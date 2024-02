Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, when asked by RFE/RL correspondent Maryana Sych what her message is to those who say they are tired of the war and that Ukraine needs to call for a truce with Russia, said it is "shameful" to blame Ukrainians who themselves are "tired of not being safe, knowing that every day your life can end." Zelenska spoke to RFE/RL on February 1 on the sidelines of the Russia’s War On Children conference in Riga.