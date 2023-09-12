Football For Freedom: Scoring A Victory For Kids In Wartime Ukraine

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine hasn't been able to break the spirit of the Vinnytsya Wolves, an American football club based some 250 kilometers southwest of Kyiv. With many adult players defending the country on the front line, player and coach Yevhen Khomyn is teaching the sport to children, some of whom have football-playing fathers fighting in the Donbas region. His practices not only show local boys and girls a new game -- flag football -- but also give them a brief reprieve from daily wartime hardships.