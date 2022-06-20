News
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine 'Ready' For Russian Escalation Ahead Of EU Decision
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has predicted a worsening of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting this week of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv's accelerated bid to join the bloc.
Speaking in his nightly video address nearly four months into the full-scale Russian invasion late on June 19, the Ukrainian leader said that "obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities."
"We are preparing," Zelenskiy said of Ukraine's defense forces, "We are ready."
Ukraine applied for EU membership days after the Russian invasion began on February 24 and was followed by bids from nearby Moldova and Georgia in the face of the regional threat posed by Russia's unprovoked attack.
Leaders of all 27 EU states will consider those three countries' applications at a summit on June 23-24.
The European Commission last week recommended candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova, but said Georgia still had targets to meet before it should become a candidate.
Any accession process would still probably take many years to complete.
Early on June 20, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces were using rockets and artillery to shell a handful of towns near Syevyerodonetsk and Su-25 aircraft carried out strikes in several directions around Lyman and against the towns of Shevchenko and Vugledar.
It also said the Russian side had deployed an S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile division in its western region of Bryansk, near the Ukrainian border.
Fighting continues to establish full control over Syevyerodonetsk, the Ukrainian military said.
It said Russian troops were trying to prevent a regrouping of Ukrainian units in several locations including Lyman, Avdiyiv, and Zaporizhzhya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with one of his aims to keep its fellow post-Soviet neighbor outside of Western integration and influence, but progress has come much more slowly than the Kremlin planned.
On June 17, Putin said he had "nothing against" EU membership for Ukraine, although a Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow was closely following the bid in part because of recent cooperation in the area of defense among EU members.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said over the weekend that the Ukraine war could continue "for years" and that the alliance should support Kyiv militarily and otherwise "even if the costs are high."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Parliament Passes Bill To Ban Russian Music In Move To Protect Culture
The Ukrainian parliament on June 19 passed a bill to ban Russian-language music as lawmakers pushed through a number of bills aimed at protecting Ukrainian culture and the country’s information space from Russian influence.
The bill to ban Russian-language music in public also increases the quota for Ukrainian music on radio and television from 35 percent to 40 percent.
In addition, the bill would prohibit touring with Russian performers, but it also provides exceptions for artists who have publicly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A statement explaining the bill says Russian music would make the adoption of a Russian identity more attractive, potentially weakening the Ukrainian state.
The "musical product of the aggressor state [could] influence separatist sentiment in the population," according to the statement, which was quoted by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram.
The Verkhovna Rada (Supreme Council) also voted to ban the import and distribution of books and other printed products from Russia, Belarus, and the regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia-backed separatists.
The parliament passed separate legislation to stimulate the development of Ukrainian book publishing and distribution.
With reporting by dpa
Britain's New Top Army General Warns Troops Must Be Prepared To Fight Russia On Battlefield
Britain’s new top army general says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the outlook for Britain’s military, which must be capable of fighting alongside allies and ready to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
General Patrick Sanders said in a message to troops that the scale of the Russian threat “shows we've entered a new era of insecurity.”
The general’s statement was part of an address to all ranks and civil servants in an internal message on June 16, three days after he took command of the British Army. Reports in British media on June 19 quoted the message extensively.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The BBC quoted a defense source as saying the tone of the message was unsurprising. The source said all armies train to fight, but the threat has clearly changed.
Sanders said it is his duty to make the British Army “as lethal and effective as it can be,” adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the military’s core purpose to protect the United Kingdom “and reinforces the requirement to deter Russian aggression with the threat of force.”
Sanders also set out his goal to "accelerate the mobilization and modernization of the army to reinforce NATO and deny Russia the chance to occupy any more of Europe.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just returned from a trip to Kyiv, warned on June 19 that the war in Ukraine will not be over soon, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently stated that the war “could last years."
Sanders is a former commander of the British military’s strategic command and has commanded operations in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Based on reporting by BBC, Reuters, and the Daily Mail
Kazakh President Visits Iran Against Backdrop Of Nuclear Challenges
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has met with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran amid diplomatic overtures from Nur-Sultan to ease bilateral tensions and encourage an end to global nuclear stockpiles within decades.
After his arrival, Toqaev reportedly pledged to declare a 14-day visa-free regime for Iranians in Kazakhstan, the biggest and richest of the five post-Soviet Central Asian republics.
His visit and the accompanying effort to boost relations come amid stalled international efforts to rekindle Iran's seven-year-old sanctions relief for nuclear concessions deal with world powers.
The Iran stopover is Toqaev's first there as Kazakhstan's president and includes a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds most of the religious and political power in Iran.
Raisi was quoted by the Kazakh president's office as saying the deals signed could "open up new opportunities" toward a goal of reaching $3 billion in mutual trade.
"We have all the necessary potential for this, in particular, in the agriculture, transport-transit, and oil sectors," Raisi reportedly said. "I am convinced that the results of today's talks will become a solid foundation for close cooperation between our countries."
Russian media quoted the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) as saying the two sides signed nine cooperation agreements on areas from politics to transport, energy, investment, technology, and tourism.
Kazakhstan is a major oil and uranium producer and a member along with Iran of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which also includes Russia, India, and Pakistan.
Toqaev's Tehran visit also follows a trip to Russia earlier this week to an annual business forum as Russian forces continue their nearly four-month-old large-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, another former Soviet republic.
In St. Petersburg, sitting alongside President Vladimir Putin, Toqaev pushed back against Moscow's narrative of the invasion, rejecting recognition for "quasi-states" like the Russia-backed, separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine.
He also vowed that Kazakhstan wouldn't break international sanctions imposed against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
As Toqaev toured, Kazakhstan's foreign minister, Muqtar Tleuberdi, called in an article published by Russian RBC for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons around the world by 2045.
Putin has put Russian forces on higher alert and he and other Russian officials have hinted at a threat of a possible nuclear conflict as Ukraine has defended itself with Western support.
Tleuberdi referred to a nuclear-free world in an article dedicated to the 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) signed by Kazakhstan and 85 other states.
In the article, he suggested all countries -- including those that currently have nuclear weapons -- should rid the globe of such weapons by the UN centenary.
Kazakhstan famously agreed to give up what was then the world's fourth-largest nuclear stockpile in the four years following the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
It had inherited more than 1,000 nuclear warheads, more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), dozens of bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs, tons of nuclear material, and environmental damage from years of nuclear testing under Soviet rule.
With additional reporting by TASS
Dutch PM Apologizes To Srebrenica Veterans And 'People Who Can't Be Here Today'
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized formally for the Netherlands' treatment of hundreds of its troops who served the Dutchbat III peacekeeping unit that failed to protect thousands of lives in the Bosniak enclave of Srebrenica 27 years ago.
Rutte said on June 18 that the Dutch troops had been assigned an "impossible task" and given too few soldiers and too little firepower.
"Today, I apologize on behalf of the Dutch government to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and the people who can't be here today," Rutte said. "With the greatest possible appreciation and respect for the way Dutchbat III under difficult circumstances kept trying to do good, even when that was no longer possible."
Bosnian Serb forces massacred around 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys after overrunning a UN safe zone near the end of the three-year Bosnian War in July 1995.
International rulings have concluded that the killings constituted a genocide.
Bitter criticism over the tragedy has been leveled at the Dutch command and peacekeepers, the Dutch government, and UN officials.
Multiple rulings have found the Dutch state liable.
In his speech, Rutte acknowledged former peacekeepers' anger, and the ceremony included Bronze Medal of Honor awards for Dutchbat veterans from Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
But Rutte blamed wartime Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and General Ratko Mladic for the genocide. Both of those men are currently serving long sentences for war crimes and genocide.
The Dutch Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that at least around 350 of the slain Bosnians could have been saved but were ejected from the Dutch peacekeepers' base despite being "in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered" by Bosnian Serb forces.
Based on reporting by Deutsche Welle
Italy's Energy Exchange Told To Expect Another Shortfall In Daily Russian Gas Delivery
Italy's state-owned energy exchange says Russia's Gazprom has said it will only partially meet Italian energy giant Eni’s request for gas supplies on June 20.
The statement came after Germany said it was preparing further measures to curb its consumption of natural gas and pivot away from already reduced Russian gas deliveries.
Russian gas flows fell short of demand in Italy, Germany, and other European countries last week over Gazprom’s demand that they abandon hard currencies for payments in rubles since Western sanctions hit. Another shortfall on June 20 would represent the sixth day in a row that Italy has had to deal with a shortfall.
The shortfalls have boosted prices and raised concern that Europe may struggle to build up storage ahead of the winter.
The Italian company said on June 17 it got half of the gas it had requested, while on June 16 it received 65 percent of the volumes requested. Supplies received on June 18 and June 19 were similar in size to deliveries in recent days, it said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 16 that reductions in supply were not premeditated and were related to maintenance issues.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who visited Kyiv on June 16 with the leaders of three other European Union countries, dismissed this explanation as a "lie."
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck was quoted on June 19 as saying that gas consumption “must continue to fall, and more gas must go into the storage facilities, otherwise it will be really tight in winter."
A paper quoted by the German Press Agency dpa said the government in Berlin is providing billions of euros in funding to support using less gas for power and industry.
The paper suggests that coal-fired power plants would help make up the shortfall.
Storage facilities will also be filled further ahead of the onset of winter, it said.
Europeans have imposed unprecedented financial, travel, diplomatic, and other sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 in Europe's biggest foreign invasion since World War II.
Gazprom announced repeated reductions this week of its deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, citing technical problems.
Habeck said at the time that the new developments were political and “clearly show the Russian side’s explanation is simply an excuse.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted imposing curbs on customer consumption, saying "individual measures" would require having a broader price plan in place.
Germany is traditionally one of Russia's biggest gas customers.
Gazprom has already cut off supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Says Russians Trying To Make Kharkiv A 'Frontline City' Again
An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister on June 19 cited a heightened risk north of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as Russian troops seek to once again make it a "frontline city."
Vadym Denysenko told Ukrainian national television that enemy forces are seeking to get closer to Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, in order to shell it.
"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Denysenko said.
Within hours of his warning, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had struck a tank-repair plant in Kharkiv with Iskander missiles.
The claim could not immediately be verified.
Moscow also said it had destroyed 10 howitzers and as many as 20 military vehicles far to the south, in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. It said the damaged equipment had been recently supplied by Western countries. Again, there was no immediate confirmation of the claim.
Kharkiv is a largely Russian-speaking city with a population of around 1.4 million people before the large-scale invasion that began on February 24. It lies about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.
Kharkiv's defenders last month appeared to have pushed Russian forces back from an encirclement operation around the city.
Last week, reports suggested Russian forces had deployed artillery to thwart a Ukrainian counteroffensive near Kharkiv.
Amnesty International alleged last week that Russian troops had waged "a relentless campaign of indiscriminate bombardments against Kharkiv" early in the nearly four-month-old invasion. It said they had "shelled residential neighborhoods almost daily, killing hundreds of civilians and causing wholesale destruction."
Amnesty added that "many of the attacks were carried out using widely banned cluster munitions."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Tajik Court Orders Two-Month Custody For One Of Two Detained Bloggers
A Tajik court has ordered pretrial detention of two months for one of two popular bloggers known for their reports criticizing authorities and detained recently in the capital, Dushanbe.
The case has been condemned by international free-press campaigners.
A lawyer told relatives that Abdullo Ghurbati was remanded in custody for two months after a hearing held in secret on June 18.
Ghurbati and colleague Daleri Imomali were detained late on June 15 after being summoned by police for questioning.
Confusion reigned among relatives and journalists who turned up to try and follow the proceedings late on June 18, with conflicting official signals over whether they would be held at the temporary detention center or the Shohmansur District Court.
They have not been allowed to see relatives since their detentions.
Authorities accuse Ghurbati of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station, a charge that could carry a fine or a two-year prison sentence.
Defense attorney Abdurahmon Sharipov said Ghurbati once again denied the charges at the detention hearing.
Prosecutors have not officially commented on the case.
Reporters Without Borders has condemned the detentions as persecution in violation of international law for the Tajik men's journalistic activities and called on the Tajik government to release them.
NATO Says Ukraine Fighting Could Last Years As Russians Pound Eastern Cities
NATO's secretary-general has warned that the war in Ukraine could go on for years and urged the supply of state-of-the-art weapons to Kyiv even if "costs are high," as Ukraine's allies sought to preempt any international "fatigue" nearly four months into Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The cautions came as Russia stepped up its offensives against Syevyerodonetsk and other eastern Ukrainian cities, and with the European Union readying for a recommendation next week to make Ukraine a candidate to join the bloc.
"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper in comments published on June 19.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."
Following his visit to Kyiv on June 18 to show support for Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in London's Sunday Times that "time is the vital factor" and "everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack."
Johnson spoke of the need to avoid "Ukraine fatigue" from a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians and displaced more than 10 million others since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops across the border on February 24.
Syevyerodonetsk, the focus of Russia’s offensive to capture full control of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, remained under heavy artillery fire on June 19, as did the sister city of Lysychansk, just across the Severskiy Donets River.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 19 that Russian troops eere concentrating their main efforts in the direction of Syevyerodonetsk and Bakhmut.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it had taken control of Metyolkine, a town about 6 kilometers southeast of Syevyerodonetsk that had a population of about 800 before the war. TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there.
Ukraine's military said Russia had "partial success" in the area, but Serhiy Hayday, the military governor of Luhansk, told Ukrainian television that the Russians' claims that they control Syevyerodonetsk are false.
"They control the main part of the town but not the whole town," he said, adding that the fighting made evacuations from the city impossible.
Despite heavy shelling of Syevyerodonestk's twin city, Lysychansk, it was possible to evacuate 19 people from there, Hayday said.
"Today, 19 residents of Lysychansk have already exhaled with relief and are in a place where shells do not fly overhead," Hayday said on Telegram.
The British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on June 19 that there was "little change in the front line" in recent days in the so-called Syevyerodonetsk pocket where Russian forces are hoping to encircle Ukraine's defenders.
But the ministry also warned that Ukrainian and Russian combat units "committed to intense combat in the Donbas" are probably suffering "variable morale," citing information from U.K. intelligence services.
Ukrainian and Western intelligence have pointed for months to signs of poor morale and even fragging among invading Russian soldiers since the February 24 invasion began.
But the British statement is among the strongest indications so far of morale problems among Ukrainians, who mobilized military and civilian defenders to resist the Russians.
"Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks," the Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Ukraine. "Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled. Cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur."
Reliable casualty estimates from either side have been difficult to come by.
The Ukrainian side suggests more than 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, although Western intelligence has suggested the number is considerably lower.
The Ukrainian side has not said how many of its troops or other defenders have died, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently suggested as many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Lithuania Bans Transit Of Sanctioned Russian Goods To Kaliningrad
Lithuania has begun a ban on the rail transit of goods subject to European Union sanctions to the Russian far-western exclave of Kaliningrad, transport authorities in the Baltic nation said on June 18.
The EU sanctions list includes coal, metals, construction materials, and advanced technology.
Anton Alikhanov, the governor of the Russian oblast, said the ban would cover around 50 percent of the items that Kaliningrad imports.
Alikhanov said the region, which has an ice-free port on the Baltic Sea, will call on Russian federal authorities to take tit-for-tat measures against the EU country for imposing the ban. He said he would also seek to have more goods sent by ship to the oblast.
The cargo unit of Lithuania's state railways service set out details of the ban in a letter to clients following "clarification" from the European Commission on the mechanism for applying the sanctions.
Previously, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas said the ministry was waiting for "clarification from the European Commission on applying European sanctions to Kaliningrad cargo transit."
The commission stated that sanctioned goods and cargo should still be prohibited even if they travel from one part of Russia to another but through EU territory.
The European Union, United States, and others have set strict sanctions on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The ministry did not comment on the issue following the state railway confirmation.
Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, became part of the Soviet Union after World War II. It has a population of about 430,000 people and hosts the headquarters of Russia's Baltic sea fleet.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and New Voice Of Ukraine
Floods Kills Dozens, Strand Millions In India, Bangladesh
Massive floods caused by monsoon rains in northeastern India and Bangladesh have killed dozens of people and left millions of homes under water, regional authorities say.
Both countries called in their militaries on June 18 to help with rescue efforts as more flooding and rains are expected over the weekend.
In India's state of Assam, at least nine people were killed and some 2 million saw their homes submerged, the disaster management agency said.
Lightning strikes in parts of neighboring Bangladesh killed at least 15 people in the past two days, authorities said.
Water levels in all major rivers across Bangladesh were rising to dangerous levels, according to the flood forecasting and warning center in Dhaka, the capital.
The government described the flooding in Bangladesh as potentially the country's worst since 2004, exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains.
"Much of the country's northeast is underwater and the situation is getting worse as heavy downpour continues," said Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Bangladesh's Sylhet region.
Bangladesh and India have experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years.
Environmentalists have warned that climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying areas of densely populated Bangladesh.
Based on reporting by AP,Reuters, and AFP
Ukrainians Gather In Kyiv To Honor Maidan Activist Killed In Fighting Against Russian Forces
KYIV -- Hundreds of people gathered at two sites in central Kyiv on June 18 to mourn the death of Roman Ratushniy, an activist who became a well-known figure in Ukraine's 2014 pro-West revolution.
Ceremonies were held at St. Michael's monastery and at Kyiv's Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti), where Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke.
Tearful mourners placed flowers and held banners of Ratushniy at both events, with some shouting, ““Heroes never die!”
The 24-year-old Ukrainian was killed on June 9 in the battle against Russian troops for the city of Izyum in the east of the country, about 115 kilometers northwest of Syevyerodonetsk.
Ratushniy joined the Ukrainian armed forces on the first day of Russia’s February 24 full-scale invasion of his country.
The activist had participated in the 2014 Euromaidan anti-government rallies that toppled Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych, and helped move the country closer to the West.
Since then, he has become known for his civic and environmental activism.
German Authorities Investigating Several Hundred Possible Russian War Crimes In Ukraine
German authorities are investing several hundred possible war crimes committed by Russian personnel in Ukraine, a top police official said.
Holger Muench, chief of the BKA federal police, told The Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an article published on June 18 that “up to now, we have received a triple-digit number of leads” concerning potential war crimes.
Muench said the probes do not only cover those suspected of directly committing war crimes but also political or military officials who may have ordered them.
"It's the most difficult part of our inquiry, intricate puzzle work," told the newspaper. "Our clear goal is to identify those responsible for atrocities, to prove their actions through our investigations, and bring them to justice," including in Germany.
German authorities are being aided by the country’s foreign intelligence service, using such evidence as recorded radio conversations of Russian soldiers.
Germany is operating under universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide, regardless of where they were committed.
However, "that may take time" because probes tied to the conflict in Ukraine conflict are still at their "very beginning," the police chief said.
He added that German investigators could be sent to Ukraine but only under an international mandate.
Based on reporting by AFP and Welt am Sonntag
Iranian F-14 Fighter Jet Crashes, No Casualties
An F-14 fighter jet belonging to Iran's military crashed in the central Isfahan region on June 18 due to a technical failure, Iranian news agencies reported.
The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely and suffered only minor injuries, IRNA reported.
“An Air Force F-14 fighter plane suffered a technical failure during a mission this morning as it was landing in the Shahid Babaei base in Isfahan,” IRNA said.
Rasul Motamedi, head of the military's public relations department in Isfahan, told Fars news agency that the U.S.-made warplane was on a training mission in the area.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution as well as Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi warplanes.
Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging fleet.
In May a fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran, killing both pilots. In February, a fighter jet plunged into a soccer field in the country’s northwestern city of Tabriz, killing both pilots and a civilian.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Hails EU's 'Historic' Backing Of Ukraine's Membership Bid As A Boost For Democracy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Brussels' support for his embattled country's European Union bid as a "historic" achievement.
The European Commission recommended Ukraine and Moldova be granted European Union candidate status, a move that marks the start of what will likely be a long journey toward full EU integration.
The recommendation, announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 17, will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.
The unprecedented move by the European body comes as Kyiv fights a devastating war against Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor on February 24 that has killed tens of thousands of people and caused huge material destruction.
Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, called the decision a "historic achievement" and said it would "certainly bring our victory closer" against Russia.
"Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war. Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now," Zelenskiy said late on June 17.
Announcing the move, Von der Leyen hailed Ukrainians' attachment to European values and their sacrifices in the war against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us the European dream," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.
In a largely symbolic move, Zelenskiy also announced that Ukraine would be scrapping visa-free entry for Russians from next month.
"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," he said.
In Chisinau, Moldovan President Maia Sandu also hailed the European Commission's announcement, pledging that Moldovans will "work hard" to achieve ultimate membership in the EU.
"The recommendation is based on the understanding that our country would put more efforts in such key areas as justice reform, fight against corruption, public administration, and human rights," Sandu said.
"This is an important moment for the future of the Republic of Moldova, and this is the hope our citizens need," she said on Telegram, adding that "we know that the process will be difficult, but we are determined to follow this path."
The commission said another aspirant that submitted its membership this spring, Georgia, would only receive candidate status once it met certain conditions.
"It should be granted candidate status once a number of priorities have been addressed," the commission said in a statement.
"To succeed, the country must now come together politically, to design a clear path toward structural reform and the European Union -- a path that concretely sets out the necessary reforms, brings on board civil society, and benefits from broad political support," von der Leyen said at the news conference.
In reaction to the announcement, the Kremlin said that it was closely following Ukraine's efforts to become an EU member.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the issue "requires our heightened attention, because we are all aware of the intensification of discussions in Europe on the subject of strengthening the defense component of the EU."
"There are various transformations that we are observing in the most careful way," he told a telephone briefing with journalists.
Brussel's groundbreaking decision was largely expected after it was recommended by the leaders of the EU's largest three economies during a visit on June 16 to the Ukrainian capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after a meeting with Zelenskiy that they were in favor of Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status.
The visit carried heavy symbolism for the EU's backing of Zelenskiy, who has called on the European Union to offer his nation membership through a shortened procedure that would amount to a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Zelenskiy submitted Ukraine's bid for EU membership shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24, with Moldova and Georgia following suit immediately afterward.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Britain's Boris Johnson Sides With Ukraine In Eurovision Row
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on June 18 that Ukraine can and should host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after the organizers of the popular Continent-wide music competition said they were looking to hold it in Britain instead due to the war, to Kyiv's disappointment.
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra last month won the competition that draws hundreds of millions of viewers throughout the world, and according to tradition, Kyiv should host next year's competition.
But the organizers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), said on June 17 that given the current circumstances in war-torn Ukraine "the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize, and produce the Eurovision Song Contest...cannot be fulfilled" in Ukraine.
Therefore, the EBU said, discussions would be held with the runner up, Britain, to organize the contest.
"Of course I would love it to be in this country but the fact is they won and they deserve to have it and I believe they can have it and I believe that they should have it," Johnson told reporters on arrival back in Britain after a visit to Kyiv.
"I believe that Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it," he added. "It is a year away, it is going to be fine by the time the Eurovision Song Contest comes round and I hope the Ukrainians get it."
Ukraine has condemned the EBU's move, with Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko saying Kyiv wants the decision reversed.
"We will demand to change this decision, because we believe that we will be able to fulfil all the commitments...We demand additional negotiations on hosting Eurovision-2023 in Ukraine," Tkachenko said in a statement on June 22.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Via Ukraine Drop To 41.4 Million Cubic Meters
Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point dropped to 41.4 million cubic meters (mcm) on June 18 from 41.9 mcm the previous day.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters.
Gazprom on June 15 cut its natural gas deliveries to Germany after saying Germany's Siemens had delayed the repair work of compressor units at a station on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Berlin slammed the move as "political" and a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices.
Italian energy giant Eni also reported problems, saying on June 16 it will receive only 65 percent of the gas requested from Gazprom, while France's network provider said it had not received any Russian gas by pipeline from Germany since June 15.
The shortfall coincided with a visit to Ukraine by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania. The leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and afterward backed “immediate” EU candidate status for Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Russia Allegedly Housing FSB Officers In Unoccupied Apartments In Ukraine's Kherson
Russia is allegedly housing members of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in a Moscow-controlled region in southern Ukraine in unoccupied, privately owned apartments, according to a local official.
Russia gained control of Kherson, located just north of annexed Crimea, shortly after it launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and later installed a Moscow-friendly administration.
The war prompted thousands of local residents to flee Kherson for Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Now, Russia is placing FSB officers brought in to help maintain control of the region in apartments belonging to those who fled, according to Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile.
Khlan said FSB officers and their families are mainly staying in hotels in Kherson city, the capital of the region of the same name, but are seeking more “comfortable” conditions.
The FSB is making a list of apartments whose owners may have fled for good in order to use to resettle officers and their families, he said.
Due to the ongoing conflict in Kherson, RFE/RL could not immediately confirm Khlan’s claims.
Kazakh Activist Sent To Pretrial Detention After Serving 15-Day Jail Term
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh activist who said he was tortured and beaten while in custody earlier this year has been sent to pretrial detention on a charge of taking part in "mass disorders."
Qosai Makhanbaev was taken into pretrial detention late on June 16 after serving a 15-day sentence for picketing the Almaty city prosecutor's office without permission, according to Ainara Aidarkhanova, one of his lawyers.
Makhanbaev was one of dozens of people who claimed they were tortured by police and jail guards after they were arrested during and after anti-government protests in Almaty and other towns and cities in the Central Asian nation in January.
Weeks after his arrest in January, Makhanbaev was rushed to the hospital with severe bodily wounds and bruises and later released but ordered not to leave the city while the prosecutor's office investigated his claims of torture.
The Almaty city prosecutor’s office said at the time that it had launched 87 probes into alleged torture of inmates, but it appears to have made little headway.
Frustrated with what they believed was a deliberate attempt to quash the investigations, dozens of people who claimed they were beaten while in custody began rallying outside the city prosecutor's office in April.
Makhanbaev was detained in early June for taking part in one of the rallies and sentenced to 15 days in prison.
His lawyers said they only learned he was sent to pretrial detention the following day.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike in early January quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh authorities say at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the violence. Human rights groups say the number of those killed is much higher.
Authorities said about 800 people have been arrested for involvement in the unrest, while dozens have been sentenced to various prison terms.
There have been numerous reports that many of those in custody were tortured by the police.
Two Former U.S. Marines Serving In Ukraine Believed Captured By Russian Forces
Two former U.S. Marines who volunteered to fight in Ukraine against Russian forces have reportedly been captured.
Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27 -- both from Alabama -- were reportedly taken prisoner during a fight near Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast.
Russian media on June 17 broadcast images and video of the two men in custody.
Drueke and Huynh went missing last week, according to family members.
Hundreds of foreigners from the West have volunteered to fight for Ukraine after Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the first weeks of the war had called on foreigners with military experience to help defend the country.
Several foreign fighters have been killed since the war started in February, while a few have been captured.
Based on reporting by Reuters and The Telegraph
U.K.'s Johnson Promises More Aid To Ukraine During Surprise Visit To Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised more military aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv.
“We are with you to give you the strategic endurance that you will need,” Johnson said on June 17, shortly before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Johnson did not go into detail on what new aid his nation will provide to Ukraine.
Kyiv has been pleading with Western nations for more heavy artillery, including howitzers and rocket launchers, saying it is outgunned 10-to-1.
Ukraine has been slowly losing territory in the Donbas due to Russia’s greater firepower, experts have said.
Nonetheless, Ukrainian forces are continuing to put up fierce resistance.
Johnson, who was making his second visit to Kyiv since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24, said Russian forces are "taking heavy casualties."
Johnson’s visit comes a day after the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, and Romania visited Ukraine in a show of support.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz said in an interview in Berlin on June 17 that he is keeping an open line with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to end the war, but said Moscow will not be able to dictate peace terms.
He said he would tell Putin that he is mistaken "if you really believe that you will rob some land, and then hope that the times will change and all things will...become normal."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
'Nothing Will Be As It Used To Be': Putin Defends Invasion Of Ukraine, Lashes Out At West In Combative Speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of colonial arrogance and said its sanctions "blitzkrieg" against his country has failed in his latest tirade against the United States and Europe.
Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17 -- a showcase event being held this year with almost no Western participation -- Putin defended his country’s invasion of Ukraine, which many in the United States and Europe say is akin to the colonization wars of past centuries.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Putin baselessly claimed that the main aim of the unprovoked invasion was to defend "our" people in the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine -- a justification that Kyiv and the West dismiss as a baseless pretext for his imperialist ambitions.
Days before the economic forum, Putin had likened himself to 17th-century Czar Peter the Great, who expanded the Russian empire following the defeat of Sweden in 1709.
Putin claimed Russia was “forced” to invade Ukraine and said he would push ahead with the 4-month-old war despite facing fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces and significant losses of men and equipment.
The Russian president lashed out at the United States for its role in global affairs, saying Washington considers itself "God's emissary on Earth.”
He said Russia would be playing a greater role in what he called an emerging new world order.
"Nothing will be as it used to be in global politics," he said.
He also dismissed the West’s sanction regime, saying predictions of economic collapse in Russia have been grossly overstated.
Western experts say Russia’s economy could contract as much as 15 percent this year due to the sanctions, though the impact would be felt mainly in the second half of the year.
Putin also said that the sanctions would ricochet hard against Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.
Separately, Putin dismissed Western accusations that Moscow is responsible for a sharp rise in global grain prices due to what Washington and Brussels say is a Russian naval blockade of ports in Ukraine, a major exporter of wheat and sunflower oil.
He claimed Russia was ready to guarantee the transit of ships exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and that Ukraine had alternative land routes, something Western experts say is not feasible.
The St. Petersburg Economic Forum once gathered thousands of business leaders from around the world, including the CEOs of top Western firms, to discuss Russia's development and announce blockbuster investment deals inside the country.
Western participation declined following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and all but ceased this year as hundreds of companies -- from Coca Cola to Exxon -- have announced their exit from the country after the invasion of Ukraine in February.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Belarusian Pensioner Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison For Criticizing Lukashenka
PRUZHANY, Belarus -- A 65-year-old political activist in Belarus has been handed a 42-month prison term on charges of discrediting the nation and slandering its authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as the government continues its heavy-handed crackdown on dissent.
Alena Hnauk was sentenced on June 17 by the Pruzhany district court in the western region of Brest, her relatives said.
Hnauk, a former lawyer, has been detained and charged with anti-government activities several times since nationwide protests erupted in August 2020 following a presidential vote that opposition leaders say was rigged in favor of Lukashenka.
The 67-year-old strongman has ruled Belarus since 1994.
Hnauk's charges stem from her online posts criticizing a migrant crisis triggered by Lukashenka along the Belarusian border with Poland and Lithuania last year.
After his nation was hit with tough European sanctions for its crackdown on peaceful protesters, Lukashenka retaliated by forcing thousands of migrants -- largely from the Middle East -- to the EU border.
Dozens Of Iranian Teachers Reportedly Arrested After June 16 Protests
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says that more than 100 teachers were arrested for participating in widespread protests demanding better working conditions and the release of other imprisoned teachers.
The council said on its Telegram channel on June 17 that 60 teachers in Shiraz, about 30 teachers in Kurdistan Province, 10 teachers in Qazvin, six teachers in Rasht, and three teachers in Khomeini-Shahr were arrested during a nationwide rally the previous day.
Iranian teachers have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions. In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, actions that have failed to stop the rallies.
Ismail Abdi, secretary-general of the Iranian Teachers' Trade Association, has been in prison since 2015. Iranian authorities sentenced him to six years in 2016 on charges of "propaganda against the government" and "collusion against national security."
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Dutch Authorities Say They Stopped Russian Spy From Infiltrating International Criminal Court
Dutch authorities say they have prevented a Russian spy posing as a Brazilian intern from infiltrating the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it investigates war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) said on June 16 that the suspect, identified as Sergei Vladimirovich Cherkasov, came to the country in April using an elaborate deep-cover story that he had built up over the past 12 years.
According to AIVD, the 36-year-old is an agent with Russia's military intelligence (GRU) and used a fake identity to portray himself as a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira.
The statement also said that Cherkasov was immediately deported back to Brazil upon his arrival, where he was arrested on a charge of identity fraud.
"If this person had been given the opportunity to actually do work at the ICC, he could have gathered intelligence here, spot (or recruit) resources and gain access to digital systems. In this way, the man could have met the GRU's intelligence needs to a significant extent. He may also have been able to influence criminal cases within the ICC," the AIVD statement said.
Brazilian police confirmed Cherkasov’s arrest in a statement, adding that the Russian man initially arrived in the country in 2010, positioning himself as a Brazilian national. He then resided for several years in Ireland and the United States before he returned to Brazil and started preparations to move to the Netherlands, the statement said.
