'A Turning Point': A Decade After Euromaidan, Ukraine's Fight For Freedom Continues

Ukraine marks the 10-year anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose President Viktor Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia. In mid-February 2014, more than 100 people were killed as security forces opened fired on protesters. Ten years on, journalist Andriy Dubchak recalls the intense days and weeks of Euromaidan that led to the ousting of Moscow-friendly Yanukovych and set the country on a new, independent course.