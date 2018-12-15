Accessibility links

Ukraine

Ukraine Forms New Unified Orthodox Church

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addressing several thousand people outside the ancient St. Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv announced on December 15 in Kyiv that a historic church council has agreed on the creation of an independent Orthodox church for Ukraine. Metropolitan Epifaniy -- a 39-year-old bishop from the Kyiv Patriarchate -- was elected by the council to head the new church. The meeting in the Ukrainian capital was a crucial step in years of efforts to create a church in Ukraine that is independent of Moscow.

