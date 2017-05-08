Eurovision Acts Arrive For Red-Carpet Welcome in Kyiv

Kyiv rolled out the red carpet on May 7 as competitors arrived ahead of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest. Ukraine won the right to host the annual extravaganza this year by virtue of the country's win last year in Sweden. Acts chosen in 42 countries in Europe and beyond are hoping to be crowned champion in the final round on May 13. As of May 8, oddsmakers said the Italian entry, Francesco Gabbani, was the favorite to win this year's contest. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)