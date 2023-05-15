News
- By RFE/RL
Ukrainian Tycoon Dmytro Firtash Suspected Of Embezzlement
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 15 that Dmytro Firtash, a powerful tycoon indicted by the United States for corruption, along with managers of companies under his control, had been served with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement. According to the SBU, the damage Ukraine's State Treasury suffered from the embezzlement activities allegedly committed by Firtash’s group in Ukraine's gas-transit system are estimated at up to 18 billion hryvnyas ($484 million). Firtash, once an ally of ousted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, resides in Austria. He is wanted for bribery and racketeering charges in the United States.
More News
Russian Artist Sentenced For Creating Giant Snow Sculpture Of Poop In St. Petersburg
Russian artist Ivan Volkov told RFE/RL on May 15 that he has been sentenced to five months of "correctional work" for creating a snow sculpture in January 2022 in the form of a giant feces near the Field of Mars in the city of St. Petersburg, where those who died in the 1917 Russian Revolution are buried. Volkov was charged with desecrating a burial place after he created the 5-meter-long snow sculpture, painted it brown, and drew yellow around it. "Correctional work" in Russia means the garnishing of significant amounts of the convicted persons' monthly salary by the state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities. click here.
Representative Of Pro-Russia Party Wins Election For Regional Leader In Moldova's Gagauzia
Evghenia Gutul of the pro-Russia Shor party has won the regional leader election in Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region. Gagauzia's Central Election Commission said on May 15 that the 37-year-old Gutul beat her 36-year-old rival, Grigori Uzun, of the Socialist Party in a runoff held on May 14. The head of the Shor party, Ilan Shor, is currently in Israel evading arrest. Last month, a court of appeals in Chisinau doubled the original 7 1/2-year sentence that Shor was handed for his involvement in the theft of funds from three of Moldova's largest banks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Belarusian Opposition Says Be 'Prepared' Amid Rumors That Lukashenka Is Ill
Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the Belarusian public and international community to "be prepared for every scenario" as Minsk and state media have avoided coverage of rumors that Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is ill.
"There are many rumors about the dictator Lukashenka's health," Tsikhanouskaya, a prominent Lukashenka critic and political opponent, wrote on Twitter on May 15. "For us it means only one thing: we should be well prepared for every scenario. To turn Belarus on the path to democracy and to prevent Russia from interfering. We need the international community to be proactive and fast."
The comments by Tsikhanouskaya, who has claimed that Lukashenka stole victory from her in Belarus's presidential election in 2020, come as speculation has risen that the long-serving authoritarian leader is ill.
Lukashenka has not been seen in public since May 9, when he attended Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and Minsk but skipped a lunch hosted by his close ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. He looked unwell in Moscow.
On May 14, he did not appear at a ceremony in the Belarusian capital to mark the country's National Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem Day. Belarusian Prime Minister Raman Halouchanka read a speech on Lukashenka's behalf during the festivities.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Lukashenka, 68, has also failed to attend other public events over the past three weeks, but there has been no official statement regarding his health or the reasons for his absences. Lukashenka's press service has said only that he continues to work "with documents."
On May 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is best to follow official statements from the Belarusian authorities regarding rumors of Lukashenka's ill health.
But Belarusian state media appears to be avoiding the topic, reporting mostly about Lukashenka's previous activities. In a report about National Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem Day, the state TV channel ANT featured snippets from Lukashenka's address to the Security Council on February 28.
On May 15, the state TV channel BT-1 did not cover Lukashenka's rumored illness and ran segments on the opening of a trade facility in Moscow and the results of the Turkish presidential election.
Other state TV programs limited images of Lukashenka to his trip to Moscow on May 9, while the state news agency BelTA featured an article on his "symbolic week," including his laying of a wreath at the Victory Day monument in Minsk following his return from Moscow and his positive reply to an invitation to attend a UN event in September.
Outside media that cover Belarus, meanwhile, reported on May 13 that Lukashenka had arrived at the Republican Clinical Medical Center in Minsk. Roads to the hospital were reportedly blocked as his motorcade approached, and security forces stood along the route.
Lukashenka has been in power since 1994. He was handed a fifth consecutive term in office by Belarus's election commission following the 2020 election, leading to mass protests and claims by Tsikhanouskaya and other opposition leaders that the election was rigged.
Lukashenka's security forces went on to brutally crack down on the mass protests for months, jailing opposition figures and driving others, including Tsikhanouskaya, into exile.
The authoritarian leader subsequently backed Putin in Russia's war against Ukraine, allowing Russian forces to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for Russia's intervention.
Five More Belarusian Activists Face Trials Amid Crackdown On Dissent
Four more activists have gone on trial in Minsk on charges of inciting hatred as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its crackdown on dissent.
The Minsk City Court started all four trials on May 15, with human rights watchdogs calling the cases politically motivated.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Judge Tatsyana Falkouskaya is trying former lawyer Alyaksey Barodka, who faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of "inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or other social hatred or discord."
In another courtroom at the building, Judge Anzhela Kastsyukevich will preside over the trial of Alyaksandr Kandratsyuk, a former employee at the Genetics Institute of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus. He was arrested in September and charged with insulting Lukashenka, insulting a law enforcement officer, and inciting hatred.
Two other trials are starting on the same day in Minsk as well, for Alyaksandr Zhandarau and Ivan Puzdrou, who were charged with insulting authorities and inciting hatred.
Also on May 15, a court in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk started the trial of musician and art manager Uladzimer Bulauski.
Bulauski was arrested in December and charged with "repetitive violation of regulations for holding public events." Before that, he was arrested several times and sentenced to weeks in jail for holding protest rallies.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the August 2020 presidential election, in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Tajikistan Extradites Ossetian Wife Of Islamic State Recruiter To Russia
Tajikistan has extradited Madina Bandarenko, the Ossetian wife of a notorious recruiter for the Islamic State extremist group in Tajikistan, to Russia along with her four children.
Bandarenko is accused by Russia of cooperating with and belonging to the Islamic State group and is being held in a prison in Russia's North Ossetia region, according to her mother, Oksana Jeylieva.
Bandarenko is the wife of Parviz Saidrahmonov (aka Abu Dovud), who was sentenced to 21 years in prison in November on terrorism charges in Dushanbe.
Saidrahmonov, who was extradited to Tajikistan from Turkey, was accused of recruiting more than 200 people to fight in Syria and Iraq and was alleged to be behind multiple terrorist activities in Tajikistan, Russia, and Sweden.
He was sentenced on charges of organizing a terrorist group, extremism, and recruiting mercenaries to fight in a foreign country. Saidrahmonov was a migrant worker in Russia when he left in 2014 for Iraq, where he joined the ranks of the Islamic State group.
Swedish investigators say Saidrahmonov was an accomplice of Rakhmat Akilov, an Uzbek man who drove a hijacked truck down a busy pedestrian street in Stockholm on April 7, 2017, killing five people and injuring 10 others.
Akilov, a rejected asylum seeker in Sweden before the attack, was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.
Saidrahmonov was later captured by Syrian authorities and in mid-2020 disappeared from a prison in the Syrian town of Afrin when Tajikistan was working on his extradition to Dushanbe.
Tajik authorities, who took Saidrahmonov into custody in September, consider him to be "one of the most dangerous recruiters of the Islamic State."
Dushanbe estimates that about 2,000 Tajik citizens joined Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in 2013-15. Hundreds of them were killed in clashes in the Middle East. Some of those who returned to Tajikistan were either sentenced to lengthy prison terms or received amnesty.
Ukrainian Commander Touts Successful Advance In Bakhmut; Zelenskiy Gets Weapons Pledge From Britain
A top Ukrainian commander has said that his ground forces have shown that they can succeed under difficult conditions in their effort to beat back Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, as Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy continued to secure more pledges of military aid during his whirlwind tour of European capitals.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The defense of Bakhmut continues and recent days have shown that Ukraine can move forward and counter the Russian forces there," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy told Ukraine's Media Military Center Telegram channel on May 15.
"The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction -- that is the first successful offensive operation in the city's defense," Syrskiy said.
Syrskiy added that the ground forces he commands are fighting with fewer resources than Russia's military forces and fighters from the private Wagner paramilitary group who have spearheaded the Kremlin's efforts to take the city in Ukraine's Donetsk region in recent months.
"The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions," he added. "The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All necessary decisions for the defense have been made."
Ukraine's General Staff said on May 14 that the Russian military continued to focus its main efforts in the Donbas region -- made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions -- on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, and that about 30 combat clashes took place that day.
The Ukrainian military described Bakhmut and Maryinka as being at the "epicenter of hostilities." Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on May 15 that four people were killed when a Russian missile attack struck a hospital in Avdiyivka.
The Ukrainian push to break through Russian forces in Bakhmut, coming amid an anticipated spring offensive to recapture areas occupied by Russia following its invasion in February 2022, comes as President Volodymyr continues his tour of European capitals to drum up support and secure fresh deliveries of Western military equipment and aid.
Zelenskiy met with German and French leaders, as well as Italian officials and Pope Francis, over the weekend, and arrived in London on May 15 to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sunak pledged "hundreds" of air-defense missiles and long-range attack drones, building on Britain last week becoming the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.
"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Sunak said in a statement. "We must not let them down."
Zelenskiy said on his office's official Telegram channel ahead of his trip to London that "the U.K. is leading the way when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.... This cooperation will continue today."
The Kremlin said it takes an "extremely negative" view of Britain's decision to supply long-range missiles and other military equipment to Ukraine, but that it will not change the outcome of the war.
Zelenskiy later spoke by video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, appealing to NATO to make a "positive political decision" on Kyiv's membership bid at a July summit.
Zelenskiy's European tour opens a week of intense diplomatic activity on the Ukraine crisis, including a Council of Europe summit and a G7 gathering in Japan, and resulted in promises of increased assistance from France and Germany.
On May 14, France said after a meeting between Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron that it would send dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC fighting vehicles, to Kyiv.
On May 13, Germany announced that it would send an additional 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package since the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy thanked Germany for being a "true friend" during his visit to Berlin and said that Ukraine's Western partners could make Russia's defeat in Ukraine "irreversible" as early as this year.
WATCH: Despite making gains in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops say they continue to face intense artillery strikes from Russian forces who fire up to 500 shells a day. Current Time's Andriy Kuzakov reported from near Bakhmut on May 6 on the fighting and efforts to treat the wounded.
Amid speculation over whether Ukraine has already begun its long-expected counteroffensive, much attention has been paid to reported rifts between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian military and defense officials.
On May 14, The Washington Post cited leaked U.S. intelligence documents in reporting that Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary force, which has borne the brunt of the bloody fighting in Bakhmut for months, offered in January to reveal the positions of Russian troops to the Ukrainian government in exchange for withdrawing Wagner forces from the city.
Kyiv rejected the offer, according to the U.S. daily, which said that Prigozhin's offer came through his contacts with Ukrainian intelligence. Washington has not commented on the report, which was based on secret U.S. documents leaked on the group-chat platform Discord.
Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, previously publicly threatened to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut and surrounding regions unless they received additional ammunition.
In a rare admission of casualties among its military command, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 14 that two of its military commanders were killed trying to repel Ukrainian attacks in eastern Ukraine.
It also said Ukrainian forces had waged attacks in the north and south of Bakhmut over the previous 24 hours, but had not broken through.
Neither Ukraine nor Russian forces have succeeded in taking full control of the city after months of fighting that has caused heavy casualties on both sides.
Kyiv has dismissed suggestions by Prigozhin and others that its counteroffensive has officially begun.
With reporting by Reuters
Top Chinese Envoy To Visit Ukraine, Russia On 'Peace' Mission
A top Chinese envoy will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia, and other European cities on May 15 in a trip Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis. Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and a former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, and Germany on the trip, the Foreign Ministry announced, without providing a detailed schedule. He is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders Meet In Brussels As Tensions Simmer
Armenia and Azerbaijan's leaders met on May 14 for talks in Brussels amid heightened tensions on the tense border between the two countries over control of a contested enclave. The EU welcomed the meetings as a positive step toward clinching a durable peace agreement. The talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were hosted by European Council President Charles Michel. Michel held bilateral talks with Pashinian on May 13 and with Aliyev on May 14. Neither leader commented after the meetings. The talks come after fresh clashes erupted on the border between the two Caucasus countries.
Iran Arrests Eight Over Workers' Strike At Southern Gas Field
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for "leading" a workers' strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14. "Eight main leaders of the workers' strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services," Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
Belarusian Leader Skips Official Event Amid Rumors Of Hospitalization
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, on May 14 failed to attend events to mark the National Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem Day amid rumors of ill-health.
Prime Minister Raman Halouchanka read a speech on Lukashenka's behalf at the events in Minsk.
It is the latest in a series of public events in the past three weeks that Lukashenka has failed to attend, but there has been no official statement on the health of the 68-year-old. An unconfirmed report on May 13 said he was taken to a hospital in Minsk.
Lukashenka attended the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, where he looked unwell, and a bandage was visible on his right hand.
A member of the Russian State Duma was quoted by Russian media on May 14 as saying that Lukashenka was ill, but it's nothing out of the ordinary and not COVID.
"Despite the fact that the man fell ill, he considered it his duty to come to Moscow, and then in the evening of the same day he held events in Minsk. He probably needs some rest, that's all," said Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, according to the Russian publication Podyom.
Zatulin told Podyom that he knows what Lukashenka is suffering from but did not reveal the diagnosis.
Lukashenka's press service has not commented specifically about any illness, but said he continues to work "with documents."
News reports on the evening of May 13 said Lukashenka arrived at Republican Clinical Medical Center in Minsk. Roads to the hospital were blocked as his motorcade approached, and security forces stood along the route.
Lukashenka has been in power since 1994. The country's election commission declared him the winner of the 2020 election, but the results were disputed amid the widely held belief that the contest was rigged and that the true winner was opposition politician Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Lukashenka's regime brutally cracked down on mass protests against the outcome in the months that followed, jailing opposition figures and driving others into exile.
The authoritarian leader subsequently backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's war against Ukraine, allowing Russian forces to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for Russia's intervention.
Iran Summons Iraqi Envoy Over Kurdish Opposition Groups
Iran has summoned Iraq's ambassador to protest the presence of Iranian opposition groups at an official ceremony in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, media reported on May 14. Quoting the Foreign Ministry, the ISNA news agency said that during the May 13 meeting Tehran expressed its "strong objection" to the invitation of members of "separatist groups" to the ceremony, "contrary to the recent security agreement between the Islamic republic and Iraq." Iran uses the words "separatist groups" to describe Kurdish factions opposed to the Iranian government, and considers them to be "terrorist" organizations.
Serbs Surrender 13,500 Pieces Of Unregistered Weapons After Mass Shootings
People in Serbia have handed over some 13,500 unregistered weapons and explosive devices to police in an amnesty following two mass shootings this month, President Aleksandar Vucic said on May 14. The authorities have told citizens to give up illegal weapons by June 8 or face prison sentences, after 17 people -- many of them children -- were killed and 21 wounded in the two attacks in early May. "I am proud of this action and the results. It is necessary and important for the greater security of our citizens," Vucic said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Holds Talks In Paris After Being Hailed In Germany For Contributions To European Unity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 14 flew to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a tour of European capitals after accepting the Charlemagne Prize at a ceremony in Aachen, Germany. He next heads to London on May 15.
Zelenskiy and Macron held talks over dinner that included building up Ukraine's arsenal and the need for an ad hoc tribunal for prosecuting atrocities "committed in connection with Russia's war of aggression."
Macron's office said France will supply Ukraine with armor but demurred on sending much-coveted fighter jets.
Zelenskiy said earlier it was "great honor" to receive the prize on behalf of the Ukrainian people, who have been fighting for their freedom and the values of Europe.
Zelenskiy, who was showered with accolades before he accepted the prize, said every Ukrainian "would deserve to stand here."
In his acceptance speech, he stressed that Ukraine wanted nothing more than peace but that this could only be achieved with victory in the conflict, which he said would decide the fate of Europe.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thanked Zelenskiy for defending European values and spoke the words "the president is here. We are all here" in Ukrainian, quoting Zelenskiy after the invasion began in February 2022 as he made it clear that the Ukrainian people would not yield to Russia's violence.
"Rarely in history have such brief words had such a great effect," Scholz said.
"Europe owes a lot to the Ukrainian people and personally to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy," he added. "We stand together! We belong together! And our story will continue together."
Scholz also pledged Germany's "full support" to Ukraine on its journey to become a member of the European Union.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hailed Zelenskiy as "the most outstanding leader on an international stage in the 21st century," while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people were paying with their blood and their lives as they fight for freedom, humanity, and peace.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the recipient of the award last year, was also present at the ceremony. She said it was an honor to meet Zelenskiy.
"We stand united with Ukraine for freedom and for democracy," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
Zelenskiy says he will travel to London on May 15 to hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."
Earlier in Berlin, Zelenskiy thanked Germany for its "powerful support" after Berlin pledged a 2.7 billion-euro ($3 billion) package of arms and discussed his country's planned counteroffensive with Scholz.
The military package includes 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard antiaircraft tanks, 200 reconnaissance drones, four additional Iris-T antiaircraft systems including ammunition, additional artillery ammunition and more than 200 armored combat and logistics vehicles.
Ukraine is preparing to liberate occupied areas but will not attack Russia, Zelenskiy said in response to a question about a report by The Washington Post saying that he had privately asked Western partners for long-range weapons that could strike inside Russia.
"We have neither the time nor the strength [to attack Russia]," he said. "And we also don't have weapons to spare, with which we could do this."
The Washington Post on May 14 cited previously undisclosed documents from a U.S. intelligence leak suggesting that Zelenskiy had considered trying to capture areas in Russia for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations. The United States and other Western governments have insisted that the weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia.
As Zelenskiy continues his tour of European capitals, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar provided an update on the situation on the battlefield.
Malyar said that Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut and taken captive enemy soldiers of various units.
"Anyone who knows the real situation and is there now understands the gravity of what is happening," Malyar added.
In a rare announcement of battlefield losses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 14 that two of its military commanders had been killed in eastern Ukraine, as Kyiv's forces renewed efforts to take back territory near the embattled city of Bakhmut.
The ministry said in a statement that the commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting to repel Ukrainian attacks.
It said that Makarov had been leading troops from the front line, and that Brovko "died heroically, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds."
Ukraine's General Staff said that the Russian military continued to focus its main efforts on areas around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, and that about 30 combat clashes took place during the day on May 14.
It was not possible to independently verify Russia's account of the battlefield situation.
Zelenskiy's trip to Germany came after the Ukrainian leader received vocal support on May 13 from Italian leaders in Rome and at the Vatican, where Pope Francis called for “humanitarian gestures toward the most fragile persons, innocent victims of the conflict."
On the war front, at least one Russian SU-34 warplane and a military Mi-8 helicopter had crashed in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russian emergency services were quoted by TASS news agency as saying, with several reports claiming the craft had been shot down.
Later, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that a Russian SU-35 jet and a second Mi-8 helicopter also crashed on May 13, but that report could not immediately be confirmed.
Ukraine did not comment on the reports. Kyiv normally does not comment directly on any incidents occurring within Russia’s borders.
If confirmed that the aircraft were shot down, it would represent a major coup for the Ukrainian military and an embarrassment for the Kremlin.
On the war front, Ukrainian forces intercepted and destroyed three missiles and 25 drones overnight in the latest aerial attack by Russian forces, Ukraine's air force said on May 14.
Russia attacked "from different directions with Shahed attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, [and] cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft," the air force said in a statement.
Russia has increased the number of missile and drone strikes since the beginning of May, which Ukrainian authorities attribute to Moscow's fear of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Late on May 13, Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, which is home to the electro-pop duo Tvorchi, this year's contestants from Ukraine at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest, local authorities said.
The attack came as the contest was under way in Britain because Ukraine, last year's winners, could not host it due to the war.
WATCH: After Ukraine was unable to host this year's Eurovision competition, Liverpool stepped in to host the annual song contest and is putting Ukrainian artists and culture front and center.
The strike hit warehouses owned by commercial enterprises and a religious organization, injuring two people, local officials in Ternopil reported on Telegram.
Melinda Simmons, Britain's ambassador to Kyiv, praised Tvorchi for their Eurovision entry.
"The staging was brilliant. And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by Russian missiles this evening," Simmons tweeted.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
- By AP
China, Russia Increasing Military Collaboration, Japan Warns
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern on May 13 about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had "shaken the very foundation of the international order" and must face a united response by the international community. "Otherwise, similar challenges will arise in other regions and the existing order which has underpinned our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned," Hayashi said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Current Time
Multiple Russian Jets, Helicopters Reportedly Crash Near Ukrainian Border
At least one Russian warplane and a military helicopter have crashed in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russian emergency services were quoted by TASS news agency as saying, with several reports claiming the craft had been shot down.
Later, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that a Russian SU-35 jet and a second Mi-8 helicopter also crashed on May 13, but that report could not immediately be confirmed.
Kommersant said an SU-34, SU-35, and two Mi-8 helicopters were part of an air group and that they had been "shot down almost simultaneously" in the Bryansk region.
"According to preliminary data, they were all part of the same air group -- the fighters were supposed to deliver a missile and bomb attack on targets in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, and the helicopters were to secure them, in order to pick up the SU crews if they were shot down by enemy fire," the report said.
"All four aircraft failed to return to the airfield. Their pilots are dead," it added.
Kommersant did not provide evidence for its claim that four aircraft had been shot down, but several Russian military bloggers also reported the same.
The Telegram channel Baza said a total of nine personnel -- members of the crew of two Mi-8 helicopters and SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft -- had been killed.
Kyiv did not comment on the reports. Ukrainian authorities normally do not comment directly on any incidents occurring within Russia’s borders.
If confirmed that the aircraft were shot down, it would represent a major coup for the Ukrainian military and an embarrassment for the Kremlin.
Russia's TASS news agency did not mention the reports of the downings of the second jet and the second helicopter.
It said an SU-34 fighter jet crashed "not far from the Ukrainian border," without giving additional details.
Earlier, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Klintsy, some 45 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, killing two people on board, the agency said, adding that an engine fire was the cause of the crash.
A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed on May 12 in Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Crimea, killing two.
Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz confirmed the fall of one Mi-8 helicopter in Klintsy, as well as a report about an injured woman on the ground and damage to five houses.
"Today, a helicopter crashed in Klintsy. As a result of the incident, there is one victim among civilians -- a woman. Currently, she has been taken to the district hospital, she is receiving all the necessary medical care," he wrote on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters, Kommersant, and Baza
Frenchman 'Weakened' By Iranian Prison Ordeal
The family of a Frenchman released after he had been jailed by Iran said on May 13 he was "relieved" to be back in France. On May 12, Benjamin Briere, whose ordeal in Iran lasted three years, and French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan, held since October 2022, were freed from a prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the French Foreign Ministry said. There had been grave concerns about the health of the two men, both of whom had been on hunger strikes to protest their conditions. Briere, 37, was first detained while traveling in Iran in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.
Pakistan PDM Leader Blasts Supreme Court Decision To Release Ex-PM Khan
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman on May 13 assailed a Supreme Court ruling that led to the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest by the anti-corruption agency had set off nationwide protests as political tensions rise in the South Asian country. The PDM is an alliance of parties that stood in opposition to Khan while he was in power. Khan, 70, was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He denies allegations of graft leveled against him. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Gunman
An Iranian journalist was shot dead in the country's southwestern Khuzestan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported on May 13. Akbar Limuchi, chief editor of the Tavsa-e Jonob (Expansion of the South) newspaper, was killed when an unknown gunman entered a cafe in Izeh and opened fire. The attacker fled after the shooting. Attacks, the motives of which remain unclear, have increasingly been reported in the country in recent weeks. Iran has been gripped by unrest since September 2022, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Reportedly Down Again In Pakistan
Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on May 13 after having been temporarily restored late on May 12, Reuters witnesses said. The Interior Ministry suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter late on May 9 amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency. The social-media giants were available again on May 12 in the evening but on May 13 were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.
Afghanistan Reports First Polio Case This Year
Afghanistan on May 13 reported its first polio case this year after a 4-year-old child was diagnosed with the crippling disease. Kamal Shah, the head of the communications department of the UNICEF Polio Eradication Program in Afghanistan, told RFE/RL the case was recorded in the Bati-Kot district of the eastern province of Nangarhar. Two cases were recorded last year. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world where wild polio is still endemic. The viral disease can only be prevented by vaccination. Islamic militants often target polio-vaccination teams, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Seven Troops, Six Militants Killed In Pakistan Attack, Military Says
Six militants and seven members of the security forces were killed in fighting triggered by a militant attack on a military compound in Muslim Bagh, a district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, the military said on May 13. Militants attacked a Frontier Corps compound in Muslim Bagh on May 12. The military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement that a subsequent operation was launched to rescue hostages and eliminate the militants. A newly emerged Islamist militant group, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
South Korean Cryptocurrency Fugitive, Business Partner Released On Bail In Montenegro
Do Kwon, the former CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs, and his business partner have been released on bail in Montenegro, a court in Podgorica announced on May 12. They will be prohibited from leaving their apartment, which will be monitored by the police, the court said. Do Kwon and Hon Chang-joon were arrested on March 23 at the airport in Podgorica while trying to flee to Dubai with falsified documents. Do Kwon is accused of fraud over his company's $40 billion collapse. Both South Korea and United States have requested his extradition. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Military To Bolster Defensive Posture In Gulf Following Seizure Of Vessels By Iranian Forces
The U.S. military will work to bolster defenses in the Persian Gulf region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months, U.S. officials said on May 12. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it was working with regional allies to increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling around the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran's unwarranted, irresponsible, and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels must stop," fleet commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Gets Backing In Rome As Germany Announces $3 Billion Military Aid For Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received vocal backing from Italian leaders in Rome on May 13 as Germany announced a $3 billion military aid package for Kyiv -- the biggest since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion -- ahead of a visit by the Ukrainian leader to Berlin.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella told Zelenskiy during his visit to Rome that "we are fully at your side." Italian sources said Mattarella later assured the Ukrainian leader that Rome would continue to aid the country with military, economic, and humanitarian assistance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian leader later met with 86-year-old Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they discussed aid for the "innocent victims" of the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy presented the pope with a bulletproof vest that had been used by a Ukrainian soldier and later painted with an image of the Madonna.
"The meeting -- which lasted about 40 minutes -- focused on the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine," the Vatican press service said.
The pontiff last month told reporters that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion.
But when asked by Italian TV about the pope’s efforts, Zelenskiy said, "With all respect to the pope, the thing is that we don't need mediators between Ukraine and the aggressor who has occupied our territories, but an action plan for a just peace in Ukraine."
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also hosted Zelenskiy for a working lunch at her official residence at the Chigi Palace in Rome where he was received with military honors.
Speaking beside Zelenskiy, she said that "we are betting on Ukraine's victory," adding that Italy will support Kyiv "for as long as necessary" against Russia's "brutal and unjust aggression."
Zelenskiy's trip came shortly after Russia launched another drone attack on Kyiv and shelled cities in central and southern Ukraine, causing material damage, amid reports of some Ukrainian gains in Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
In Berlin, the German Defense Ministry announced a new package of military equipment for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), the biggest since Russia's invasion.
"We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.
The package includes 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard antiaircraft tanks, 200 reconnaissance drones, four additional Iris-T antiaircraft systems including ammunition, additional artillery ammunition and more than 200 armored combat and logistics vehicles.
Zelenskiy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin either late on May 13 or early May 14, according to German government sources.
He is expected to meet in the capital with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and also expected travel to the city of Aachen to receive a prestigious award.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a speedy delivery of the package as Kyiv is reparing for a long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Kuleba, speaking on May 13 on the sidelines of a meeting with his counterparts from EU countries in Sweden, said Ukraine always needed everything as quickly as possible.
Russia on May 13 claimed its forces had taken control of a section of northwestern Bakhmut amid earlier reports of gains by Ukrainian forces in and around the city -- the scene of brutal fighting in recent months.
"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk," the Russian Defense Ministry said, using the Russian name for Bakhmut.
Conflicting battlefield claims around the eastern city have been difficult to independently confirm in recent days.
Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said earlier on social media that Ukrainian forces were advancing is sectors of the front line against Russian troops near Bakhmut.
"Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower," Syrskiy said, a day after Ukraine said it had recaptured some territory in the bitterly contested city.
Russia has acknowledged its forces retreated from positions north of Bakhmut, with Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov telling the media that Russian forces "occupied a new frontier" at the Berkhivske reservoir, some 2 kilometers from Bakhmut.
The gains, if confirmed, would be the biggest for Ukraine in six months.
It is unclear if the developments were part of a long-planned counteroffensive.
There also were reports of Ukrainian advances to the south, suggesting a coordinated push by Kyiv to encircle Russian forces in Bakhmut.
Overnight, Kyiv's air defenses shot down all the drones launched by Russia overnight, the capital's military administration reported on May 13, without specifying the number of drones.
There were no reports of damage or casualties, it said. It was the sixth drone attack on Kyiv this month.
In the central city of Khmelnytskiy, people were wounded and critical infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling overnight, the region's military administration reported early on May 13.
Khmelnytskiy Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said schools, medical facilities, administrative buildings, industrial objectives, and high-rise residential buildings were damaged. "The number of wounded is currently being established," he said.
The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said three people were wounded in overnight shelling that damaged a factory and several residential buildings.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Panicking For Real': In Anticipation Of A Counteroffensive, Russia Moves Thousands Of People From Their Homes In Southern Ukraine2
Russia Acknowledges Retreat North Of Bakhmut After Major Advance By Ukrainian Troops3
Wagner Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Under Way4
Erdogan Could Lose The Election In Turkey. It Would Be A Blow To Putin.5
Multiple Russian Jets, Helicopters Reportedly Crash Near Ukrainian Border6
Britain Confirms Supplying Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles As Moscow Fumes7
Sanctioned Russian Cargo Ship Loaded With Weapons After Docking In South Africa, U.S. Ambassador Says8
Detained Ukrainian Industrialist, Suspected Of Collaboration, Requests Transfer To Russia9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Harvesting The Sun: Afghan Man Builds Parabolic Solar Stoves By Hand
Subscribe