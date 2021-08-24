Ukraine's Third Evacuation Flight From Kabul Lands In Kyiv

A chartered plane arrived in Kyiv with almost a hundred people from Afghanistan, including 41 Ukrainian citizens and almost 30 children. Among the 57 non-Ukrainian nationals on the flight from Kabul that landed late on August 23 were many Afghans connected with Ukrainian institutions. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said about 50 Ukrainian nationals were still in Afghanistan. Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said it is possible they could be evacuated by land to either Tajikistan or Pakistan if more airlifts are not possible.