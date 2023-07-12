Ukraine, 11 Countries Sign Memorandum On Training Pilots On F-16s

VILNIUS -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the final day of a NATO summit in Lithuania that stopped short of offering Ukraine a clear path to membership in the alliance as Western powers prepare to announce a security arrangement for Kyiv.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Zelenskiy, who has voiced his disappointment at NATO's lack of commitment toward admitting Ukraine into the alliance, will meet separately on July 12 in Vilnius with Biden and other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Sunak said on July 11 that the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries are due to sign a framework agreement that would provide long-term security guarantees to Ukraine and allow it to reach bilateral defense deals with G7 members.

"The joint declaration, expected to be signed by all members of the G7, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack," a U.K. statement said.



"Supporting Ukraine's progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements, and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and return peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.



The framework is expected to include military equipment, training, and intelligence sharing, according to reports.



The G7 agreement comes after NATO on July 11 said in a statement that while Ukraine's future is inside NATO, the military alliance will extend an invitation to Kyiv only when "members agree and conditions are met."



However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference that there had never been a stronger message from NATO both on the political message for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies.



Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg said Ukraine has moved closer to membership in part due to its adoption of large amounts of military equipment and training from NATO members to help Kyiv repel invading Russian forces since February 2022.



This development allowed for the "unprecedented" dropping of the requirement for Ukraine to fulfill a Membership Action Plan (MAP), Stoltenberg said.

Separately, the NATO statement said that the alliance's leaders "recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond" the need for a MAP.



"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," it added, without releasing details on what the conditions are.



Zelenskiy complained about "vague wording about conditions" for inviting Ukraine even before the declaration was published.



He said it would be "unprecedented and absurd" if NATO didn't offer Kyiv a clear timeline for either full integration or at least an invitation to start membership negotiations.



"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance," he added.



But Stoltenberg told the news conference that previous accessions to NATO had not been accompanied by a timeline. "They are conditions-based, have always been," he said.



Zelenskiy said the perceived ambiguity would only benefit Russia and pledged to raise the issue in person at the summit.



"For Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," Zelenskiy said.



Speaking later at a rally in Vilnius, he said NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger.



"I traveled here today with belief in a decision, with belief in partners, with belief in a strong NATO," he said.



"I would wish for this belief to become a certainty -- certainty in decisions that all of us deserve and which our every soldier expects, our every citizen, our every mother, our every child. And is this too big of a wish?"



While the language of the declaration fell short of this wish, it used strong language toward Moscow, saying: "The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."



The Kremlin railed over the summit, saying the alliance is treating Russia as though it were an "enemy," exacerbating an already volatile security situation around the world.



"Russia is perceived by [NATO leaders] as an enemy, as an adversary. It is in this vein that the discussions [in Vilnius] will be conducted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing in Moscow.

With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Vilnius, Reuters, and AFP