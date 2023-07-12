News
- By Current Time
Ukraine, 11 Countries Sign Memorandum On Training Pilots On F-16s
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine and 11 countries signed a memorandum regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. Th Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 11 that the 11 are Denmark, Britain, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Canada. Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and support personnel will take part in the training program. Ukrainian pilots will begin training on the F-16 in August in Denmark, Reuters reported. In parallel, training will be conducted in Romania, where a special training center will be set up. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
More News
Zelenskiy To Meet With Biden, Other NATO Leaders As West Prepares Long-Term Security Deal For Ukraine
VILNIUS -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the final day of a NATO summit in Lithuania that stopped short of offering Ukraine a clear path to membership in the alliance as Western powers prepare to announce a security arrangement for Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy, who has voiced his disappointment at NATO's lack of commitment toward admitting Ukraine into the alliance, will meet separately on July 12 in Vilnius with Biden and other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Sunak said on July 11 that the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries are due to sign a framework agreement that would provide long-term security guarantees to Ukraine and allow it to reach bilateral defense deals with G7 members.
"The joint declaration, expected to be signed by all members of the G7, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack," a U.K. statement said.
"Supporting Ukraine's progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements, and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and return peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
The framework is expected to include military equipment, training, and intelligence sharing, according to reports.
The G7 agreement comes after NATO on July 11 said in a statement that while Ukraine's future is inside NATO, the military alliance will extend an invitation to Kyiv only when "members agree and conditions are met."
However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference that there had never been a stronger message from NATO both on the political message for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies.
Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg said Ukraine has moved closer to membership in part due to its adoption of large amounts of military equipment and training from NATO members to help Kyiv repel invading Russian forces since February 2022.
This development allowed for the "unprecedented" dropping of the requirement for Ukraine to fulfill a Membership Action Plan (MAP), Stoltenberg said.
Separately, the NATO statement said that the alliance's leaders "recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond" the need for a MAP.
"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," it added, without releasing details on what the conditions are.
Zelenskiy complained about "vague wording about conditions" for inviting Ukraine even before the declaration was published.
He said it would be "unprecedented and absurd" if NATO didn't offer Kyiv a clear timeline for either full integration or at least an invitation to start membership negotiations.
"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance," he added.
But Stoltenberg told the news conference that previous accessions to NATO had not been accompanied by a timeline. "They are conditions-based, have always been," he said.
Zelenskiy said the perceived ambiguity would only benefit Russia and pledged to raise the issue in person at the summit.
"For Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," Zelenskiy said.
Speaking later at a rally in Vilnius, he said NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger.
"I traveled here today with belief in a decision, with belief in partners, with belief in a strong NATO," he said.
"I would wish for this belief to become a certainty -- certainty in decisions that all of us deserve and which our every soldier expects, our every citizen, our every mother, our every child. And is this too big of a wish?"
While the language of the declaration fell short of this wish, it used strong language toward Moscow, saying: "The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."
The Kremlin railed over the summit, saying the alliance is treating Russia as though it were an "enemy," exacerbating an already volatile security situation around the world.
"Russia is perceived by [NATO leaders] as an enemy, as an adversary. It is in this vein that the discussions [in Vilnius] will be conducted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing in Moscow.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Vilnius, Reuters, and AFP
Number Of Houses In Village Near Moscow On Fire
A number of houses in the small village of Krivtsovo near Moscow were on fire over an area of 3,200 square meters early on July 12, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on the Telegram messaging app. "Firefighters are making every effort to prevent further spread of fire to nearby houses and forest," the ministry said. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties." The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The village, in the Solnechnogorsk administrative district, is about 80 kilometers from the Kremlin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Launches Drone Strikes On Kyiv, Other Cities Amid Heavy Fighting In East, South
Russia launched more kamikaze drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a second day in a row, but most of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the military and regional officials said early on July 12.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"After a break of more than a week, the enemy launched Iranian-made drones over Kyiv for the second day in a row. The air alert lasted for more than two hours. All [drones] in the airspace around Kyiv were destroyed by our air defense," the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.
There was no immediate information about damages or injuries, Popko said.
In Ukraine's central region of Cherkasy, two people suffered burns after a drone hit infrastructure, causing a fire, the region's governor, Ihor Taburets, said on Telegram.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops fighting near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region are moving forward at a "fairly moderate pace" and the initiative remains with them, according to Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine's defense forces in the eastern region.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its early morning report on July 12 that Ukrainian and Russian forces fought 29 close-combat battles in the area.
"Our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the [Bakhmut] area," the military said. "In the Avdiyivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to block the advance of Russian troops."
Cherevatiy said on July 11 that enemy forces were “desperately resisting.”
British intelligence and the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on July 8 that. after a lull in June, Bakhmut has again become the site of some of the fiercest fighting on the front. They confirmed that Ukrainian forces achieved steady success both in the north and in the south of the city, which was previously fully occupied by Russia.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said Ukrainian troops destroyed seven Russian ammunition depots in one day in the Tavria direction.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify Ukraine’s claims of battlefield success.
WATCH: During a counteroffensive operation in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers reclaimed territory that had been occupied by Russia and Moscow-backed separatist forces for nearly a decade.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on July 11 reacted to the U.S. announcement that it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Shoigu said if they are supplied to Ukraine, the Russian Army will begin to use them on the battlefield.
Shoigu called the move "forced" and "reciprocal," claiming that at the moment Russia refrains from the use of cluster munitions, as it understands "what a threat they pose to the civilian population."
Ukrainian authorities and the United States have said that, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Army has repeatedly used cluster munitions. Moscow denies this.
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions, resulting in the death of Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on July 6.
In other developments, the British government said on July 11 that it will provide a 50 million pound ($65 million) support package for equipment repair and the establishment of a military rehabilitation center in Ukraine.
Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, Britain and other G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. 'Deeply Disappointed' By Russia's UN Veto Of Syrian Aid
The United States is “deeply disappointed” by Russia’s “inhumane veto” against the UN renewal of Turkish delivered aid to Syria, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on July 11. The long-running UN humanitarian operation in Turkey has delivered aid to 4 million people in rebel-held northwest Syria since 2014. Aid initially had been delivered through several border points, but with the recent veto the final Turkish border point has been eliminated as a source of aid. “We remain committed to reauthorizing the cross-border mechanism. It is a moral and humanitarian imperative,” Miller said at a briefing. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Tsikhanouskaya Says Belarus Deserves To Be High On Agenda At NATO Summit
VILNIUS -- Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she aims to voice her country’s position on specific issues such as the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory while attending the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Tsikhanouskaya, in an interview with RFE/RL on July 11, said that she recognizes that Ukraine is “in focus” at the summit and agrees that it should be, but said Belarus also deserves to be high on the agenda.
“For almost a year, there has been no new pressure against the regime. And this is viewed as a weakness of democracy -- [authoritarian leader Alyaksandr] Lukashenka and his cronies do crime after crime, and there is no punishment for that,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
The Belarusian opposition leader, whose supporters and Western governments say was the real winner of the country's presidential election in August 2020, reiterated her position that there can be no security for Ukraine without freedom for Belarus.
“This connection should be in the heads of the politicians from the NATO alliance,” she said in the interview.
Tsikhanouskaya’s concern stems from comments made by Russian authorities that have raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and since Lukashenka accepted a plan to place Russian nuclear arms in Belarus.
Lukashenka said on July 6 that a "certain number of nuclear warheads" had been moved to Belarus, adding that the tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed as a weapon of deterrence, not of attack.
Tsikhanouskaya said on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in April that an overwhelming majority of Belarusians were against plans to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus but that their opinion was not taken into consideration before the weapons were moved there.
She acknowledged that Ukrainians are fighting for freedom and security for the whole region and said that Belarusians should support them at every level.
“Ukraine should be given everything that it needs to battle the invading Russian forces,” she said. “When it needs arms, arms should be given. When it needs NATO membership, it should be given to Ukraine.”
Serbian Economy Minister Dismissed After Calling For Belgrade To Impose Sanctions On Russia
Serbian lawmakers voted on July 11 to dismiss Economy Minister Rade Basta, who advocated for the introduction of sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying that Serbia is paying a heavy price for not introducing them. Basta was elected economy minister as a candidate of the Socialist Party of Serbia and United Serbia. This coalition is a minority partner of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). Basta announced last month that he had registered the European Way movement (PEP) and said it would grow into a party and participate in elections at all levels. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Former Iranian Welfare Official Warns Of Looming 'Catastrophe' Over Malnutrition
A former official from Iran's Ministry of Social Welfare has issued a stark warning about a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" after fresh data showed more than half of all Iranians are suffering from malnutrition.
Hadi Mousavi Nik, the former director-general of the Social Welfare Studies Department at the ministry, said that 57 percent of Iran's population is malnourished and does not receive at least 2,100 calories per day, the amount set by the World Bank as the minimum daily requirement for refugees in camps.
Among the malnourished population, 14.5 million are children, including 10 million under the age of 12, she said, far above previous official estimates that said the figure for children was less than 1 million.
Iran's economy has been wracked by Western sanctions over its human rights record and nuclear program, along with a lack of rainfall that has hit the agriculture sector hard.
That combination of factors has driven up prices, especially on protein-rich foods such as red meat.
A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate to around 50 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ales Pushkin, Belarusian Artist And Political Prisoner, Dies In Prison
Belarusian artist and political prisoner Ales Pushkin has died in intensive care under unknown circumstances, his wife said on July 11. The 57-year-old had been sentenced to five years in prison for “mocking state symbols” and inciting “social enmity or strife.” In his most famous work, Dung For The President, he overturned a wheelbarrow of manure in front of the presidential building in Minsk in 1999. Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacted to Pushkin’s death, saying “people should not die in prisons" and praising Pushkin’s work as “the embodiment of the indomitable spirit of the Belarusian people.” To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Rights Advocates Fear The Execution Of 2019 Iranian Protester Is Imminent
Human rights advocates have warned that the execution of Abbas Deris, an Iranian protester imprisoned after unrest in 2019 over a hike in gas prices, may be imminent after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.
Fereshteh Tabanian, a lawyer for Deris, said Branch 39 of the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence without giving any regard to objections she filed in the case on July 5. Deris and his brother, Moshen, were accused of "waging war against God, disrupting order, and participating in the murder of Reza Sayadi," a member of the special police forces.
“Abbas Deris is at serious risk of being executed in the very near future and the only way to save his life is to raise the political cost of his execution," said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights.
"There’s no evidence against him but torture-tainted forced confessions. His sentence is unlawful not only according to international laws but even according to the Islamic republic’s own laws.”
Tabanian said Deris has rejected accusations he was involved in the shooting, while the family of the deceased special force officer had given their consent to a pardon.
The November 2019 protests saw thousands of citizens in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns protesting the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
Iranian Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
In an interview with the website Iran Watch, Tabanian outlined the flaws in her client's case, saying no weapon was found in Deris's possession and that a neighbor who was arrested with a weapon claimed it belonged to Deris. The court based its verdict on the neighbor's confession.
Tabanian added that Deris, who has poor eyesight, was well away from where Sayadi was killed.
"We have obtained the consent of Reza Sayadi's family, and the family of this special police force member said that they do not even want blood money," Tabanian said, adding "the principle is that the death sentence should be canceled and the charge of waging war should be acquitted."
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a jump in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
The wave of executions has sparked outrage among rights activists and many Western governments, who have called the legal proceedings against the accused "sham" trials where proper representation is not always granted and decisions are rushed behind closed doors.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on June 1 at least 307 people have been executed in 2023, a 76 percent rise compared with the same period last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Sanctions Serbian Security Chief For Alleged Corruption, Drug Trafficking
The United States has sanctioned Aleksandar Vulin, director of Serbia's security agency, for allegedly using his position to further Russian and criminal agendas, including arms dealing and drug trafficking.
The sanctions come after months of protests in Belgrade that have demanded Vulin’s resignation. The protests began in May following two mass shootings that left 18 dead, including nine elementary students. Protesters have specifically blamed Vulin, Serbia's former defense minister, for failing to bring criminal groups to justice.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) made no mention of the protests or the domestic controversy surrounding Vulin in its sanctions announcement on July 11. However, the OFAC took a clear stance against corruption and Vulin’s alleged actions, which the Treasury Department said helped Russia.
“Treasury will not hesitate to target actors that abuse their positions for personal gain while undermining effective and democratic governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement. “Today’s action holds accountable Aleksandar Vulin for his corrupt and destabilizing acts that have also facilitated Russia’s malign activities in the region.”
The statement accuses Vulin of misusing his public office and says he has been implicated in transnational organized crime and illegal narcotics operations. The statement specifically points to Vulin’s collaboration with U.S.-designated Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic, who has been described by the Treasury Department as "among the biggest dealers of arms and munitions in the Balkans."
It also says Vulin has used his public position to support Russia and facilitate “malign activities that degrade the security and stability” of the region.
The Belgrade protests have also called for the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the resignation of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic. Vucic previously rejected the dismissal of Gasic but did not comment on Vulin.
Vucic told Reuters on June 9 that his administration was not at fault for the protesters' anger.
"Is the government to blame for crimes that happened? I cannot accept that,” he said.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Kazakh Court Hands Prison Sentences To Group Over 2022 Airport Seizure
A court in Almaty has sentenced several activists, including journalist Aigerim Tleuzhan, to sentences in a medium-security penal colony over their participation in the brief seizing of the Almaty airport during mass protests that rocked the country in January 2022. Tleuzhan was handed four years, while Kalas Nurpeisov, Nurlan Dalibayev, Yermukhamet Shilibayev, and Zhan-Aidar Karmenov were all handed eight years. All of the defendants said they would appeal the verdict. “What they are doing is unfair! But no matter how many years they lock me up, I will not bow my head. I will not bend my knees!" Tleuzhan said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Recently Identified Remains Of 30 Genocide Victims Buried At Bosnia's Srebrenica Memorial
The remains of 30 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide were buried on July 11 as Bosnia-Herzegovina marked the 28th anniversary of the killings.
The victims' remains were laid to rest at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center in Potocari, where more than 6,700 of the estimated 8,000 victims have been buried.
The remains of the 30 Bosniak Muslims were brought back from mass graves found in eastern Bosnia, where they had been relocated by Bosnian Serb forces trying to cover up the crime in the closing months of Bosnia's 1992-95 civil war.
The youngest victim buried on July 11 was Elvir Salcinovic, who was 15 years old when he was killed.
The burials took place during the 28th anniversary ceremony, which was attended by several thousand state officials, foreign dignitaries, and Bosnians. The event was preceded by a 110-kilometer peace march, a three-day hike with 6,000 participants.
The Srebrenica killings were the only episode of the conflict -- in which some 100,000 people died -- to be legally defined as genocide, including by two UN courts. However, Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials -- including current Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik -- refuse to accept that wording.
The continued denial of the genocide was a major subject at the anniversary ceremony. The Office of the High Representative (OHR) of Bosnia-Herzegovina called on officials to continue pursuing the prosecution of those responsible for the denial of genocide and the glorification of war crimes.
In a thinly veiled message to politicians in Republika Srpska, the country's Serb-majority entity, High Representative Christian Schmidt said that his office was ready to use all of its means to help Bosnia bring indictments against genocide deniers.
"It is clear that we must have decisive moves by the Prosecutor's office," Schmidt said at the commemoration.
"Those who deny the genocide, wherever they live and stay, are committing a criminal offense because the changes to the law that my predecessor, Valentin Inzko, brought two years ago are rigid and clearly state that denying the genocide is a criminal offense. Don't forget that this is a law that applies to the whole of Bosnia-Herzegovina," he said.
Denis Becirovic, the Bosnian Muslim member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, warned that "the danger of genocide over Bosniaks being repeated hasn't been removed yet," adding that certain politicians in Bosnia want to destroy the country's constitutional order, insult the victims, and glorify war criminals.
"Today, not only Bosnia-Herzegovina but also the entire civilized part of the world offer deep condolences to the victims of the only genocide committed in Europe after World War II," he said. "All those who offer Bosnia-Herzegovina a strategy of forgetting don't have good intentions with our country."
WATCH: Every year, Suljo Cakanovic takes part in the Peace March, a three-day hike across Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Potocari cemetery for the July 11 memorial to victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.
Years of ethnic tensions between the Serbs of Republika Srpska and Bosnia's central authorities escalated in the months leading up to the anniversary, culminating in Republika Srpska's parliament voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
Dodik on July 8 challenged the OHR's authority by filing a "criminal complaint" against Schmidt "because he has been dealing with the affairs of the high representative without authorization for a long time, for which there is no UN Security Council decision."
Dodik claimed that "with the intention of causing damage to Republika Srpska, Schmidt falsely presents himself as an official knowing that he was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton peace accords," which give Schmidt the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the OHR approves.
A day before filing the complaint, Dodik signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by Schmidt as the international envoy.
Schmidt has joined Washington and European Union officials in accusing Dodik of violating Bosnia's constitution and undermining the Dayton accords with this recent action.
Johann Sattler, chief of the EU delegation to Bosnia, said in Srebrenica that reconciliation is key, but that its basis is having the perpetrators face the justice.
With reporting by Goran Katic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Shelby Rayer in Washington
Azerbaijan Suspends Traffic On Sole Road To Nagorno-Karabakh Due To 'Contraband'
Azerbaijan says it has suspended traffic through the Lachin Corridor, temporarily closing the only route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh after accusing the Armenian Red Cross of smuggling goods into the breakaway region.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service said on July 11 that traffic through the checkpoint has been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia. Articles being transported included mobile phones, spare parts for phones, cigarettes, and gasoline, it claimed.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denied the allegations in a statement, saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling.
"No unauthorized material has been found in any vehicle belonging to the ICRC. All cargo is subject to customs checks by the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ICRC statement said.
"However, we regret that without our knowledge four hired drivers tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles which were temporarily displaying the ICRC emblem. These individuals were not ICRC staff members and their service contracts were immediately terminated by the ICRC," the statement said, adding that the ICRC work in the region remains "strictly humanitarian."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed in a war that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides and which ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire and the deployment of some 2,000 Russian troops as peacekeepers.
Sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite the cease-fire and the presence of Russian troops.
Azerbaijani protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists have blocked a section of the road since December 12 and are demanding Baku be allowed to inspect “illegal” ore mines in Karabakh.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted they are not encouraging the protesters -- though they have not moved to force them out -- and say the road has been open for humanitarian cargo, emergency services, and peacekeepers.
Baku in April raised tensions further when it installed a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor despite a decision by the International Court of Justice -- the UN's top judicial body -- which had ordered Baku in February to ensure the free movement of goods and vehicles on the road.
Armenia has accused Baku of instituting a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, despite Azerbaijan insisting it was not hampering the free movement through the Lachin Corridor.
Baku said at the time that the checkpoint had been established in order to prevent the smuggling of weapons and other illegal goods into Nagorno-Karabakh.
CPJ Calls On Kazakh Authorities To Release Journalist Jailed For Defamation
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on authorities in Kazakhstan to release journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov and reform the country's laws to remove prison sentences for defamation.
Batyrbekov was sentenced to 20 days in jail on July 3 over a March 10 Facebook post accusing a parliamentary deputy of corruption.
"The 20-day prison sentence for Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov, who has been frequently targeted with defamation charges and even attempted murder for his reporting, is deeply troubling," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said was quoted as saying in a statement issued July 10.
"Kazakh authorities should free Batyrbekov immediately and reform their defamation laws to ensure that journalists are not jailed for their reporting," Said added.
Batyrbekov has rejected the charges and said he plans to appeal the verdict.
Batyrbekov alleged in the Facebook post that parliamentary deputy Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly was connected to corruption cases. In particular, he highlighted a 2019 fraud case where he said Nazhmetdinuly was allegedly a suspect and that police had "mysteriously closed" the proceedings.
The rights group Adil Soz said in a statement last week that during the trial, Batyrbekov produced documents to back up his claim. However, a signatory to the documents denied signing them, and said Nazhmetdinuly was a witness and not a suspect.
Batyrbekov, who was sentenced in 2019 to two years and three months in prison on insult and defamation charges, and also survived a January 2022 assassination attempt allegedly organized by a local official in retaliation for his reporting, believes authorities falsified the document.
"The court did not establish any motive for disseminating deliberately false information about the deputy by the journalist," Adil Soz said in the statement, noting at the time he published his report, Batyrbekov was "convinced" of its authenticity, "which was confirmed by the decision of the investigator in his possession."
- By AFP
Hungary Says Ratifying Sweden's NATO Bid Is Now A 'Technicality'
Hungary's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid is now "only a technical question," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on July 11, after Turkey agreed to allow the Nordic country to join the alliance. Turkey agreed a day earlier to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Hungary and Turkey are the last NATO members to still ratify Sweden's accession to the bloc. "The completion of the ratification process is now only a technical question," Szijjarto said in a statement on Facebook.
Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Turkey For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal
Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy will go to Turkey on July 11 for talks with his Turkish counterpart about extending the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, the minister said on Facebook. The deal is due to expire next week. Moscow has said it sees no grounds to extend it beyond July 17. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022, aiming to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be exported from Black Sea ports. To read the original story by Reuters. click here.
NATO Disappoints Ukraine With No Set Timetable For Accession
VILNIUS -- Ukraine's future is inside NATO, but the military alliance will extend an invitation to Kyiv only when "members agree and conditions are met," NATO leaders said in a declaration that disappointed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the first day of their summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on July 11 told a press conference that there had never been a stronger message from NATO both on the political message for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies.
Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg said Ukraine has moved closer to membership, in part due to its adoption of large amounts of military equipment and training from NATO members to help Kyiv repel invading Russian forces since February 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
This development allowed for the "unprecedented" dropping of the requirement for Ukraine to fulfill a Membership Action Plan (MAP), Stoltenberg said, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would be "unprecedented and absurd" if NATO didn't offer Kyiv a clear timeline for either full integration or at least an invitation to start membership negotiations.
The declaration says the NATO leaders "recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond" the need for the MAP.
"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," it added, without releasing details of what the conditions are.
Zelenskiy complained about "vague wording about conditions" for inviting Ukraine even before the declaration was published.
"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance," he added.
But Stoltenberg told the news conference that previous accessions to NATO had not been accompanied by a timeline. "They are conditions-based, have always been," he said.
The Ukrainian leader said the perceived ambiguity would only benefit Russia and pledged to raise the issue in person at the summit.
"For Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," he said after confirming he will meet on July 12 with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit.
Speaking later at a rally in Vilnius, Zelenskiy said NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger.
"I traveled here today with belief in a decision, with belief in partners, with belief in a strong NATO," he said. "I would wish for this belief to become a certainty -- certainty in decisions that all of us deserve and which our every soldier expects, our every citizen, our every mother, our every child. And is this too big of a wish?"
While the language of the declaration fell short of this wish, it used strong language toward Moscow, saying: "The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."
The Kremlin railed over the summit, saying the alliance was treating Russia as though it were an "enemy," exacerbating an already volatile security situation around the world.
"Russia is perceived by [NATO leaders] as an enemy, as an adversary. It is in this vein that the discussions [in Vilnius] will be conducted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing in Moscow.
"We are monitoring this very carefully because much of what has been said will be subject to in-depth analysis in order to take measures to ensure our own security," he added.
Ahead of the summit, France and Germany announced new military aid packages for Ukraine.
President Emmanuel Macron said on arrival in Vilnius that France will start supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves .
"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory," he said, without giving further details on how many or the types of missiles.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's forces on the front line near Kreminna, in eastern Ukraine, have been using a captured Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Blazing Sun") heavy thermobaric rocket launcher to devastate Moscow's forces as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues.
An unnamed French military source told reporters in Vilnius that Paris has already started delivering a significant number of SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine.
SCALP is the French name of a long-range missile developed jointly by France and Britain and known in the United Kingdom as Storm Shadow.
The SCALPs, which have a 250-kilometer range, would only be used within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and would be launched from non-Western planes, the source said.
Britain has already delivered a number of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine since May.
The German Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on July 11 that Germany also would give Ukraine military armored vehicles and ammunition worth 700 million euros ($768 million).
Hours before the start of the summit, Russia launched another drone attack on Kyiv -- the second this month -- and Odesa.
The attack was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air defenses, causing only minor damage around Kyiv, according to initial assessments.
"All detected air targets that were moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by our air-defense forces," the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.
In the Black Sea city of Odesa, two drones hit an administrative building in the port and a grain terminal caught fire, which was quickly extinguished causing no "critical damage" or injuries, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian air defense said separately that it had destroyed 26 out of the 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Vilnius, Reuters, and AFP
Taliban Bans Activities Of Swedish Organizations In Afghanistan Following Koran Burning
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have banned all activities of Swedish entities in the country after the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm last month. The announcement was made in a statement issued by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on July 11. Sweden closed its embassy in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The ban will mostly impact the activities of a Swedish NGO, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan. The NGO employs thousands of aid workers across the war-wracked country. Last month, an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned a Koran outside a Stockholm mosque. The incident has sparked a wave of outrage in Muslim countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Deputy Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar, Russia
Russia’s Investigative Committee says a suspect in the killing of Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy chief of the department for mobilization in Krasnodar, has been detained.
The Investigative Committee identified the detainee as Sergei Denisenko and said a pistol with a silencer believed to have fired the fatal shot was found with him.
No other details were released.
Rzhitsky, 42, was killed on July 10 in Krasnodar while jogging. The assailant fired several shots from a pistol and struck Rzhitsky four times. He died at the scene.
Rzhitsky commanded the submarine Krasnodar in the Russian Navy. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Krasnodar is a diesel-electric submarine built for the Black Sea fleet and designed "to fight surface ships and submarines, lay mines, and conduct reconnaissance."
The Krasnodar is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, and Ukrainian media claimed that the vessel participated in the shelling of Vinnytsya in July last year, firing its Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
In addition, a person with the same name is included in the database of a Ukrainian website that collects data on war crimes in the Russian Army.
It claims that he was the commander of the Alrosa submarine and was directly involved in the military invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear when Rzhitsky left the submarine fleet for the post of deputy head of the department for mobilization work in Krasnodar.
With reporting by Reuters
Peace March Commemorating 1995 Genocide Arrives In Srebrenica
More than 3,000 participants in a peace march in Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived on July 10 in Potocari near the town of Srebrenica one day before the commemoration of the 1995 genocide in which more than 8,000 Bosniak boys and men were killed by Bosnian Serb troops.
The marchers started their 100-kilometer trek on July 8 to pay respects to the victims whose relatives are joined annually by other Bosnians for the march that retraces a route taken by the doomed victims 28 years ago.
Participants in the peace march walked along the path through the woods that thousands of men used to try to escape after the Republic of Srpska Army captured Srebrenica in July 1995. It's estimated that 12,000 to 15,000 people set out on the trek when Srebrenica fell.
Another group arrived in Potocari on July 10 -- 300 cyclists who started their traditional trek from Bihac in the west of the country as an act of remembrance. A group of motorcyclists who drove from Sarajevo arrived with the cyclists.
Srebrenica's Muslim population fled when the town fell to Bosnian Serb forces. Srebrenica had been declared a UN safe haven for civilians, and thousands rushed to a UN compound seeking protection.
When forces led by Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic arrived at the compound, Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. The Bosnian Serb forces then separated men and boys, and thousands were executed in less than two weeks. Those who tried to flee through the woods were hunted down and killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The bodies of the victims were tossed into mass graves.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide and convicted Mladic and his political mentor Radovan Karadzic of genocide and other war crimes in Srebrenica.
This year’s commemorations at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center will include the delivery of the remains of 30 victims of the genocide for burial. Among the remains are those of four minors who were 15 and 16 years of age when they were killed.
After a funeral for the 30 victims on July 11 the memorial center will be the final resting place for 6,752 genocide victims. The remainder of the victims are either missing or buried elsewhere.
Many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”
With reporting by Goran Katic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service
Far-Right Bulgarian Leader Convicted of Hooliganism For Attacking Female LGBT Activist
Former Bulgarian presidential candidate Boyan Rasate has been convicted for hooliganism after attacking an activist at an LGBT center in 2021 while he was running for office. The Sofia Court of Appeals handed down a sentence of six months of probation against Rasate, leader of the far-right, nationalist Bulgarian National Union -- New Democracy party, which has never won a single seat in an election. During the presidential campaign, Rasate and others broke into and then ransacked the Rainbow Hub center. During the incident, Rasate hit a female activist who was present in the face. He claims people who work at the center damaged the property themselves. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Biden, Sunak Discuss Ukraine Ahead Of NATO Summit In Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on July 10 reaffirmed their “steadfast support” for Ukraine as they discussed the upcoming NATO summit, the White House said. Biden met with Sunak in London on the first stop in his current three-nation trip. Biden and Sunak also discussed the Atlantic Declaration, a trade and economic partnership initiative launched in June, and developments in Northern Ireland. The U.S. president is due to meet with King Charles later on July 10 before traveling to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies are expected to show solidarity with Ukraine.
Iranian Activist Dies In Custody At Urmia Detention Center, The Second In Two Days
Human rights activists say Peyman Golvani, a Kurdish political activist, has died while in custody at the Intelligence Detention Center at the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia, where another political prisoner, Mousa Esmaili, died less than 24 hours earlier.
The human rights group Hengaw said Golvani died on July 9 after being transferred from the detention center to the Khomeini Hospital in Urmia.
Golvani was arrested on June 25 when security forces apprehended him at his home in Mahabad. Despite his family's attempts to ascertain the reasons for his arrest and possible charges, officials have not commented. The Kurdpa news agency reported that Golvani had joined a Kurdish opposition party.
Hengaw quoted sources as saying Golvani was admitted to the hospital in a coma from what security forces said was a "fall from height." But Golvani's sister, the only relative who was able to gain access to see the activist, told the group her brother had extensive bruising on his body, face, and head, raising speculation that he had been tortured.
The announcement of Golvani's death comes a day after human rights activists reported the death of Esmaili, a Kurdish political prisoner from Piranshahr, at the same detention center, which has long faced allegations of torture and inhumane treatment of its prisoners.
Esmaili, 35, was arrested on May 7 after intelligence agents confiscated his car. Rights groups say he was held for 62 days "without explanation."
Hengaw says a source close to Ismaili's family told it security officers said Esmaili "has been executed without presenting any justification or documentation connected to going through any legal process and trial."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey Agrees To Back Sweden's Bid To Join NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward Sweden's application to become NATO's 32nd member to Turkey's parliament for approval, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on the eve of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Stoltenberg made the announcement on July 10 after talks in Vilnius with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
"This is a historic day," Stoltenberg said. "President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification."
Completing Sweden's accession "benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time," Stoltenberg said. "It makes us all stronger and safer."
Turkey has been holding up Sweden's application to join the alliance over objections to Stockholm’s harboring of Kurdish activists whom Ankara regards as terrorists.
Erdogan said in a statement that Sweden had taken steps in the right direction by amending its terror legislation. But he accused Stockholm of allowing demonstrations glorifying "terrorism" and thus undoing the progress made in an apparent reference to the burning of a Koran in front of a mosque in Sweden last week.
Erdogan earlier on July 10 made a surprise demand that the European Union revive Turkey's stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO, prompting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say they should "not be understood as related issues."
A separate joint statement outlining the agreement between Sweden and Turkey was also issued saying that Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalization.
It also said Turkey and Sweden would work closely in "counterterrorism coordination" and also boost bilateral trade ties.
Kristersson hailed the announcement and pledged to continue to fulfill all parts of the trilateral memorandum with Turkey and Finland.
"We take a very big step towards the formal ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO. It has been a good day for Sweden," Kristersson told reporters ahead of the NATO summit scheduled to start July 11 in Vilnius.
Sweden still needs the approval of Hungary, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said last week that Budapest would no longer block Sweden's NATO membership. NATO applications must be approved by all members.
In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022. Finland became a member in April 2023.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Stoltenberg’s announcement on the agreement and said he was ready to work with Erdogan on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.
"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally," he said in a statement.
Biden is due to hold face-to-face talks with Erdogan during the summit.
On July 11, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will move forward with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress.
Sullivan said Biden "had been clear that he supports the transfer." He did not give any details on the timing.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the announcement, saying the path is “finally clear for Turkey's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also reacted positively.
"It is in everyone's interest for Sweden to join @NATO. Their accession makes us all safer. The UK welcomes the steps Turkey has taken today to bring this closer," he said on Twitter.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Civilian Toll In Russian Shelling Rises To Nine As Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reportedly Makes Gains2
Lancet: The Russian Kamikaze Drone Blunting Ukraine's Counteroffensive3
Ukraine Punishes Russian Positions With Captured 'Blazing Sun' Rockets4
Zelenskiy Brings Home Five Ex-POW Mariupol Defenders From Turkey, Angering Kremlin5
Wider Europe Briefing: Four Things To Watch For At This Week's NATO Summit In Vilnius6
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show7
Biden Says War Must End Before Ukraine Can Join NATO8
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Deputy Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar, Russia9
Back To Bakhmut: The Ukrainian Forces Trying To Trap Russian Troops In A Ruined City10
'You've Lived Enough Already': What Two Ukrainian Women Endured In Russian Captivity
Subscribe