FBI Working With U.S. Companies To Collect War Crime Evidence In Ukraine

Moscow has been stepping up its offensive actions over the past day on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the east, where Ukrainian defenders are facing increasing pressure from Russian shelling, air strikes, and infantry assaults, Kyiv said on April 26.

"Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 39 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours," the General Staff said in its daily report.



"Fierce battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military said.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Russian troops launched three missile strikes, 13 air strikes, and 49 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure, it added.



Repeated Russian assaults have also been repelled in the village of Klishchiyivka, some 10 kilometers south of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of a monthslong, grinding battle.



In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, an air-raid alert was declared overnight.



RFE/RL correspondents reported numerous explosions that were likely caused by attacking Iranian-made Shahed drones.



Yuriy Malashko, the head of Zaporizhzhya military administration, urged inhabitants to take cover but did not elaborate on the nature of the blasts. "Stay in safe places until the air alert is over," he said.



Russian forces, who control the local nuclear power plant, regularly shell the parts of Zaporizhzhya region still under Ukrainian control.



On April 25, a Russian missile strike on a museum in the eastern city of Kupyansk killed at least two people and injured 10, an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "barbaric."



Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, told RFE/RL that the April 25 strike on the Kupyansk city center involved S-300 type missiles, one of which hit the Museum of Local History.



"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding, "We must and will respond!"

Separately, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Moscow began using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks in the war, firing on Ukrainian positions but not yet participating "in direct assault."



The tank has an unmanned turret that a crew controls remotely from "an isolated armored capsule located in the front of the hull," the report said.



But, according to British military intelligence, Russian forces have complained about the poor condition of the first of the tanks to arrive.



"Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the British intelligence report said.

With reporting by AP and Reuters