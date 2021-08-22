Ukraine Evacuates 83 People From Kabul

A Ukrainian military plane evacuated 83 people from Kabul on August 22, including journalists, activists, and Afghan women and children, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Thousands of people wanting to escape Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers are gathering at the airport as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as Afghans.

"Today, a Ukrainian military plane took 83 more people out of Kabul. 31 Ukrainians + foreigners: journalists of @RFERL, @WSJ, @USATODAY, human rights activists, Afghan women & kids," Kuleba wrote in a tweet. "They're safe in Kyiv. We don't abandon our people and help others. Working on further evacuations."

In a separate statement, the president's office said more than 100 Ukrainians remained in Afghanistan.

Ukraine last week helped evacuate Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker and the first woman to head the state-run Afghan Film Organization.

Based on reporting by Reuters