk could be inundated as a result of the dam breach. Local emergency services said in a statement that they were working to evacuate residents and strengthen the dam. Unverified footage circulating on Telegram showed water gushing through a break in a low-slung earthen dam. A state of emergency has been declared in the Orenburg region, which borders Kazakhstan, which has seen massive flooding recently. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Uzbek Film Festival Showing Ukrainian War Film Canceled
The Uzbek Culture Ministry said on April 5 that the Artdocfest/Asia film festival was blocked because its organizers "did not obtain permission" to hold a public event and failed to comply with regulations.
The international documentary film festival began on April 2 in the capital, Tashkent, but was suddenly stopped by the authorities on April 4 just before the start of a film on the war in Ukraine. It was to run until April 8.
One of the 10 films on the festival program was the Ukrainian war film Eastern Front, directed by Russian Vitaly Mansky and Ukrainian Yevhen Titarenko. Some of the money generated from ticket sales was to be used for medical vehicles, according to the festival's website.
At least one other film on Ukraine -- about the destruction of Mariupol during the war -- was due to be shown.
But Mansky -- also the founder of Artdocfest -- told the media outlet Meduza on April 4 that Uzbek police, apparently acting on orders from the Culture Ministry, banned Eastern Front from being shown. All other film screenings were also prohibited.
"Artdocfest Asia was held in Uzbekistan three times (last in 2022), but the inclusion of our film Eastern Front...in the program made the Culture Ministry so tense that the screening was banned, the cinema was sealed, and the entire film festival was banned," Titarenko said on Facebook on April 5.
"The Russian Federation works systematically everywhere in the world."
The Uzbek Culture Ministry said in its April 5 statement that "despite the official warning from law enforcement agencies," the screening of films was organized and "an administrative misdemeanor" was committed.
Uzbek law requires private organizers to get permission from the Interior Ministry before holding a public event, the statement said. They must also apply to the Culture Ministry's Cinematography Agency in order to show local and foreign films.
The ministry statement notes that "failure to comply with these rules and conditions leads to the cancellation of the permit" to publicly show films.
Mansky was added to the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list in September 2022 after pro-Kremlin director Nikita Mikhalkov accused him of libel.
Parts of Artdocfest were held in Tashkent in 2022.
Montenegrin Supreme Court Sends 'Crypto King' Case Back To Lower Court
The Supreme Court of Montenegro on April 5 overturned the extradition of reputed "cryptocurrency king" Do Kwon to South Korea and referred the case back to the Higher Court in Podgorica.
Do Kwon is sought by the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in capital-market and securities fraud involving assets worth some $40 billion.
He is the founder of TerraformLabs, which was behind a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022, dealing a blow to digital-currency markets.
Do Kwon, described as Kwon Do Hyeong in court documents, was arrested on March 23, 2023, at Podgorica airport while attempting to fly to Dubai using a fake passport. He served a four-month sentence for forgery and was transferred to a detention center near Podgorica to await a decision on extradition.
The Montenegrin courts have issued a tangle of contradictory decisions since U.S. and South Korean officials requested his handover in the days after his detention.
The decision to extradite the South Korean national to his home country rather than the United States was made by the Higher Court and later confirmed by the Court of Appeal.
But the Supreme State Prosecutor's Office (SSPO) on March 21 disagreed and sought a ruling by the Supreme Court.
Under the Supreme Court ruling issued on April 5, it is up to the Higher Court to determine whether the legal conditions for Do Kwon's extradition to South Korea and the United States have been met after which the justice minister, not the court, will decide on extradition.
The SSPO said the previous decision to extradite Do Kwon to South Korea violated the law because it was decided in an "expedited" procedure, which is applied only in extradition cases in which only one extradition request has been submitted.
When there are multiple requests, the regular extradition decision-making procedure is applied, the SSPO said. This requires the final decision to be made by the justice minister.
Justice Minister Andrej Milovic made the first legal interpretation on the extradition question. It said t Do Kwon would be extradited to the United States because it was first to request his extradition in a note sent on March 25, 2023, by the U.S. Embassy two days after Do Kwon was arrested. South Korea submitted its extradition request the next day.
South Korean authorities have accused Do Kwon of fraud and violating capital-market laws. Do Kwon's business partner was handed over to South Korea in February.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Do Kwon of organizing a securities fraud involving cryptocurrency assets worth billions of dollars.
A jury in New York City on April 5 found Terraform Labs and Do Kwon liable on civil fraud charges, agreeing with the SEC that they misled investors before the collapse of their cryptocurrency.
There has been no comment from Do Kwon's lawyer, Goran Rodic, on the Supreme Court ruling or on the ruling in New York.
Louis Pellegrino, an attorney for Terraform Labs, told the jury that the SEC's case relied on statements taken out of context and that Terraform Labs and Do Kwon had been truthful about their products and how they worked even when they failed.
EU, Washington Pledge Funds As Armenia Turns Away From Moscow
The European Union and the United States have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to Armenia as Yerevan looks westward amid failing relations with its traditional ally, Russia.
After talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Brussels on April 5, von der Leyen said the European Union will allocate 270 million euros ($293 million) for the South Caucasus state over the next four years.
"We will make investments to strengthen Armenia's economy and society, making them more robust and stable in the face of shocks," she stressed.
Blinken said that the United States and the EU "reaffirm transatlantic support for democratic, prosperous future for the Armenian people, and for more integrated and more peaceful South Caucasus region."
"We are committed to further growing our support for Armenia’s democratic and economic resilience with investments in food security, digital infrastructure, diversification of energy, diversification of trade partners," Blinken said, adding that Washinton plans "over $65 million assistance" for Armenia.
The trilateral meeting took place as the former Soviet republic distances itself from Russia .
Last month, Pashinian said in an interview with the France-24 TV that his country had frozen its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The CSTO has been at the heart of Armenia's turn away from Moscow. The Pashinian government has long criticized the CSTO for its "failure to respond to the security challenges" facing Armenia.
Armenian officials have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
Moscow has rejected the accusation, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Pashinian declined to attend the CSTO summit in Minsk in November and said in a televised Q&A session then that any decision about Yerevan's continued membership in the group -- which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan -- would be based on Armenia's "own state interests."
Japan Names Additional Goods Banned For Export To Russia
Japan's Trade Ministry on April 5 officially named goods banned from being exported to Russia in accordance with additional sanctions Tokyo imposed on Russia in early March over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the goods banned from export to Russia as of April 17 include, among other items, oil and gas pipelines, a wide range of motor oils, nitrocellulose, and lithium-ion batteries. Also, as of May 10, Russian-produced nonindustrial diamonds of 1 karat or more will be banned from being imported to Japan.
Russian Activists Accused Of Calling For Mass Unrest Jailed
A Moscow court on April 5 sentenced 11 activists to prison terms between five years and eight years on charges of making online calls for mass unrest and inciting hatred. Two defendants were ordered to serve prison terms in restricted-regime prisons. Notably, one defendant, 22-year-old Maria Platonova, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison with the suspension of her sentence for the period of her current pregnancy and until the expected child reaches the age of 14. Investigators say the group used a Telegram channel to urge people across Russia to foment mass disorder during the parliamentary elections in September 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leading Kazakh Sinologist Jailed On Treason Charge Released On Parole
A leading Kazakh sinologist and former senior government adviser, Konstantin Syroyezhkin, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on high-treason charges in 2019, has been released on parole five years early.
Political observer Anton Morozov wrote on Facebook late on April 4 that the 67-year-old scholar was released from a maximum-security prison. No further details were immediately available. Syroyezhkin has not commented publicly.
Syroyezhkin was sentenced on October 7, 2019. Details of the charges were not made public, but some local media outlets, as well as The Wall Street Journal, reported then that Syroyezhkin was accused of passing classified information on to Chinese nationals for cash.
It is unknown if Syroyezhkin has the right to remain in his native Kazakhstan, as some reports said at the time of his conviction that he was stripped off his Kazakh citizenship and banned from residing in Kazakhstan for five years after his release.
Kazakh authorities were reluctant to officially announce his arrest more than five years ago. Questions about Syroyezhkin's whereabouts started circulating in the media after he failed to show up at two conferences in Kazakhstan he was scheduled to attend.
Syroyezhkin was born in the southeastern Kazakh city of Almaty, which between 1927-1997 was the capital and is now its largest city.
In 1981, Syroyezhkin graduated the Highest School of the Soviet KGB in Moscow with a specialization on China.
From 2006 until his arrest in 2019, Syroyezhkin worked as a leading expert and analyst at the presidential Institute for Strategic Research.
Syroyezhkin is the author of more than 1,000 analytical and research works on China and Kazakh-Chinese relations, written in Russian, Chinese, and English.
In the past, when current Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who is a trained sinologist as well, served as prime minister, Syroyezhkin was his adviser on Kazakh-Chinese relations, including during talks on delimiting and demarcating the Kazakh-Chinese border.
Kyrgyz Court Cancels Suspended Sentence For Political Activist, Sends Her To Prison
A Kyrgyz court has sent a veteran anti-government political critic to prison, canceling a five-year suspended sentence after prosecutors argued it was too lenient. The April 5 ruling by the Bishkek City Court means 47-year-old Zarina Torokulova must serve out her sentence in a correctional colony. Bailiffs detained her immediately after the ruling was handed down. In January, Torokulova was found guilty of calling for mass disorder in a series of Facebook posts. She insisted she had nothing to do with them. A vocal critic of the government, Torokulova has twice run for a seat on the city council of the Kyrgyz capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. click here.
