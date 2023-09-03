News
Zelenskiy, Macron Discuss Grain, Odesa Security In Phone Call
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said he discussed the transport of Ukrainian grain exports and the security of the Odesa region in a phone call with French leader Emmanuel Macron on September 3. “They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield…. [Zelenskiy] conveyed current defense needs and thanked France for its strong support and constant help in expanding our soldiers’ capabilities,” a post on his Telegram channel said. The two discussed the specifics of the Black Sea “grain corridor” and “agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of sea routes,” it added.
More News
Armenian PM Says Depending Solely On Russia For Security Was 'Strategic Mistake'
Armenia's prime minister has said his country's policy of solely relying on Russia to guarantee its security was a strategic mistake because Moscow has been unable to deliver and is in the process of winding down its role in the wider region. In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on September 3, Nikol Pashinian accused Russia of failing to ensure Armenia's security in the face of what he said was aggression from neighboring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
IOC: Participation Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes At Asian Games 'Not Feasible'
Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China starting on September 23 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concluded that the plan was "not feasible." "The concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons," the insidethegames.biz news portal quoted the IOC as saying. A spokesman for the Olympic Council of Asia told insidethegames.biz that there would be "no Russian and Belarusian athletes [at the Asian Games], and it is IOC’s decision, not OCA."
Iran Sentences Two Women Journalists To Jail Time
Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for "conspiracy and "collusion,” local media reported on September 3. Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works. "The remaining period is suspended over five years," during which time they will be required to take "a professional ethics training" class and are "prohibited from leaving the country," the lawyer added.
Kyrgyz Opposition Lawmaker Detained Over Role In 2009 Border Deal
Kyrgyz opposition lawmaker Adakhan Madumarov was detained on September 2 over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council, his defense lawyer said. In June, a parliamentary commission approved the launch of a probe into the border deal that President Sadyr Japarov has criticized for ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests. Madumarov, the leader of the Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, is expected to remain in custody until the probe is completed on October 24, court officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Japan's 'Militarization' Complicates Situation In Asia-Pacific, Russia's Medvedev Says
Japan's "militarization" complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former President Dmitry Medvedev said on September 3. Russia and Japan have complex relations marked by decades of territorial dispute over a handful of small, Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that Moscow calls the southern Kuriles, but Japan claims as its Northern Territories. The dispute over the area has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending World War II hostilities. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Shoots Down 22 Russian Drones That Targeted Odesa Region, Kyiv Says
Ukraine's air-defense systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on the southern Odesa region in the early hours of September 3, Ukraine's Air Force said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
At least two civilians were injured in the “several waves of attacks” that hit a Danube River port infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that the strikes lasted about 3 1/2 hours.
The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing safe shipments from the Black Sea.
Russia has since increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, home to ports and infrastructure that are vital for the shipment of grain.
The Russian military said its latest drone strikes hit the Ukrainian port of Reni on the Danube River, on the border with Romania.
"Today at night, the Russian Army carried out a group drone strikes on fuel-storage facilities used to supply military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Reni, in the Odesa region," the military said on September 3.
"All designated targets were hit," it claimed.
At least one person was killed and six others were wounded by Russian shelling in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region late on September 2, the regional military authorities said.
The artillery attack caused multiple explosions that also damaged private homes and vehicles, as well as the premises of a former utility company, according to local officials.
In Russia, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, claimed that some 280,000 people have signed up so far this year for professional service with Russia's military.
The former Russian president made the comments in Russia's Far East, where he said he was meeting local officials to work on efforts to beef up the armed forces.
"According to the Ministry of Defense, since January 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the armed forces on a contract basis," including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.
Last year, Moscow announced a plan to expand its combat personnel more than 30 percent to 1.5 million, an ambitious task made harder by Russia’s heavy casualties in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
WATCH: Medical volunteers continue to travel to villages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to bring care to civilians near the front line. Current Time's Boris Sachalko reports.
According to Britain’s Defense Ministry, Russia in recent months has been appealing to citizens of neighboring countries with recruitment adverts for individuals to fight in Ukraine.
“There have been recruitment efforts in Kazakhstan's northern Qostanai region, appealing to the ethnic Russian population,” the ministry said on its daily bulletin on September 3.
“Online adverts have been observed in Armenia and Kazakhstan offering $5,140 in initial payments and salaries from $1,973,” according to the bulletin.
Central Asian migrants in Russia have also been approached by military recruiters with promises of fast-track citizenship and salaries of up to $4,160, it said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Tajikistan Resumes Border Relations With Afghanistan In A Sign Of Thawing Tensions
The administration of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region on September 2 said border cooperation with Afghanistan has resumed in several districts on the orders of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon after three years of closures, a sign of a potential normalization of relations between two countries. Rahmon in the past has criticized the Taliban for ignoring the rights of Tajiks in Afghanistan and said he would only support the creation of an inclusive government in that country. Tajik officials have also complained of drug and refugee traffic along the border. Tajikistan shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Pakistani Business Leaders Strike Against Rising Energy Prices
Pakistani business leaders on September 2 went on strike to protest higher fuel and electricity prices and the general rise in the cost of living. The strike, called by the Jamaat-e Islami party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has spread to other areas and also sparked public protests against the rising costs. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said electricity has become more expensive due to rising oil prices and that cabinet officials are working on ways to meet existing challenges in a way that doesn't breach agreements with the IMF. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukrainian Court Orders Either $14 Million Bail For Kolomoyskiy Or Pretrial Detention
KYIV – A court in the Ukrainian capital ordered bail of nearly $14 million for powerful businessman Ihor Kolomoyskiy, who was detained after he was named a suspect in a fraud and money-laundering case, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government appeared to be stepping up efforts to meet Western demands to tackle alleged corruption.
If Kolomoyskiy is unable to meet the bail conditions, the Shevchenkivskiy District Court ruled that the oligarch be held in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Kolomoyskiy's lawyers said the businessman would appeal the court decision and would not be posting bail. Kolomoyskiy could not be reached for comment.
In television video, Kolomoyskiy was later seen being led away in a tracksuit jacket
The hearing was held behind closed doors, reportedly at Kolomoyskiy’s request.
"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor-General's Office, the [SBU State Security Service] and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine notified the well-known oligarch of suspicion of legalizing fraudulently obtained property," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement.
Without naming Kolomoyskiy, Zelenskiy on September 2 thanked law enforcement for bringing long-running cases to justice.
"I thank Ukrainian law enforcement officials for their resolve in bringing to a just outcome each and every one of the cases that have been hindered for decades," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Kolomoyskiy, a billionaire who made his wealth in the 1990s scooping up former state assets, has been accused by critics of using overly aggressive business practices, including sending armed men to take over companies.
He has owned banks, energy firms, and other companies, including one of Ukraine's most influential television channels, which backed Zelenskiy's election campaign in 2019. The channels had also broadcast a TV series that starred Zelenskiy, who was a comedian and actor before becoming president.
The United States filed a civil forfeiture cases against Kolomoyskiy in 2020, alleging he laundered hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase U.S. commercial real estate. Those cases have been stayed at the request of the U.S. government to avoid disclosing witnesses in a related criminal case it is pursuing against the tycoon.
In 2021, the State Department banned Kolomoyskiy and his family from traveling to the United States, accusing him of corruption while serving as governor of the Dnipro region in 2014-15. The U.S. actions were seen as a signal to Kyiv to go after Kolomoyskiy for money laundering and corruption.
In February, agents from the SBU and the Bureau of Economic Security carried out searches of the homes of Kolomoyskiy and former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in a separate matter -- an alleged embezzlement case worth over $1 billion -- in what appeared to be part of efforts to root out corruption amid the battle to repel invading Russian forces.
The billionaire has denied any wrongdoing. Last year, he was reportedly deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by Zelenskiy, though there has been no confirmation by either side.
The loss of Ukrainian citizenship -- if true -- could open the door to Ukraine extraditing Kolomoyskiy to the United States should the Department of Justice eventually charge him with money laundering in a criminal case. Ukraine does not extradite its own citizens.
The nearly $14 million bail demand roughly matches the amount the SBU accused Kolomoyskiy of withdrawing from the country.
“It was established that during 2013-20, Ihor Kolomoyskiy legalized more than half-a-billion hryvnyas (about $14 million) by withdrawing them abroad and using the infrastructure of banks under [his] control," the SBU said in a statement.
Zelenskiy has vowed to crack down on corruption -- especially among the nation's wealthy oligarchs -- amid criticism from his Western backers in the war.
Kolomoysky’s supporters say the actions against the businessman are an effort by Zelenskiy to show the West he is meeting their demands on alleged corruption.
Russian Taxi Law Requiring Companies To Share Data With FSB Goes Into Effect
A law requiring taxi companies to provide the Federal Security Service (FSB) with data on riders' trips has come into force. The new law, enacted on September 1, also prohibits taxi companies from disclosing their cooperation with the FSB. Under the provisions of the law, the FSB will have constant access to databases that taxi companies are required to maintain. Passenger travel data is to be stored for six months. The law was adopted by the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Pilgrims Among 18 Dead In Iraqi Crash
A road accident killed 18 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, overnight, the state news agency INA reported on September 2. The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 15 people, INA said, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine Province. Among the dead were 14 Iranians, two Afghans, and two people yet to be identified, according to a hospital official. Millions of Shi'ite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Three Pakistani Soldiers, One Militant Killed In Shoot-Outs Along Afghan Border
Two soldiers and one militant were killed in a shoot-out during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan. A military statement late on September 1 said security forces initiated an operation in Miran Shah, the main town of North Waziristan, “to eliminate remaining terrorists” after receiving concrete intelligence reports about the presence of militants. It said that as troops closed in on the location, a group of militants was spotted and intercepted, triggering a shootout that resulted in the death of the army major leading the operation and another soldier. One militant was killed. To read the original story by AP, click here.
White House Discusses Anti-Corruption Efforts With Ukrainian Delegation
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan met on September 1 with the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions and reiterated American support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement. "Mr. Sullivan underscored the vital importance to any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting, and adjudicating corruption cases no matter where they lead," the White House said. Ukraine has made a crackdown on graft a priority as it presses on with a counteroffensive 18 months into Russia's invasion. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Insists Kyiv's Forces 'Are Moving Forward' As Push Toward Melitopol Continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rebuffed criticism over the slow pace of Kyiv's nearly three-month-long counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Ukrainian forces are moving forward. Despite everything, and no matter what anyone says, we are advancing, and that is the most important thing," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "We are on the move."
The comments came after unidentified U.S. officials expressed frustration at the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive, backed by Western military equipment and training.
Following the criticism, U.S. officials and British intelligence have noted gains by Ukrainian forces as they attempt to break through heavily fortified Russian defenses in Ukraine's southeast.
On September 1, the United States said that Ukrainian forces had made progress in the Zaporizhzhya region in recent days.
"They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defenses," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. He also acknowledged criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive "by anonymous officials," saying this was "not helpful."
"Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can't deny...that they have made progress now," Kirby added.
In an intelligence assessment issued on September 2, the British Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had reached Russia's main defensive line in parts of southern Ukraine and that Russian forces were fighting to halt the counteroffensive.
British intelligence said that the Russian military was continuing its own offensive in the north, near Kupyansk, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
While "Russian forces are likely trying to distract Ukraine from its counteroffensive" by forcing Kyiv to split its forces, the assessment continued, Russia risks dividing its own forces as it seeks to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough.
On September 2, Russia said that its forces thwarted three sea drone attacks on the strategic Crimea Bridge linking Ukraine's occupied Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland, as Ukraine's military said it was continuing its push to cut off the land bridge to Crimea in Ukraine's southeast.
One attempt by Ukraine to strike the Crimea Bridge was made on the night of September 1, and two others on September 2, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Ukraine has not yet commented on the attacks, which reportedly blocked traffic on the bridge for three hours.
Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it considers the rail and vehicle bridge used to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine to be a legitimate military target.
Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told national radio on September 2 that Kyiv’s forces are now capable of reaching targets in Russian territory that are up to 1,500 kilometers away using its own weapons as Ukraine continues to develop its missile and drone programs.
Russia has attempted to hinder Ukraine's ability to strike the bridge with barriers, including sunken ships, following a July attack that damaged the road section of the bridge.
The attacks came as the Ukrainian military said its forces were continuing their push in the direction of the southeastern city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge connecting occupied Ukrainian territory to the Crimean Peninsula, which Kyiv has said it intends to take back after it was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence said on September 1 that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.
The attack this week on Pskov airport, around 700 kilometers from Ukraine, marked the latest strike on Russian territory since Kyiv vowed in July to "return" the conflict to Moscow.
"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. OKs Potential Sale Of Military Vehicles To Bulgaria
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria for an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on September 1. The sale to the NATO ally would consist of 183 Stryker vehicles, including infantry carriers, command vehicles, and medical evacuation vehicles, the Pentagon said. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale. The notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics is the prime contractor for the vehicles, the Pentagon said.
Nobel Committee Says Russia Is 'Trying To Silence' Peace Laureate Dmitry Muratov
Russia is trying "to silence" the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov by branding the journalist a "foreign agent," the body in charge of the prestigious award said on September 2.
"Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize...for his efforts to promote freedom of speech and freedom of information, and independent journalism," Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said in a statement.
"It is sad that Russian authorities are now trying to silence him. The accusations against him are politically motivated," she added.
The Russian Justice Ministry said on September 1 that Muratov "used foreign platforms to disseminate opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude toward the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation."
Muratov is editor in chief of Novaya gazeta and co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
In addition to Muratov, opposition politician and former deputy of the St. Petersburg city council Maksim Reznik, stand-up comedian Ruslan Bely, and six other writers, journalists, and politicians were added to the foreign agent list.
Protesters Back Indicted Pro-Russian Bosnian Serb Leader
Protests in support of the pro-Russian leader of the mostly Serb-populated entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who has been indicted for disrespecting the decisions of the Office of the High Representative (OHR), took place on September 1 in several locations across Bosnia.
Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, has been charged over two controversial laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by the high representative, the top international envoy to Bosnia.
About 2,000 people from Republic of Srpska gathered near the administrative line that divides two entities in East Sarajevo and three other cities in the north and south of the country.
Under the slogan "The Border Exists," the protesters said their aim was to stop traffic for half an hour at these locations.
High Representative Christian Schmidt said in a statement that it was "irresponsible to stage divisive political events at the interentity boundary line," adding that this is not a border between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation but a "purely administrative line."
The protests were organized by the Committee for the Protection of Rights of Serbs in Bosnia. A request to protest in front of the building that houses the Bosnian Court and Prosecutor-General's Office was denied by the police.
Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, the two highly autonomous entities of Bosnia, were created by the Dayton accords, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995. Bosnia has been governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
The accords also set up the position of OHR, an internationally appointed foreign diplomat who has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia.
The controversial measures signed into law by Dodik on July 7 were approved earlier by the deputies in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska.
One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them.
The protests on September 1 also showed support for Milos Lukic, acting director of the publication, who has also been indicted.
The other law concerns the nonimplementation of decisions by the Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
A day after he signed the decrees, Dodik was accused by U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken of violating the Bosnian Constitution and undermining the Dayton peace accords.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country.
He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Expected At UN This Month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month and take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Albanian Ambassador to the UN Ferit Hoxha told reporters on September 1. Albania is president of the 15-member council for September. World leaders are due to begin gathering in New York from September 18 for the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. The Security Council meeting on Ukraine is due to be held on September 20.
Nobel Foundation Cancels Invites To Russia, Belarus, Iran After Uproar
The Nobel Foundation said on September 2 that it would not after all invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to attend the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm this year, reversing an earlier decision after widespread criticism. Last year, the foundation left out the ambassadors of Russia and its ally Belarus because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The prize-winners are announced in early October and five of the six Nobel prizes are awarded in Stockholm every year after a nomination process that is kept secret for the next 50 years. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Denmark Orders Russia To Reduce Embassy Staff To Same Number That Copenhagen Has In Moscow
Denmark on September 1 informed Russia's ambassador in Copenhagen that it must reduce its embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow because talks to increase numbers have foundered. Copenhagen and Moscow "have been in long-term negotiation" regarding visas for employees at the Danish Embassy, the Foreign Ministry said, but these talks "have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers." The statement said that the Russian Embassy must be reduced to five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff by September 29. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian-Led Military Alliance Holds Drills In Belarus
An estimated 2,500 troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have opened military exercises in parts of Belarus that border NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
The Combat Brotherhood 2023 exercises, which opened on September 1 and are scheduled to last through September 6, include troops from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. Armenia is also a member of the CSTO but did not send troops.
Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaqsylyqov said that the Kazakh military would take part in the CSTO exercises but would not send military equipment.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the exercises were to prepare for joint operations, including responses to a nuclear accident, and intelligence sharing.
The exercises are being observed by representatives of China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia. Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian leader of Belarus, announced on August 31 that Minsk had also invited representatives of Poland to act as observers.
Valer Ravenka, an assistant to the Belarusian defense minister, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Poland "preliminarily" refused the invitation.
There has been no comment from Poland on the invitation, but Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the purpose of the military exercises was to destabilize the region.
Ukrainian General Serhiy Nayev said his country reinforced its border with Belarus ahead of the exercises.
"For us, any actions on the part of the enemy, including conducting exercises on their territory, is a certain aspect of increasing the danger," Nayev said.
Belarus hosts Russian forces and equipment that have been used in the war in Ukraine, but Belarusian troops have not taken part. The Russian forces in Belarus include Wagner mercenary group fighters.
Wagner relocated some of its troops to Belarus under a deal brokered by Lukashenka after the mercenary group in June launched a mutiny aimed at ousting rivals of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin from the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last week.
Russia also says it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
With reporting by AP
Anger Rises As Females Find Local Park In Kabul Closed To Them
Women in the Afghan capital, Kabul, are furious after being turned away at a women-only section of a park that Taliban militants now say is closed as part of a nationwide ban keeping them out of one of the few remaining spaces where they say they could feel free.
The Taliban announced on August 26 that women were no longer allowed to visit national parks in what is seen as the latest attempt to erase Afghan women from public life.
But the ban has hit especially hard in the confines of the capital, where there is little chance to escape the dust and concrete of the city.
"It was a happy place for women, but it is now closed to them,” Hogai Amil, one of the park-goers, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "It is beautiful and has everything."
The park is located in the Makroyan Kohna apartment complex in central Kabul. Built in the 1960s for the pro-Soviet Afghan elite, the apartments are now inhabited mainly by the educated middle class.
The park provided the only space for women outside their tiny apartments and in a Taliban-dominated country that is allowing women fewer freedoms each month.
The hard-line Islamist group, which seized power in August 2021 when international peacekeeping troops exited the country, has already banned women from education and work and it has imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
“I am devastated,” said Maryam, another Makroyan resident.
She said that seeing friends in the park allowed her to cope with mental issues she suffers from.
"It was the place of our dreams," she added. "I am desperate to go there, but no one will let me in."
Aside from the social impact, the ban is also going to have a devastating economic impact on many of Kabul's female residents.
The park, and others like it, was one of the few places Afghan women could still earn money by selling food or providing cosmetic and other services to female visitors.
One beautician, who requested that her name not be used, said the closure has cut off a vital lifeline for her to provide for her family.
"How will I pay my rent and the rent for the shop," she asked. "How will I now buy my groceries."
Schools In Kyiv Targeted By Bomb Threats As Kids Return To Classrooms
Police in Kyiv said bomb threats to the city's schools were registered on September 1, the first day of the new school year. Police said they were checking educational facilities along with units of the State Emergency Service. Few other details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Putin Opens School Year In Russia But New History Textbook Given Failing Grade
Russian students began the first day of a new school year with words of encouragement from President Vladimir Putin and a revised history textbook that critics say is intended to “incite anger toward Ukrainians” and explain to future conscripts “why they are putting on uniforms and boots.”
Speaking via a video link to students on September 1, Putin listed a litany of accomplishments that he claimed the government had achieved, saying the country was setting an example “in creating conditions for the education of the younger generation.”
But he didn't mention the new textbook for high-school students that, among other things, justifies Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The revised history textbook is to be used for students in the 11th grade -- the final year of high school. It is full of “Russian official propaganda cliches” and tries to justify Russia’s illegal actions, including its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Amnesty International noted in a statement on September 1.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“The textbook conceals the truth and misrepresents the facts about serious human rights violations and crimes under international law committed by Russian forces against Ukrainians,” said Anna Wright, Amnesty International researcher for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
“Indoctrination of children at a vulnerable stage of their development is a cynical attempt to eradicate Ukrainian culture, heritage and identity and is also a violation of the right to education” Wright added.
Vladimir Medinsky, a nationalist aide to Putin who served as culture minister between 2012 2020 and is one of the authors of the new textbook, said on August 8 that “the section about the period from the 1970s until the 2000s has been completely reworked.”
Putin, who frequently talks and writes about history while making "patriotic education" one of the defining features of his more than two decades of rule, is widely accused by critics in Russia and abroad of distorting the past.
The history text falsely claims that prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO advisers actively prepared Ukraine to “attack Donbas,” a reference to the areas of eastern Ukraine that have been under Russian occupation since 2014.
It also states that, if Ukraine were allowed to join NATO, it could have led to a destructive war and “possibly the end of the civilization,” leaving Russia no choice but to take preventive action.
The new textbook claims that the invasion of Ukraine is a “special military operation” and quotes Putin on February 24, 2022, the day he launched the move, as saying: “This is ultimately a question of life and death, the question of our historic future as a people."
Since launching the invasion, Russian authorities have taken the suppression of freedoms in the country to unprecedented levels.
Independent media outlets and human rights organizations are being shut down and noted opposition politicians and Kremlin critics have been jailed or have had to flee the country.
Meanwhile hundreds of Russians have been detained for voicing any kind of dissent over the move to invade neighboring Ukraine.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Interview: Prigozhin's Demise And Russia's 'Gangster Rules'2
'We're All On The Front': Inside The Russian Military Town Struck By A Drone3
Russia's Embassy In South Africa Posts, Then Deletes Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine4
Exhaustion And Hope: A Battle-Hardened Battalion Holds The Line On Ukraine's Southern Front5
A Common BRICS Currency To Challenge The U.S. Dollar? 'A Very Far-Fetched Notion,' Expert Says6
Zelenskiy Insists Kyiv's Forces 'Are Moving Forward' As Push Toward Melitopol Continues7
Between Russia, China, And A Warming World: Central Asia's State Of Play8
No More Boxers: Ukraine's Military To Issue Field Uniforms Specially Designed For Female Soldiers9
'Our 'Shining Star' Is To Blame': On The Streets Of Pskov After Drone Attack On Russian Airfield10
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Internet Posts
Subscribe