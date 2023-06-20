Ukraine Meets Two Out Of Seven Conditions To Launch EU Membership Talks, Sources Say

Ukraine's capital and several other cities and regions were targeted by a large-scale attack overnight, regional authorities and the military said on June 20.

The air defenses of the Ukrainian capital repelled a "massive" Russian drone attack overnight, destroying about 20 Iranian-made drones, Serhiy Popko, the governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram.

"Another massive air attack on the capital. This time the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, according to preliminary information -- Shahed drones," Popko said, adding that the attack was the first on Kyiv in the last 18 days.

The air raid alert lasted for more than three hours in Kyiv, Popko said. There was no immediate information about victims or damages.

Ukraine's air defense said that it had shot down 32 out of a total of 35 Iranian-made drones.

In the northwestern Sumy region, one civilian was killed by Russian shelling overnight, the regional administration reported on June 20.

Zaporizhzhya and Lviv regions were also targeted by Russian strikes overnight.

In Zaporizhzhya, the attack targeted communications and housing developments as well as farming enterprises, regional military administration chief Yuriy Malashko said.



A critical infrastructure target was alsohit in Lviv, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said.

The latest wave of attacks came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.

In June alone, 112 civilians were confirmed killed and 445 were wounded, the UN said in a statement on June 19, warning that the actual toll is likely to be much higher.

Most of the victims were killed by heavy artillery fire as well as missile and air strikes, the UN said.

On the battlefield, intense fighting took place on June 19 as Russian forces focused on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and as Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said.

Russian forces continue to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.



Ukrainian officials confirmed earlier that they have retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region, which hosts a major nuclear power plant.

The confirmation that Ukraine's troops retook the village of Pyatykhatky came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that his country would reclaim all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."

The Russian side has not mentioned Pyatykhatky, but it said Moscow's forces had repelled numerous assaults. It also released a video of what it said was a French-made tank seized in eastern Donetsk.

Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine were being met with "fierce resistance."

The Ukrainians' advance has been hampered by fortifications, minefields, and a "large number of reserves," but the operation will remain on schedule, he said on Telegram on June 19.

Russian officials, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of the cross-border shelling of a town in Russia's Belgorod region in the latest of what have become near-daily reports of attacks inside Russian territory nearly 16 months into Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.

RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas where the heaviest fighting is taking place.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters