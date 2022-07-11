Ukrainian Figure Skating Official Fired After Taking Part In Event In Russia

Russian forces intensified their shelling of eastern Ukraine, with the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, coming under fire two days after an attack on an apartment building killed at least 24 people in a small town in the Donetsk region.



The attacks on July 11 came as Russian forces stepped up their drive to capture all of the Donetsk region which, along with neighboring Luhansk region, makes up Ukraine’s Donbas region, which has become the focus of Russia’s brutal military onslaught in eastern Ukraine.



In Kharkiv, which is in northeastern Ukraine but outside the Donbas, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said an apartment block and a school were hit by missiles, with three people killed and 28 injured in the city of 1.45 million people.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

“All [attacks] were exclusively on civilian objects. This is absolute terrorism!” Synyehubov said.



Russia claimed the attacks were "pinpoint" strikes on Ukrainian military personnel and "foreign mercenaries," adding that Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy losses in fighting.



In the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian rescue crews were desperately searching through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment block that was hit by a Russian rocket attack late on July 9.

"As of July 11 at 8:45 in the morning...18 people were killed, six people were rescued from the rubble, and about 137 tons of rubble were cleared," the local emergency services office in Chasiv Yar said. A later statement raised the death toll to 24.

Officials fear dozens of people could still be trapped in the rubble of the apartment building

Earlier, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 30 others “are under the rubble" of the building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar represented another potential war crime by the invading forces.



Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.



The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.



Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, among other goals that Kyiv and the West dismiss as unjustified, and denies targeting civilians in the war.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konanshenkov claimed the Chasiv Yar attack struck a gathering point for a Ukrainian military brigade and that precision weapons were used.

Russia-backed separatist forces on July 11 said they had taken the village of Bohorodychne, calling it a “powerful bridgehead” for an attack on the key Donetsk region city of Slovyansk, some 24 kilometers away.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near Slovyansk on July 10 but were forced to withdraw.

Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were also gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.



The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on July 11 that the Russian military is continuing to shell Ukrainian settlements in the east of the country.



"In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of preparation of enemy units for the intensification of hostilities in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” it said in its daily update.



"Another hostile attempt of the invaders' offensive in the direction of Mariyinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back," the summary stated.



The claims could not be independently verified.



The General Staff also said attacks were reported in several cities and towns in southern Ukraine.



Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a Russian military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.



Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian armed forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."



Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.



Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.



The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems have already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.



Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.



The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by the United States to 12.



Meanwhile, Reznikov told Britain’s Times newspaper that Kyiv is massing a force of 1 million troops equipped with the newly provided Western weapons in preparation for an offensive to reclaim territory in the south.



Reznikov said Zelenskiy had ordered the military to retake coastal areas that are crucial to the country’s economy but which are now occupied by Russian forces.



“We understand that, politically, it is very necessary for our country,” he was quoted as saying. “The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans.”

Following the remarks, Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.



"The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and 'dead' military equipment," brigade officials said, although the report could not immediately be verified.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and UNIAN