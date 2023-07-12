News
- By Shelby Rayer
Ukrainian Ambassador Praises French Decision To Send Long-Range Missiles, Calls On Others To Follow Suit
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova praised the recent French decision to send Ukraine long-range missiles at a forum in Washington on July 12 and said any other county that has this type of missile should also send them to Ukraine's front lines.
Markarova met with French Ambassador to the U.S. Laurent Bili at a panel discussion as the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, came to a close.
The decision to send the SCALP missiles was announced on July 11 by French President Emmanuel Macron as the summit opened. The new delivery adds to the British supply of Storm Shadow missiles -- identical to the French SCALP missiles -- which Britain began delivering to Ukraine in May.
"We are very grateful...to France and Great Britain for providing [the long-range missiles]," Markarova said. "It really makes a difference on the battlefield.
"We are still working and asking both our friends in the U.S., but also anyone else who have these capabilities, to give it to us," she added.
The missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers, meaning they are capable of striking targets far into Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, well behind front lines.
This capability is critical for Ukraine's forces to disrupt Russian logistics and command and control, military analysts have said.
The Ukrainian ambassador also thanked the United States for the recent decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying that it was "such a valued decision" from President Joe Biden, who has received some backlash from domestic critics and foreign allies about the controversial weapons.
Among these new additions to Kyiv's arsenal, Ukraine also came out of the Vilnius summit with a G7 security guarantee, promising continued support for Ukraine throughout the war.
While the ambassador called the G7 statement "a very powerful declaration," the guarantee falls short of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's aspirations to have a clear date for Ukraine's entrance into NATO.
However, the ambassador reiterated that winning the war and Ukraine's integration into Western institutions are fundamentally linked.
Ukrainian military forces, Markarova explained, were already moving toward NATO membership by making all equipment interoperable with NATO equipment.
"I think our army is one of the few armies…that use NATO type equipment very effectively," she said.
More News
Sons Issue Plea For Iranian Activist Father To Be Taken Off Death Row
The three young sons of activist Abbas Deris have appealed to the authorities not to carry out the execution of their father -- which would leave them as orphans -- as fears grow his death sentence on charges he denies may be imminent.
In a video circulated on social media, one of the three sons speaks as they all look down at the carpet they're sitting on and says we are "begging for our father's life to be spared. Our mother died from a stroke triggered by the sentence handed to our father. We have no one left but our father."
Deris and his brother, Moshen, were accused of "waging war against God, disrupting order, and participating in the murder of Reza Sayadi," a member of the special police forces during nationwide unrest in November 2019.
The plea comes a day after Fereshteh Tabanian, a lawyer for Deris, said Branch 39 of the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence without giving any regard to objections she filed in the case on July 5.
Deris's mother also released a video in which she called for her son's execution to be commuted.
The November 2019 protests saw thousands of Iranians in more than 100 cities and towns protest the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Islamic regime and its leaders.
Iranian Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a jump in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
The wave of executions has sparked outrage among rights activists and many Western governments, who have called the legal proceedings against the accused "sham" trials where proper representation is not always granted and decisions are rushed behind closed doors.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on June 1 at least 307 people have been executed in 2023, a 76 percent rise compared with the same period last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Iran's President Begins Rare Visit To Africa To Promote Trade
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has begun a rare visit to Africa as his country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen other partnerships around the world. Raisi's visits to Kenya and Uganda on July 12 are the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He will also visit Zimbabwe on his trip to Africa, which he described as a "continent of opportunities" and a great platform for Iranian products. "None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade," he said.
Kuleba Says Ukraine's NATO Path Shorter Despite 'Mixed' Feelings Over Declaration
VILNIUS -- Despite failing to receive a detailed plan or timeline to join NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the military alliance's members have made the country's path to joining the alliance "shorter" and "absolutely irreversible" at a summit in Vilnius.
Speaking to RFE/RL in an interview from the Lithuanian capital late on July 11, Kuleba admitted disappointment with the general wording of a NATO declaration after the first day of the summit left "mixed feelings," but decisions such as cancelling the need for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) and the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council were big strides, showing NATO members are "much more confident" Ukraine will be a member of the alliance at some point.
"The cancellation of the MAP is a really big story. Six months ago, no one even dared to talk about it," he said, adding that the decisions made at the summit had been "sharpened to accelerate our membership in NATO."
In its declaration, NATO leaders said they "recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond" the need for the MAP and that "we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met."
The vague statement ruffled the feathers of many senior officials in Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called the wording "absurd."
Kuleba said there was some "very honest and frank" conversations during the early hours of the summit and while he characterized the lack of details in the declaration as "a bad apple that spoils the rest," he quickly added that Kyiv will continue to work toward membership "to make sure that the path to NATO does not extend to many years."
"Our position is that all conditions exist for inviting Ukraine to become a member of NATO. We have fundamentally different positions here. Their position is that there are some conditions that must be met. We will work with allies to make sure all of this does not freeze in its tracks and keeps moving forward," he said.
"Everyone -- including our partners -- understands that the strongest possible guarantee of making sure there's never a war in Europe again is Ukraine's membership in the alliance. All other guarantees are fine, but none will replace NATO membership," he added.
Kosovo Announces Reduction Of Police Presence In Serb-Majority North, Fresh Elections
Kosovo's government has announced that it will reduce by one-quarter the number of special police deployed around administrative buildings in the ethnic Serb-majority north and organize fresh mayoral elections in four northern municipalities as part of measures to de-escalate simmering tensions with neighboring Serbia.
The steps are to be "finalized within a two-week period," the government said in a statement late on July 11.
The announcement came following an informal meeting in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, between Kosovar Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi and the EU's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak.
Clashes broke out last month between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of special Kosovar police in the four municipalities with overwhelming Serbian majorities following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serbs' boycott.
The boycott is part of a campaign for greater autonomy for Kosovo's Serbs and has been backed by Belgrade.
The United States and the European Union have called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove the special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serbian municipalities in the region.
The government statement said that new elections will be held after the summer in the four Serb-majority municipalities in the north.
"The government of Kosovo, through this public statement, backs the holding of early elections in the four municipalities after the summer season," the statement said, adding that Kosovo's state institutions will ensure the necessary legal basis for holding the elections.
The statement also said that the Kosovar police, in coordination with the EU Rule of Law mission (EULEX) and the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission, will assess the security situation "in particular to look at the possibility of further reducing the police presence in and around municipal buildings."
Neutral Moldova Vows 'Intensified, Accelerated Cooperation' With NATO
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu says his country's prosperity and security can only be guaranteed through its eventual membership in the European Union and through "intensified, accelerated cooperation with NATO," amid discussion on whether the current policy of neutrality is insufficient.
Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania, is one of Europe's poorest countries and has acutely felt the impact of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Moldova, where Moscow has continuously held considerable sway, has remained neutral.
But after U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu came to power in November 2020 following the defeat of Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon, Moldova took a firm pro-Western stand and has backed Ukraine since the start of the war, gaining EU candidate status in June 2022 alongside Ukraine.
Sandu said in May that Moldova's neutrality, although enshrined in its constitution, has become an increasingly talked-about topic for the Moldovan public and that she was ready to revisit the issue if the Moldovan people would want that.
Popescu told RFE/RL in an interview on July 11 while attending the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius that the government in Chisinau has concluded that neutrality is not sufficient to ensure the security of the country, but that the governing Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) does not have enough votes in parliament to change the constitution.
“In the Republic of Moldova, we have a political debate, and a debate in our society regarding the usefulness of the neutrality. At this stage, we have the same constitution that we adopted in 1994," Popescu said.
However, Popescu said that joining the EU and seeking closer ties with NATO are the best options for Moldova.
"The Republic of Moldova can ensure its security, peace, prosperity, freedom, and development through a firm anchoring within the family of European countries, by joining the European Union, and through intensified and accelerated cooperation with NATO," Popescu said.
The small country of 2.6 million has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and initially voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by more than 1,000 Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
But Popescu said that thanks to Ukraine's stubborn resistance, Moldova has been able to enjoy peace. He said Kyiv getting ever closer to NATO will benefit Moldova's own security and stability.
“The reality is that, due to Ukraine's resilience, the Republic of Moldova is currently in a state of peace. It is precisely Ukraine's ability to withstand brutal Russian aggression that maintains peace in the Republic of Moldova," Popescu said.
"Clearly, any measures that help Ukraine resist, that assist Ukraine in reclaiming its own territories, also contribute to fortifying the security of the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, Ukraine's movement towards NATO is a factor that will continue to aid in keeping the Republic of Moldova stable,” he added.
- By Mike Eckel
European Investigators Say Traces Of Subsea Explosives Found On Yacht Linked To Nord Stream Blasts
Investigators trying to solve last year’s unexplained blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea say they have found traces of undersea explosives on a German yacht that is linked to the incident.
The revelations, announced by Danish, German, and Swedish diplomats in a letter dated July 10, were a small but noteworthy development in the continuing mystery of the destruction of the gas pipelines, which occurred September 26 on the Baltic seabed, east of the Danish island of Bornholm.
The explosions were discovered as residual gas bubbled up to the surface.
Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the twin pipelines. Moscow blamed the United States and its allies, saying it had no reason for blowing up an energy link vital to bringing its supplies westward.
The pipelines were built by Russia to bring its gas directly to Germany and Europe, bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow. While the first pipeline was operational, the second had not gotten final approval from German regulators.
The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations, making the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
In the months that followed the blasts, the mystery of who was responsible deepened, with a spate of reports by European media organizations that focused on a yacht called the Andromeda that had been rented at a German port by a group of people, some of whom showed Bulgarian passports. German investigators reportedly found traces of explosives on the Andromeda, which had been reported in Bornholm prior to the explosions.
In the July 10 letter addressed to the United Nations, and signed by ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, officials said that traces of explosives used for underwater detonations were discovered among the samples taken from the Andromeda.
None of the three overlapping investigations has been concluded, the letter said.
“It is still not possible to say when they will be concluded,” the letter said. “The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex.”
German police in May reportedly raided an apartment in the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder, investigating a woman whose former boyfriend was a Ukrainian soldier. According to the reports by the German newspaper Die Zeit and The Wall Street Journal, the soldier was among the crew members on the Andromeda prior to the blasts.
On June 13, the Netherlands’ public broadcaster NOS, along with Die Zeit and German broadcaster ARD, reported that a year earlier, the main Dutch intelligence agency received a tip that a secret plot by Ukrainian operatives was under way to target the pipelines.
The Dutch agency forwarded the tip to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, which then warned Ukrainian officials not to carry out the effort.
That reporting was later corroborated by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials. U.S. officials were reportedly told by Ukrainian counterparts that the plot had been aborted.
Then, in September, the explosions took place.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that German investigators were examining evidence that suggested the sabotage team had used Poland as a conduit or base for carrying out the attack.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied responsibility for the blasts or any prior knowledge of a plot to destroy the pipelines.
Four Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Attack On Pakistani Army Base In North Balochistan
Four soldiers and at least three gunmen were killed when a group of suspected militants attacked a Pakistani Army outpost in the restive Balochistan region of Pakistan, while a woman bystander caught in the cross fire has also died, the army and a regional administration chief said on July 12.
A group of up to 20 gunmen dressed in Pakistani Army uniforms launched an attack overnight on the military base in the northern Zhob district of Balochistan, the chief of the local administration, Muhammad Azim Kakar, told RFE/RL, adding that a prolonged gunfight ensued.
The Pakistani military said four of its troops were killed and another five were critically wounded.
Kakar said a woman who was traveling on a bus was also killed in the gunfight and three other passengers were wounded.
The military said a "clearing operation" was under way to neutralize the remaining attackers who fled the area.
A militant group called Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.
In May, six militants and seven soldiers were killed in another attack by Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan on a military compound in Muslim Bagh, another district of Balochistan.
Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province that borders both Afghanistan and Iran, is regularly targeted by Islamist militants, sectarian groups, and nationalist separatists.
Balochistan is sparsely populated but rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and gas, and has been marred by instability and violence.
The most prominent militant group in the region, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces.
The BLA claims ethnic Baluchis face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities.
Islamabad rejects the charges. Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
With reporting by Reuters
Bishkek Court Annuls Decision That Shut Down RFE/RL's Operations In Kyrgyzstan
The Bishkek City Court has annulled an April decision by the Lenin District Court to shut down the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, over the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video on clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
The court announced the decision on July 12 during an appeal hearing by the broadcaster to have the move -- which had been granted after a request from the Culture Ministry -- annulled.
"As a result of concerted advocacy and support from the international community, Radio Azattyk will continue to reach its audiences with trusted reporting," said acting RFE/RL President Dr. Jeffrey Gedmin.
"This welcome resolution is consistent with RFE/RL's mission, principles, and journalistic standards."
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after it refused to take down the video in question, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side. They also said the decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was also frozen after the websites were blocked, while in November Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
RFE/RL immediately appealed what it called the court's "outrageous" decision, saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The Kyrgyz government's decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites was sharply criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Amnesty International said the allegation made by the Kyrgyz authorities about the video was false and a pretense for shutting down the broadcaster. It also reiterated its call for Kyrgyz authorities to stop the harassment and intimidation of journalists and government critics, and fully respect and protect freedom of expression for all media in Kyrgyzstan.
UN Rights Body OKs Pakistan-Led Motion On Religious Hatred After Koran Burning
The UN Human Rights Council has approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden. The resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and free speech. Twenty-eight countries voted in favor, 12 against, and seven countries abstained. The motion was brought up by Pakistan in response to an incident in which a man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holidays. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Ukraine, 11 Countries Sign Memorandum On Training Pilots On F-16s
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine and 11 countries signed a memorandum regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 11 that the 11 are Denmark, Britain, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Canada. Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and support personnel will take part in the training program. Ukrainian pilots will begin training on the F-16 in August in Denmark, Reuters reported. In parallel, training will be conducted in Romania, where a special training center will be set up. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
NATO Summit Closes With Ukraine's Zelenskiy Touting 'Powerful' Meeting With Biden
VILNIUS -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius was "significant and powerful," as it covered the situation at the front and other topics related to Russia's invasion.
Zelenskiy said he and Biden, who later told a crowd at Vilnius University that U.S. and allied commitment to Ukraine "will not weaken," discussed further security cooperation and internal processes in Russia "taking into account the latest events" -- an apparent reference to last month's mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
"The United States has stood side by side with Ukraine throughout our defense against aggression. We appreciate it tremendously. Thank you personally to @POTUS, the Congress and the American people for the vitally important assistance -- military, financial, political -- provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
Zelenskiy earlier on July 12 welcomed a long-term security "framework" for Ukraine to be offered by the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized economies, but stressed it isn't a replacement for a clear timetable from NATO for membership in the military alliance.
The G7 announced the upcoming arrangement in the wake of Kyiv's disappointment after a NATO summit in Lithuania issued a vaguely worded statement saying the 31-member defense organization "will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met."
In return Ukraine, would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial, economic reforms and enhanced transparency.
"We can state that the results of this summit are good, but should we receive an invitation, then that would be the optimum," Zelenskiy told a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius prior to his meeting with Biden.
"The best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO," Zelenskiy told reporters.
Standing next to the Ukrainian president, Stoltenberg said that, despite the lack of an invitation to join, Ukraine "is now closer to NATO than ever before," adding, "I look forward to the day we meet as allies."
"We must ensure that when this war ends, there are credible arrangements in place for Ukraine's security, so that history does not repeat itself," he said.
The G7 framework, announced in a statement by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, lays the groundwork for each nation in the group to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine bolster its military over the long term.
It will provide more defense equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing, bolster support for cyber and hybrid threat defenses, expand training programs and military exercises, and develop Ukraine's industrial base. It will also allow for long-term bilateral security agreements between Kyiv and the G7 countries.
"Supporting their progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and return peace to Europe," Sunak added.
The Kremlin immediately lashed out at the security agreement, saying it is "a mistake."
"We consider this extremely ill-judged and potentially very dangerous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, adding that "by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they're infringing on Russia's security."
On the final day of the NATO summit, the alliance launched a new forum for deepening ties with Ukraine, known as the NATO-Ukraine Council. It's intended to serve as a permanent body where the alliance's 31 members and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.
Zelenskiy welcomed the fresh pledges of support, saying the Ukrainian delegation "is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children," he said.
Biden told the Ukrainian president after their meeting that "the United States is doing everything we can to get you what you need."
U.S. support "will last long into the future," Biden said after the face-to-face meeting. "We're going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defense."
In his speech at the university, Biden pledged that Western allies "will not waver" in defense of Ukraine, casting the struggle against Russian aggression as one of the world's central challenges.
“Our unity will not falter," Biden declared. "I promise you.”
Calling Lithuania a country that knows the "transformational power of freedom," Biden drew parallels between Lithuania's struggle to escape Soviet rule and Ukraine's ongoing fight to repel Russia's invasion.
"America never recognized the Soviet occupation of the Baltic," he said to cheers from the crowd in a courtyard draped with U.S. and Lithuanian flags.
The president pointed to the U.S. and allied response to Moscow's invasion as a model for how to respond to other global challenges, from climate change to the rise of China, touting the strength in the broad and deep coalition.
"Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken," he said. "We will stand for freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."
Zelenskiy said earlier on July 12 that his priorities at the meeting were to receive more support for soldiers fighting on the ground in Ukraine and to exact security guarantees from allies.
"More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine!" he said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace raised eyebrows by suggesting that Ukraine should appear more grateful for Western military support and not treat allies like "Amazon."
In comments cited by multiple British media outlets, Wallace said he had heard "grumbles" from lawmakers in Washington that "we're not Amazon." He agreed with the statements, saying he had told the Ukrainians the same.
British Prime Minister Sunak's spokesman, Max Blain, downplayed the remarks. "I think you have heard from President Zelenskiy repeatedly...about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support and their generosity," Blain said.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Vilnius, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Number Of Houses In Village Near Moscow On Fire
A number of houses in the small village of Krivtsovo near Moscow were on fire over an area of 3,200 square meters early on July 12, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on the Telegram messaging app. "Firefighters are making every effort to prevent further spread of fire to nearby houses and forest," the ministry said. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties." The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The village, in the Solnechnogorsk administrative district, is about 80 kilometers from the Kremlin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Launches Fresh Drone Strikes On Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities Amid Heavy Fighhting In East, South
Russia on July 12 launched more kamikaze drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a second day in a row, while shelling of other cities and towns in eastern Ukraine caused death and injuries as Russia announced that the Wagner mercenary group is completing its handover of weapons to the Russian Army.
Eighteen people were injured in a residential area of Zaporizhzhya as a result of shelling of the southeastern city, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said.
Among the injured were six children, Malashko said on Telegram, adding that several of the injured required treatment at a hospital.
In the nearby Kherson region, an 81-year-old man was killed and his 82-year-old wife was injured when their house was shelled and caught fire, the press service of the regional government said.
One person died and five others, including a child, were injured by Russian shelling in the Kherson region the day before, authorities said.
In the northeast, Russian troops shelled a border village in the Kharkiv region, hitting a private house and starting a fire that caused significant damage, the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The State Emergency Service said the Russian strike completely destroyed the home.
Russia has denied targeting civilians in the conflict despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on July 12 that most of the kamikaze drones launched by Russian forces were shot down by air defenses.
All Iranian-made drones in the airspace around Kyiv were destroyed, the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram
Separately, the Ukrainian air defense said it shot down 11 out of 15 drones launched by Russia.
In Ukraine's central region of Cherkasy, two people suffered burns after a drone hit infrastructure, causing a fire, the region's governor, Ihor Taburets, said on Telegram.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops fighting near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region are moving forward at a "fairly moderate pace" and the initiative remains with them, according to Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine's defense forces in the eastern region.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its early morning report on July 12 that Ukrainian and Russian forces fought 29 close-combat battles in the area.
British intelligence and the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said on July 8 that. after a lull in June, Bakhmut had again become the site of some of the fiercest fighting on the front. They confirmed that Ukrainian forces achieved steady success both in the north and in the south of the city, which was previously fully occupied by Russia.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said Ukrainian troops destroyed seven Russian ammunition depots in one day in the Tavria direction.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify Ukraine’s claims of battlefield success.
WATCH: During a counteroffensive operation in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers reclaimed territory that had been occupied by Russia and Moscow-backed separatist forces for nearly a decade.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware from the private military company Wagner had been turned over following the mercenary group's short-lived mutiny last month.
The group is completing its handover of weapons, including tanks, rockets, and more than 2,500 tons of ammunition, and about 20,000 small arms, to Russia's regular armed forces, the ministry said on July 12.
The weapons have been transferred to rear positions where the equipment can be maintained or repaired, the ministry said.
The handover follows a deal under which Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called off their mutiny. The Wagner fighters, who took part in some of the heaviest fighting of the war in Ukraine, were given the option of joining Prigozhin in exile in Belarus, joining Russia's regular armed forces, or going home.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin are still unknown. Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka told reporters last week that the 62-year-old mercenary chief was in Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. 'Deeply Disappointed' By Russia's UN Veto Of Syrian Aid
The United States is “deeply disappointed” by Russia’s “inhumane veto” against the UN renewal of Turkish delivered aid to Syria, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on July 11. The long-running UN humanitarian operation in Turkey has delivered aid to 4 million people in rebel-held northwest Syria since 2014. Aid initially had been delivered through several border points, but with the recent veto the final Turkish border point has been eliminated as a source of aid. “We remain committed to reauthorizing the cross-border mechanism. It is a moral and humanitarian imperative,” Miller said at a briefing. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Tsikhanouskaya Says Belarus Deserves To Be High On Agenda At NATO Summit
VILNIUS -- Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she aims to voice her country’s position on specific issues such as the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory while attending the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Tsikhanouskaya, in an interview with RFE/RL on July 11, said that she recognizes that Ukraine is “in focus” at the summit and agrees that it should be, but said Belarus also deserves to be high on the agenda.
“For almost a year, there has been no new pressure against the regime. And this is viewed as a weakness of democracy -- [authoritarian leader Alyaksandr] Lukashenka and his cronies do crime after crime, and there is no punishment for that,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
The Belarusian opposition leader, whose supporters and Western governments say was the real winner of the country's presidential election in August 2020, reiterated her position that there can be no security for Ukraine without freedom for Belarus.
“This connection should be in the heads of the politicians from the NATO alliance,” she said in the interview.
Tsikhanouskaya’s concern stems from comments made by Russian authorities that have raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and since Lukashenka accepted a plan to place Russian nuclear arms in Belarus.
Lukashenka said on July 6 that a "certain number of nuclear warheads" had been moved to Belarus, adding that the tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed as a weapon of deterrence, not of attack.
Tsikhanouskaya said on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in April that an overwhelming majority of Belarusians were against plans to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus but that their opinion was not taken into consideration before the weapons were moved there.
She acknowledged that Ukrainians are fighting for freedom and security for the whole region and said that Belarusians should support them at every level.
“Ukraine should be given everything that it needs to battle the invading Russian forces,” she said. “When it needs arms, arms should be given. When it needs NATO membership, it should be given to Ukraine.”
Serbian Economy Minister Dismissed After Calling For Belgrade To Impose Sanctions On Russia
Serbian lawmakers voted on July 11 to dismiss Economy Minister Rade Basta, who advocated for the introduction of sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying that Serbia is paying a heavy price for not introducing them. Basta was elected economy minister as a candidate of the Socialist Party of Serbia and United Serbia. This coalition is a minority partner of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). Basta announced last month that he had registered the European Way movement (PEP) and said it would grow into a party and participate in elections at all levels. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Former Iranian Welfare Official Warns Of Looming 'Catastrophe' Over Malnutrition
A former official from Iran's Ministry of Social Welfare has issued a stark warning about a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" after fresh data showed more than half of all Iranians are suffering from malnutrition.
Hadi Mousavi Nik, the former director-general of the Social Welfare Studies Department at the ministry, said that 57 percent of Iran's population is malnourished and does not receive at least 2,100 calories per day, the amount set by the World Bank as the minimum daily requirement for refugees in camps.
Among the malnourished population, 14.5 million are children, including 10 million under the age of 12, she said, far above previous official estimates that said the figure for children was less than 1 million.
Iran's economy has been wracked by Western sanctions over its human rights record and nuclear program, along with a lack of rainfall that has hit the agriculture sector hard.
That combination of factors has driven up prices, especially on protein-rich foods such as red meat.
A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate to around 50 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ales Pushkin, Belarusian Artist And Political Prisoner, Dies In Prison
Belarusian artist and political prisoner Ales Pushkin has died in intensive care under unknown circumstances, his wife said on July 11. The 57-year-old had been sentenced to five years in prison for “mocking state symbols” and inciting “social enmity or strife.” In his most famous work, Dung For The President, he overturned a wheelbarrow of manure in front of the presidential building in Minsk in 1999. Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacted to Pushkin’s death, saying “people should not die in prisons" and praising Pushkin’s work as “the embodiment of the indomitable spirit of the Belarusian people.” To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Rights Advocates Fear The Execution Of 2019 Iranian Protester Is Imminent
Human rights advocates have warned that the execution of Abbas Deris, an Iranian protester imprisoned after unrest in 2019 over a hike in gas prices, may be imminent after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.
Fereshteh Tabanian, a lawyer for Deris, said Branch 39 of the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence without giving any regard to objections she filed in the case on July 5. Deris and his brother, Moshen, were accused of "waging war against God, disrupting order, and participating in the murder of Reza Sayadi," a member of the special police forces.
“Abbas Deris is at serious risk of being executed in the very near future and the only way to save his life is to raise the political cost of his execution," said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights.
"There’s no evidence against him but torture-tainted forced confessions. His sentence is unlawful not only according to international laws but even according to the Islamic republic’s own laws.”
Tabanian said Deris has rejected accusations he was involved in the shooting, while the family of the deceased special force officer had given their consent to a pardon.
The November 2019 protests saw thousands of citizens in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns protesting the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
Iranian Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
In an interview with the website Iran Watch, Tabanian outlined the flaws in her client's case, saying no weapon was found in Deris's possession and that a neighbor who was arrested with a weapon claimed it belonged to Deris. The court based its verdict on the neighbor's confession.
Tabanian added that Deris, who has poor eyesight, was well away from where Sayadi was killed.
"We have obtained the consent of Reza Sayadi's family, and the family of this special police force member said that they do not even want blood money," Tabanian said, adding "the principle is that the death sentence should be canceled and the charge of waging war should be acquitted."
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a jump in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
The wave of executions has sparked outrage among rights activists and many Western governments, who have called the legal proceedings against the accused "sham" trials where proper representation is not always granted and decisions are rushed behind closed doors.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on June 1 at least 307 people have been executed in 2023, a 76 percent rise compared with the same period last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Sanctions Serbian Security Chief For Alleged Corruption, Drug Trafficking
The United States has sanctioned Aleksandar Vulin, director of Serbia's security agency, for allegedly using his position to further Russian and criminal agendas, including arms dealing and drug trafficking.
The sanctions come after months of protests in Belgrade that have demanded Vulin’s resignation. The protests began in May following two mass shootings that left 18 dead, including nine elementary students. Protesters have specifically blamed Vulin, Serbia's former defense minister, for failing to bring criminal groups to justice.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) made no mention of the protests or the domestic controversy surrounding Vulin in its sanctions announcement on July 11. However, the OFAC took a clear stance against corruption and Vulin’s alleged actions, which the Treasury Department said helped Russia.
“Treasury will not hesitate to target actors that abuse their positions for personal gain while undermining effective and democratic governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement. “Today’s action holds accountable Aleksandar Vulin for his corrupt and destabilizing acts that have also facilitated Russia’s malign activities in the region.”
The statement accuses Vulin of misusing his public office and says he has been implicated in transnational organized crime and illegal narcotics operations. The statement specifically points to Vulin’s collaboration with U.S.-designated Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic, who has been described by the Treasury Department as "among the biggest dealers of arms and munitions in the Balkans."
It also says Vulin has used his public position to support Russia and facilitate “malign activities that degrade the security and stability” of the region.
The Belgrade protests have also called for the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the resignation of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic. Vucic previously rejected the dismissal of Gasic but did not comment on Vulin.
Vucic told Reuters on June 9 that his administration was not at fault for the protesters' anger.
"Is the government to blame for crimes that happened? I cannot accept that,” he said.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Kazakh Court Hands Prison Sentences To Group Over 2022 Airport Seizure
A court in Almaty has sentenced several activists, including journalist Aigerim Tleuzhan, to sentences in a medium-security penal colony over their participation in the brief seizing of the Almaty airport during mass protests that rocked the country in January 2022. Tleuzhan was handed four years, while Kalas Nurpeisov, Nurlan Dalibayev, Yermukhamet Shilibayev, and Zhan-Aidar Karmenov were all handed eight years. All of the defendants said they would appeal the verdict. “What they are doing is unfair! But no matter how many years they lock me up, I will not bow my head. I will not bend my knees!" Tleuzhan said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Recently Identified Remains Of 30 Genocide Victims Buried At Bosnia's Srebrenica Memorial
The remains of 30 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide were buried on July 11 as Bosnia-Herzegovina marked the 28th anniversary of the killings.
The victims' remains were laid to rest at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center in Potocari, where more than 6,700 of the estimated 8,000 victims have been buried.
The remains of the 30 Bosniak Muslims were brought back from mass graves found in eastern Bosnia, where they had been relocated by Bosnian Serb forces trying to cover up the crime in the closing months of Bosnia's 1992-95 civil war.
The youngest victim buried on July 11 was Elvir Salcinovic, who was 15 years old when he was killed.
The burials took place during the 28th anniversary ceremony, which was attended by several thousand state officials, foreign dignitaries, and Bosnians. The event was preceded by a 110-kilometer peace march, a three-day hike with 6,000 participants.
The Srebrenica killings were the only episode of the conflict -- in which some 100,000 people died -- to be legally defined as genocide, including by two UN courts. However, Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials -- including current Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik -- refuse to accept that wording.
The continued denial of the genocide was a major subject at the anniversary ceremony. The Office of the High Representative (OHR) of Bosnia-Herzegovina called on officials to continue pursuing the prosecution of those responsible for the denial of genocide and the glorification of war crimes.
In a thinly veiled message to politicians in Republika Srpska, the country's Serb-majority entity, High Representative Christian Schmidt said that his office was ready to use all of its means to help Bosnia bring indictments against genocide deniers.
"It is clear that we must have decisive moves by the Prosecutor's office," Schmidt said at the commemoration.
"Those who deny the genocide, wherever they live and stay, are committing a criminal offense because the changes to the law that my predecessor, Valentin Inzko, brought two years ago are rigid and clearly state that denying the genocide is a criminal offense. Don't forget that this is a law that applies to the whole of Bosnia-Herzegovina," he said.
Denis Becirovic, the Bosnian Muslim member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, warned that "the danger of genocide over Bosniaks being repeated hasn't been removed yet," adding that certain politicians in Bosnia want to destroy the country's constitutional order, insult the victims, and glorify war criminals.
"Today, not only Bosnia-Herzegovina but also the entire civilized part of the world offer deep condolences to the victims of the only genocide committed in Europe after World War II," he said. "All those who offer Bosnia-Herzegovina a strategy of forgetting don't have good intentions with our country."
WATCH: Every year, Suljo Cakanovic takes part in the Peace March, a three-day hike across Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Potocari cemetery for the July 11 memorial to victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.
Years of ethnic tensions between the Serbs of Republika Srpska and Bosnia's central authorities escalated in the months leading up to the anniversary, culminating in Republika Srpska's parliament voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
Dodik on July 8 challenged the OHR's authority by filing a "criminal complaint" against Schmidt "because he has been dealing with the affairs of the high representative without authorization for a long time, for which there is no UN Security Council decision."
Dodik claimed that "with the intention of causing damage to Republika Srpska, Schmidt falsely presents himself as an official knowing that he was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton peace accords," which give Schmidt the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the OHR approves.
A day before filing the complaint, Dodik signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by Schmidt as the international envoy.
Schmidt has joined Washington and European Union officials in accusing Dodik of violating Bosnia's constitution and undermining the Dayton accords with this recent action.
Johann Sattler, chief of the EU delegation to Bosnia, said in Srebrenica that reconciliation is key, but that its basis is having the perpetrators face the justice.
With reporting by Goran Katic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Shelby Rayer in Washington
Azerbaijan Suspends Traffic On Sole Road To Nagorno-Karabakh Due To 'Contraband'
Azerbaijan says it has suspended traffic through the Lachin Corridor, temporarily closing the only route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh after accusing the Armenian Red Cross of smuggling goods into the breakaway region.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service said on July 11 that traffic through the checkpoint has been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia. Articles being transported included mobile phones, spare parts for phones, cigarettes, and gasoline, it claimed.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denied the allegations in a statement, saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling.
"No unauthorized material has been found in any vehicle belonging to the ICRC. All cargo is subject to customs checks by the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ICRC statement said.
"However, we regret that without our knowledge four hired drivers tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles which were temporarily displaying the ICRC emblem. These individuals were not ICRC staff members and their service contracts were immediately terminated by the ICRC," the statement said, adding that the ICRC work in the region remains "strictly humanitarian."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed in a war that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides and which ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire and the deployment of some 2,000 Russian troops as peacekeepers.
Sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite the cease-fire and the presence of Russian troops.
Azerbaijani protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists have blocked a section of the road since December 12 and are demanding Baku be allowed to inspect “illegal” ore mines in Karabakh.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted they are not encouraging the protesters -- though they have not moved to force them out -- and say the road has been open for humanitarian cargo, emergency services, and peacekeepers.
Baku in April raised tensions further when it installed a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor despite a decision by the International Court of Justice -- the UN's top judicial body -- which had ordered Baku in February to ensure the free movement of goods and vehicles on the road.
Armenia has accused Baku of instituting a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, despite Azerbaijan insisting it was not hampering the free movement through the Lachin Corridor.
Baku said at the time that the checkpoint had been established in order to prevent the smuggling of weapons and other illegal goods into Nagorno-Karabakh.
CPJ Calls On Kazakh Authorities To Release Journalist Jailed For Defamation
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on authorities in Kazakhstan to release journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov and reform the country's laws to remove prison sentences for defamation.
Batyrbekov was sentenced to 20 days in jail on July 3 over a March 10 Facebook post accusing a parliamentary deputy of corruption.
"The 20-day prison sentence for Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov, who has been frequently targeted with defamation charges and even attempted murder for his reporting, is deeply troubling," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said was quoted as saying in a statement issued July 10.
"Kazakh authorities should free Batyrbekov immediately and reform their defamation laws to ensure that journalists are not jailed for their reporting," Said added.
Batyrbekov has rejected the charges and said he plans to appeal the verdict.
Batyrbekov alleged in the Facebook post that parliamentary deputy Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly was connected to corruption cases. In particular, he highlighted a 2019 fraud case where he said Nazhmetdinuly was allegedly a suspect and that police had "mysteriously closed" the proceedings.
The rights group Adil Soz said in a statement last week that during the trial, Batyrbekov produced documents to back up his claim. However, a signatory to the documents denied signing them, and said Nazhmetdinuly was a witness and not a suspect.
Batyrbekov, who was sentenced in 2019 to two years and three months in prison on insult and defamation charges, and also survived a January 2022 assassination attempt allegedly organized by a local official in retaliation for his reporting, believes authorities falsified the document.
"The court did not establish any motive for disseminating deliberately false information about the deputy by the journalist," Adil Soz said in the statement, noting at the time he published his report, Batyrbekov was "convinced" of its authenticity, "which was confirmed by the decision of the investigator in his possession."
