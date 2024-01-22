News
Zelenskiy Proposes Ukrainian Citizenship For Foreign Fighters
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced draft legislation on January 22 that could pave the way for foreigners fighting against Russia in his country to receive Ukrainian citizenship. Thousands of foreigners rushed at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's forces trying to wrest control of the country and topple Ukraine's leadership. Zelenskiy wrote on social media that proposed legislation would formally allow Ukrainians to gain dual citizenship, with the exception of Russia. Zelenskiy also said he had signed a decree titled "On the Territories of the Russian Federation Historically Inhabited by Ukrainians," without providing details.
More News
- By Reuters
Russian Parliament Examines Plan To Seize Dissidents' Assets
Russia's parliament began considering a draft bill on January 22 that would give the state the power to seize the property of people convicted for defaming the armed forces or for calling publicly for actions that undermine state security. The move has drawn comparisons with the witch-hunts of the 1930s under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, and could affect thousands of Russians who have spoken out against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Criticizing what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine has effectively been a crime in Russia since it began almost two years ago.
Russia Charges 4 After Protests Spark Police Clash
Four people have been charged over rare demonstrations in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, a monitoring group said on January 22, after police and protesters clashed last week over a local activist's imprisonment. Thousands took to the streets of the small town of Baimak on January 19 to support Fail Alsynov, a local activist who campaigns for the protection of the Bashkir language and was sentenced this month to four years in prison for "inciting hatred." The OVD-Info rights monitoring group said the four were charged in connection with "mass riots" or with using violence against law enforcement.
- By dpa
Pakistani Capital Closes Schools, Universities Amid Attack Threat
Schools and universities in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, were closed on January 22 due to the threat of a possible terrorist attack amid a surge in violence ahead of national elections. Sources told the dpa news agency that there were specific threats of attacks on three universities run by the military. The universities have been closed indefinitely. Violence by Islamist militants has surged in Pakistan in recent months ahead of national elections set for February 8. Security has been a cause of concern for some politicians in the run-up to the polls.
Polish Prime Minister Visits Kyiv
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting Ukraine, his office said on January 22, for his first trip to the war-torn country since returning as head of government of one of Kyiv's most ardent EU supporters. Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the trip. Tusk returned as Poland's head of government in December, following October elections that ousted the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) after eight years in power. He has vowed to continue Poland's steadfast support of its eastern neighbor following Russia's invasion in February 2022.
UN Panel To Grill Russia On Fate Of Ukrainian Children
Moscow will be asked to explain at the United Nations on January 22 what has happened to thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child -- 18 independent experts -- is set to examine Russia's record over two days, as part of a regular review. A list of concerns was sent to Moscow in the first half of 2023. The committee wants to know how many children have been "evacuated" to Russia or to places within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.
Iranian Soldier Suspected Of Killing 5 Fellow Troops In Southeastern City Arrested
An Iranian soldier accused of opening fire on fellow troops at a military base in the southeastern Kerman Province on January 21, killing five of them, has been arrested. Base commander Amir Gholamalian said on January 22 that the unidentified soldier was arrested in Zarand, a small city northwest of Kerman, where the shooting took place. Kerman Province police said that two assault rifles and ammunition were confiscated during the arrest. Kerman was the site of bombings claimed by the Islamic State extremist group that killed 94 people earlier this month. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Slovakia Would Veto Ukrainian Membership In NATO, Prime Minister Says Ahead Of Visit To Ukraine
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will tell his Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia would reject Ukraine joining NATO because its membership would mean “nothing other than a basis for World War III."
Fico is preparing to travel to Ukraine on January 24 to meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks in the border city of Uzhhorod.
One reason for the visit is to present a further aid package, but Fico said in an interview on January 20 with a Slovak public broadcaster that he would also make clear the Slovak position on Ukraine's desire to join NATO.
"I will tell [Shmyhal] that I am against the membership of Ukraine in NATO and that I will veto it," Fico said, adding that if Ukraine were in NATO, “some conflicts will be constantly instigated there,” and “once a clash happens between Russia and a NATO member state, we will have a world war."
NATO in July reaffirmed its position that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance, and members voted to simplify Ukraine's path to accession, such as the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan. NATO has also formed the NATO-Ukraine Council to improve relations. However, NATO members are torn over when to admit Ukraine, and no vote or decision on membership is imminent.
Slovakia, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, was long one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. But when Fico's left-wing nationalist government took power in October, Slovakia decided to no longer supply Kyiv with weapons.
Fico also asserted in the interview that Ukraine is not an independent and sovereign country, saying it is "under the total influence and control of the United States." The remark repeated a baseless claim that Russia has made repeatedly.
Fico said the trip was very important to him and he will be interested to hear what kind of solution Ukraine has to end the war, adding that in his view current policies mean "having 200,000 more people dead."
He believes that some kind of a compromise will be necessary to end the fighting and “it will be very painful for both sides."
During his visit he will offer humanitarian aid -- Bratislava continues to send mine-clearing systems and diesel generators -- but no weapons from the army or state reserves of Slovakia.
Fico also said Slovakia was in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union as long as the country fulfills the same conditions as other candidates.
“I will tell [Shmyhal] that we respect them, but they must meet the conditions,” he said, adding that in his view there cannot be a political accession to the EU “by a country that absolutely doesn't meet any requirements.”
He said he will tell Ukrainian officials that their country is “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” and questioned how much of the aid the country receives “gets lost or channeled toward some criminal structures.”
With translation of Fico's remarks by Petr Kubalek and reporting by dpa and AFP
Ukraine Prepared For 'More Interaction' With Partners, Zelenskiy Says After More Than 100 Ukrainian Towns Hit In One Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there will be more interaction and communication with the European Union and Ukraine's closest neighbors in the coming weeks.
"We have already determined our Ukrainian priorities for the coming weeks. We clearly see the task -- both in terms of packages that will strengthen our positions at the front, and in terms of political interaction with partners, and in terms of what is needed for the financial stability of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said on January 21 in a video address posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“We are preparing more interaction and new communication, new important negotiations," Zelenskiy said.
He also said that on January 21 there had been about 60 battles on the front, describing the fighting near Avdiyivka as the most intense, but also mentioning clashes near Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Kupyansk.
"In one day, the inhumane Russians shelled more than a hundred cities, towns, and villages in nine regions: from the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the Mykolayiv and Kirovohrad region, he said, referring to regions in northeastern and southern Ukraine.
“Russian strikes are particularly brutal in the Donetsk region. Unfortunately, there are wounded, there are dead. My condolences to all those who have lost family and friends," Zelenskiy said.
He expressed confidence that Russia will be held accountable for such actions.
"Russia must feel and remember forever that the aggressor himself loses the most from aggression,” he added, saying that he is grateful to everyone who “brings Russia closer to responsibility in all ways,” whether this is though military assistance, sanctions, or legal and political means.
Zelenskiy did not mention an attack on a market area in a suburb of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk that a Russian-installed authority said killed 27 people and injured 25. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said Ukrainian forces used artillery to carry out the attack.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said earlier that Russian forces launched four missile and 69 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in seven directions, mostly in Lyman and Avdiyivka.
The General Staff said in its daily assessment that the Russian military actively uses aviation and first-person view drones and conducts assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.
Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, Pakistani Police Say Member Of Iranian-Backed Militant Group Arrested In Karachi
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province has said it has arrested a suspect in the 2019 attempted assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric, accusing the arrested man of being a "trained terrorist" who belongs to the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
The CTD said in a January 20 statement that Syed Mohammad Mehdi was arrested in an operation at a bazaar in Karachi. The CTD accused Mehdi of targeting clerics in the provincial capital and of working for Iranian intelligence.
Khuram Waris, who heads the CTD in Karachi, told Radio Mashaal on January 21 that Mehdi is a Pakistani citizen who received training in a "neighboring country."
"He is a member of the Zainabiyoun Brigade. He was involved in many attacks, including the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi."
Usmani, a religious scholar and former top court judge in Pakistan, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi in 2019. Two of Usmani's bodyguards were killed in the attack, for which no group claimed responsibility.
Waris claimed two associates of Mehdi's were also involved in recent attacks against clerics in Karachi.
The Zainabiyoun Brigade is alleged to have been formed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and believed to have up to 1,000 fighters.
The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Tehran after the IRGC on January 16 launched unannounced missile and drone attacks against targets in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks against Jaish al-Adl, a U.S. designated terrorist group targeted that has been accused by Tehran of carrying out deadly attacks in Iran, were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."
Pakistan condemned the strike on its territory and responded on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory.
Strike On Market In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Kills 27, De-Facto Official Says
At least 27 people were killed on January 21 by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, the head of the Russian-installed authority in Donetsk said.
An additional 25 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, including two teenagers, said Denis Pushilin, who accused the Ukrainian military of firing the shells.
He blamed Ukraine for the attack, calling it a "horrific" artillery strike on a civilian area.
Ukrainian shelling of a separate neighborhood in the city killed one person, Pushilin said, bringing the total number of dead in occupied Donetsk to 28.
According to Aleksei Kulemzin, Donetsk city's Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces bombarded a busy area where shops and a market are located.
Pushilin announced a day of mourning on January 22 in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the name given to the part of the region Russia says it has annexed.
Kyiv has not commented on the event, and the claims of the Russian-installed officials in Donetsk could not be independently verified.
The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the strike on Ukraine and described it as a “terrorist attack.”
“These terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime clearly demonstrate its lack of political will toward achieving peace and the settlement of this conflict by diplomatic means,” it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying that thousands of people would still be alive today if Moscow had not launched the war but did not mention the strike against occupied Donetsk.
"Russia must feel and realize forever that the aggressor loses the most as a result of aggression," he said, adding that on January 21 more than 100 Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages in nine regions had been shelled and, unfortunately, there were dead and wounded.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including today’s shelling of the city of Donetsk in Ukraine,” according to a UN spokesperson, adding that all such attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law.
The Donetsk regional military administration, meanwhile, said one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Kurakhovo on January 21.
Vadym Filashkin accused the Russian troops of aiming at residential buildings, adding that a 31-year-old man died at the scene.
A kindergarten and several private houses were damaged by the impact, and a fire broke out, which the rescuers have already extinguished, Filashkin said on Telegram.
Earlier on January 21, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a missile attack on the occupied Crimea.
Russian anti-aircraft missiles allegedly shot down three missiles over the Black Sea near the western coast of the Russian-occupied peninsula, the ministry said on Telegram.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014, said at the time that air-defense forces had "shot down an aerial target" over the Black Sea.
Prior to the statement, an RFE/RL correspondent reported an air raid and three explosions in Sevastopol.
On the front line, Russian forces took control of the village of Krokhmalne in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on January 21.
Ukrainian forces confirmed that the settlement had been occupied, but Volodymyr Fityo, spokesman for Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, said Kyiv’s troops had been pulled back to pre-prepared reserve positions.
He said Krokhmalne had a population of roughly 45 people before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. “That’s five houses, probably,” he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske. “Our main goal is to save the lives of Ukraine’s defenders.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Blames Iranian-Backed Militants For Attack On American Base In Iraq
As heightened tensions in the Middle East raise the risk of a broader regional conflict, the United States has blamed Iranian-backed militants for an attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq, Israel has been accused of killing members of an Iranian-backed extremist group in Lebanon, and Tehran has accused Israel of killing members of the Iranian military in Syria in an incident Tehran says will not go unanswered.
U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said on January 20 that "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in western Iraq targeting the Al-Assad Air Base," which is one of the largest U.S. military bases in Iraq.
CENTCOM said most of the missiles were intercepted but some had hit the base, at which about 2,500 U.S. soldiers are currently stationed.
"A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries," CENTCOM said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."
The attack comes as Iranian-backed proxies and partners have stepped up their strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria amid Israel's ongoing war against Iranian-backed Hamas -- which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian officials have said that attacks by members of its "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West -- including Hamas, Lebanese Hizballah, and Yemen's Huthi rebels -- will not cease until a cease-fire is worked out halting ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian state media reporting on the CENTCOM statement described the attack as having been carried out by "Iraqi resistance" forces, while saying the Islamic republic has denied using proxy forces in the Middle East.
Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas after it and other Palestinian extremist groups carried out a deadly surprise assault on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
The resulting three months of war have left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead, according to observers. Iran, which fails to recognize Israel as a state and considers it one of its greatest enemies along with the United States, has positioned itself as one of the leading voices against Israel and for the Palestinian cause since the war in Gaza began.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in twin bombings in Iran early this month despite the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which Iran has fought in Syria and Iraq, claiming responsibility. Israel has denied any role in the bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed nearly 100 people.
On January 15, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out Iran's longest-ever strike by firing multiple ballistic missiles into northwestern Syria to attack what it called "terrorist bases" of IS and other extremist groups.
The same day, the IRGC launched ballistic missiles into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that targeted what it claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. Israel has not commented on the allegation.
On January 20, Iran accused Israel of striking a building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, used by the IRGC. The strike, according to the IRGC, killed five of its members.
Various media reported that a senior officer the IRGC's elite foreign arm, the Quds Force, was among those killed, which reportedly included three Syrians, one Lebanese, and one Iraqi.
Reports also suggested a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization that took part in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was killed.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
On January 20, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with retaliation, saying it would not let the alleged attack go unanswered.
The next day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Israel of carrying out the attack in Syria in an act of "desperation" due to alleged battlefield defeats and embarrassment related to the Gaza war.
Later on January 21, security sources in Lebanon said two Lebanese Hizballah fighters were killed in what they called an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in what would be the latest to target Lebanese Hizballah fighters in the area.
Four Survivors Found After Rescuers Reach Remote Site Of Plane Crash In Northern Afghanistan
Four people survived the crash of a Moscow-bound chartered ambulance flight in a mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan, according to the Russian aviation authority on January 21.
Six people were aboard the flight, and four of them were found alive with various injuries when rescuers reached the remote site of the crash, said Rosaviatsia, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency in a statement quoted by TASS. It said the fate of the two other people was "being clarified."
The Russian-registered charter plane disappeared from radar screens on January 20, Rosaviatsia said. The ambulance flight originated in Thailand and made stops in India and Uzbekistan before crashing, Rosaviatsia said.
The four survivors were found by rescuers who reached the remote site of the crash on January 21, according to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Two people died, according to provincial officials.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban-led government, said the pilot of the plane, which Rosaviatsia said was a French-made Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, was among the survivors.
The Afghan Islamic Press news agency quoted Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, as saying the plane went down between the Karan wan Munjan and Zebak districts of Badakhshan Province.
Initial reports about the crash indicated that it was an Indian passenger plane, but the Indian Ministry of Aviation said the aircraft was neither scheduled nor chartered in India.
The flight was a private medical evacuation from Thailand's Pattaya, a popular tourist destination for Russians, TASS reported, citing the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.
"On board was a bedridden patient in serious condition, a Russian citizen, who was transported from one of the hospitals in Pattaya to Russia," the RIA news agency reported, citing a source at Thailand's Utapao International Airport.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Energy Company Suspends Some Operations At Baltic Sea Terminal After Fire
The Russian energy company Novatak suspended some operations at its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga after a fire erupted early on January 21 following reports of drone sightings in the area.
Novatek, which is partially owned by Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it had been forced to suspend unspecified operations at the huge fuel export terminal due to the fire.
The fuel export terminal that is used to ship oil and gas products to international markets, including to Europe.
It was not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to wait outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be on international energy markets.
Timchenko owns 23.49 percent of Novatek, according to data quoted by Interfax at the time of the company's annual meeting in April 2023. The largest shareholder is Leonid Mikhelson with 24.76 percent, Interfax said.
The fire at a terminal belonging to Russia's largest LNG producer, Novatek, was caused by two explosions, state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti cited local officials as saying.
The agency said the fire has been contained to a 100-cubic-meter fuel depot at the terminal, located about 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg and near the Estonian border.
Russian media said earlier the fire followed reports of explosions and drone sightings in the area.
Leningrad regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that there were no casualties as a result of the blaze and that the local fire service and the Emergency Situations Ministry was involved in the effort to extinguish it.
The fire was reportedly contained by 9 a.m. local time.
The outlet 47 News published videos and photographs it said showed a "large reservoir" at the Ust-Luga facility on fire. The outlet said that the Russian Defense Ministry had early on January 21 reported the appearance of two drones flying toward St. Petersburg.
The incident comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has been marked by frequent drone attacks by each side.
On January 20, Ukraine declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory after Russia launched seven drones and three guided missiles at Ukrainian targets. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of targeting energy and other key infrastructure during the winter cold in an effort to break the Ukrainian people's will to fight following Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Moscow on January 19 claimed a Ukrainian drone attack had hit an oil depot in Russia's western Bryansk region. A day earlier, Russian officials claimed an attempted attack on a Baltic Sea oil terminal was unsuccessful.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry traditionally does not comment on or claim responsibility for attacks Moscow claims Kyiv carries out on Russian territory.
Russia Seeks To Rip Up 1956 Agreement With Britain On Fishing Rights
The Russian government has submitted a bill to parliament to annul a 1956 agreement on fishing rights between the Soviet Union and Britain. The agreement granted British fishing vessels the right to operate in certain areas of the Barents Sea in Russia’s North. Russia wants to annul the agreement in retaliation for Britain’s decision to end most-favored trading status for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Britain's National Federation of Fishing Organizations said the decision would not affect the industry as British fishermen have not been operating in the region lately. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Slovakia To Resume Cultural Cooperation With Russia
Slovakia’s Culture Ministry said on January 20 that it will resume cooperation with Russia and Belarus. Along with other EU nations, Slovakia suspended cooperation in March 2022 after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, a member of the Slovak National Party, made the decision. The Slovak National Party, a part of the ruling coalition, has echoed Moscow’s position on some international issues. In announcing the decision, Simkovicova's press spokesperson said there are many conflicts around the world and artists and culture shouldn’t suffer because of them. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Largest Supplier Of Oil To China
Russia last year overtook Saudi Arabia to become the largest supplier of oil to China, Reuters reported, citing Chinese import data.
Russia supplied 107 million tons of oil to China in 2023, the equivalent of 2.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.
Saudi Arabia, China’s top supplier for many years, delivered 86 million tons, a 2 percent drop compared with the previous year.
China is the world's largest net importer of oil, having overtaken the United States in 2017.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has upended global trade, including the shipment of fossil fuels.
Europe, the biggest buyer of Russian oil prior to the war, banned imports of the fossil fuel, and, along with the United States, imposed a $60 price cap on Russian oil shipped using EU and U.S. services, such as transportation insurance.
The price cap was designed to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets to prevent a price spike while also limiting Russian budget revenue. Oil exports account for more than 30 percent of Russian federal budget revenues.
The Western oil ban forced Russia to pivot east to sell its oil. China and India willingly snapped up Russian crude sold at a discount to global prices.
Russia also became the biggest supplier of oil to India last year, accounting for nearly a third of its import demand.
Meanwhile, to offset lower sales to China, Saudi Arabia began shipping more of its oil to Western markets.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are the second- and third-largest oil producers in the world, trailing the United States.
Increasing U.S. oil production has offset attempts by Russia and Saudi Arabia to prop up the price of the fossil fuel via output cuts.
The European crude benchmark Brent is down nearly 8 percent over the past year to $77.75 a barrel.
Ukraine's Yermak Rejects Idea Of Pivoting To Defense Strategy
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office dismissed the idea of pivoting to a defensive posture, saying it would only lead to a persistent stalemate.
"The transition to a defensive position often leads to the freezing of the conflict. We have seen this since 2014. We will never accept a frozen conflict with Putin," Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Le Figaro.
Some experts in the West have called on Ukraine to focus on a defensive posture after its much-anticipated 2023 summer offensive made little headway in driving Russian forces from their territory. Russia still controls about 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
Those experts argue that Ukraine should focus on protecting the territory it still controls, claiming it lacks the resources to take back more land.
Yermak admitted constrained manpower and armaments shortages are hindering progress.
"At the front, troops complain about the lack of people and resources and say that they are no longer able to advance. This is definitely a problem, and there is no point in hiding it," he said.
Ukraine's parliament is debating a new mobilization bill as its armed forces have struggled in recent months to recruit new soldiers.
Meanwhile, the United States, Ukraine's biggest supplier of military equipment, has yet to approve a new aid bill, forcing Kyiv to conserve weapons use.
Congress has been debating a new $61 billion aid package for months. The bill, if passed, would ensure Ukraine receives military aid to get it through 2024.
Russia is readying to launch a new offensive in the summer, Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times, intensifying Kyiv's need for more men and weapons now.
Despite large-scale offensives by both sides last year, neither made much progress.
Experts have said it is unlikely that either side will make a breakthrough this year.
Russian Parliament To Consider Seizing Property Of Citizens Who Criticize War
The head of Russia's parliament said he plans to submit legislation next week that would allow the state to seize the property of "scoundrels" who criticize the war in Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, an institution controlled by the Kremlin, said he planned to submit the bill on January 22.
"Anyone who tries to destroy Russia, betray it, must be accordingly punished and compensate the state with their property for the damage caused," he said in a Telegram post on January 20.
The bill, if passed, would be the latest in a series of harsh measures aimed at stifling any dissent inside Russia as it struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The bill comes less than two months before Russia holds presidential elections that incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win.
Public frustration with the war, which has killed at least 42,000 Russian soldiers and seriously injured tens of thousands of more, has been growing as Russia makes little progress.
Wives and mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have staged small-scale protests in recent months demanding their loved ones be demobilized.
In the weeks following the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin signed into law bills criminalizing any criticism of the Russian armed forces and the war in Ukraine.
Those convicted of such "crimes," which can be anything that does not adhere to the official state narrative about the war, face up to 15 years in prison.
Russia has opened more than 350 cases into alleged "discreditation" of the army or spreading "false" information.
Putin last year increased the maximum punishment for "treason" to life in prison. Russia last year opened a record number of treason cases since the fall of the Soviet Union, including one against a high-school student.
In his Telegram statement denouncing "scoundrels," Volodin singled out Russian cultural figures in particular. The law also includes a provision to strip Russian citizens of any state awards, a likely direct attack on prominent cultural figures.
Some of Russia's leading musicians and artists, including Soviet-era pop star Alla Pugacheva, have publicly come out against the invasion of Ukraine. Such cultural critics have largely relocated abroad amid fear of prosecution.
Russia will hold presidential elections on March 15-17. The vote is largely for show as the result is predetermined, experts say.
The Kremlin has jailed the most prominent opposition figures and banned others from running against Putin, who is seeking his fifth term as president.
Romanian Gendarmes Break Protesters' Blockade Of Border Crossing With Ukraine
Romanian gendarmes overnight broke a blockade by protesting farmers and truckers of a northeastern border crossing point with Ukraine, Romanian media reports said on January 20. Protesters with tractors had jammed traffic at the Siret border crossing with Ukraine for the past 11 days, causing a 20-kilometer backup. At least one other border crossing with Ukraine remains blocked by protesters demanding a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. Ukrainian border authorities confirmed that traffic was restored through the border crossing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Moscow To Introduce Mandatory Consular Registration For Russians Living Abroad
The Russian government is to introduce mandatory consular registration for Russian citizens living abroad and will also create a “digital profile” for foreigners coming to the country, according to reports by RBC and Kommersant. The measures are part of the government's migration policy approved for 2024–2025. The policy introduces the legal notion of “citizen permanently residing outside of Russia” and defines its legal status. The policy does not say how exactly Russian citizens living abroad will be forced to register with consulates. The digital profiling of foreign citizens will include foreigners' passports and biometric data, the reports said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Methane Gas Explosion Kills Three Miners In Pakistan
A methane gas explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan on January 19 killed three miners, officials said. The miners were digging inside a coal mine in the Dukki region some 200 kilometers from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, when the explosion took place. Two of the dead coalminers were brothers who were Afghan nationals while the third was Pakistani. Precarious safety conditions and a lack of proper training for mine workers have caused numerous accidents in Pakistan's mines, mostly in mineral-rich Balochistan Province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Declares Air-Raid Alert For Entire Country After Overnight Russian Drone Attacks
Ukraine on January 20 declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory as Russian MiG 31 warplanes were spotted taking off from the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia. Earlier on January 20, Russia launched seven Iranian-made drones and three S-300 guided missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, adding that it had shot down four of the drones. The other three drones did not reach any targets, the Ukrainian Air Force said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
High-Ranking Iranian Security Officials Killed In Reported Israeli Air Strike In Syria
An Israeli air strike on January 20 that targeted a building in Syria's capital, Damascus, used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed four Iranians, including two senior officials, Iranian media and the IRGC said.
In an official statement, the IRGC named its four members who were killed in the attack as Hojatullah Omidhar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karimi.
However, Nour News, which is thought to have close ties to the country’s intelligence services, identified two of the dead as General Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence deputy of the IRGC's expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, Hajj Gholam.
Separately, Sky News Arabic channel reported that one of those killed in the strike was Akram al-Ajuri, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor with a network of sources inside Syria, said at least six people -- five Iranians and a Syrian -- were killed in the strike that occurred during a meeting of from Iranian-backed groups.
The monitor said four other people were still missing under the rubble.
There was no immediate explanation for the media reports' discrepancy in the numbers, names, and nationalities of those killed in the attack on the Damascus neighborhood known as a high-security zone home to lRGC leaders and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.
Israeli media reported the attack quoting Reuters news agency, but there was no immediate official confirmation that Israel was behind the strike.
The attack occurred four weeks after Razi Musavi, a high-ranking official in IRGC's elite Quds Force, was killed in a similar attack in the Zainabiyah neighborhood of Damascus.
Musavi was responsible for military coordination between Iran and Syria, according to Reuters, while Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, reported that he had been one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Doctor, Five Others Killed In Pakistan's Restive Northwest
Six people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive northwest late on January 19, police and officials said.
In the first incident, a doctor involved in polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was shot dead late on January 19, police said.
Abdul Rahman was the coordinator of the polio inoculation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.
He was traveling in his car on Friday evening when he came under attack from unidentified armed men. Rahman was gravely wounded and died later in a hospital in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Earlier this month, seven policemen who were protecting polio teams were killed in a roadside bomb attack claimed by the banned Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Islamist extremists frequently target polio inoculation teams and the security forces assigned to protect them, falsely asserting that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated.
In the second incident, in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan unidentified assailants killed five men late on January 19 before fleeing the scene, police officials and locals told RFERL’s Radio Mashaal on January 20.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. North Waziristan police chief Rokhan Zeb said an investigation had been launched into the incident.
Police said the victims were non-local men who appeared to be truck drivers.
North Waziristan has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
After the Afghan Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, many TTP members have reportedly found sanctuaries in Afghanistan, using the country to launch more frequent attacks on Pakistani troops and civilians.
Pakistani military officials claim their mop-up operations in North Waziristan have cleared the area of the Taliban fighters and other militant groups.
