Ukraine's first president, Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk, was buried at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on May 17, a week after his death at the age of 88. Kravchuk served as the country's president between December 5, 1991 and July 19, 1994. Days after his election, he was a signatory to the Belovezh Accords that declared the dissolution to the Soviet Union. He is survived by his wife, Antonina, and their son and grandsons.