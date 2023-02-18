News
Ukraine Foreign Minister Discusses Future Tank Supplies With Rheinmetall CEO
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 18 he met with the chief executive of German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall to discuss future supplies of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. "I met with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger to focus on ways to increase production for Ukraine and allies," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "We also discussed large projects to boost Ukraine’s tank and armored vehicles capabilities, both short-term and long-term. Rheinmetall is ready to ramp up engagement," he added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More News
Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan Set For First Meeting Since October
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to meet for the first time since October at trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich on February 18, the U.S. State Department said. The politicians are attending the three-day Munich Security Conference. Tensions have escalated between the two South Caucasus nations over a two-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
German Radiation Agency: Risk Of Ukraine Nuclear Calamity Still High
The risk of a disaster at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine due to fighting or the loss of external power remains high despite the threat having fallen from the headlines, the head of Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection said. Inge Paulini said there is considerable risk of an accident occurring that has far-reaching consequences as long as the war continues. Apart from a direct attack on a plant, Paulini said the risk associated with power supply failures is among her top worries.
Damaged Russian Space Freighter Undocks From Space Station
A damaged Russian space freighter on February 17 undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) after four months and will burn up over the Pacific Ocean. The Progress 82 cargo spacecraft, which had been attached to the ISS since October, had a leak causing a pressure drop in the cooling system. The aircraft had brought almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to Russian cosmonauts on the ISS in October.
- By AFP
Pakistani Taliban Warns Of More Attacks Against Police After Compound Raid
Pakistan's Taliban warned on February 18 of more attacks against law enforcement officers, a day after four people were killed when a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi. The police are often used on the front line of Pakistan's battle with the Taliban and are frequently a target of militants who accuse them of extrajudicial killings. In the evening on February 17, a Taliban suicide squad stormed the Karachi Police Office compound in the southern port city, prompting an hours-long gun battle that ended when two of the attackers were shot dead and a third blew himself up.
Bulgaria Will Not Make It Into Eurozone In January 2024 As Planned
Bulgaria will not adopt the euro from January 1, 2024, as the country planned, Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova said on February 17.
"The date of January 1, 2024, is no longer valid.... The new target date is January 1, 2025," she told a press conference.
The reason for the postponement is that parliament has failed to adopt the necessary legal changes, including reforms on money laundering, and Bulgaria does not meet the criterion for the level of inflation, she said.
"Our European partners believe that Bulgaria is late with the adoption of the legislation," she added.
Bulgaria has been following a strict austerity regime since 1997 whereby the national currency, the lev, is pegged to the euro at a fixed rate.
The decision to postpone joining the eurozone comes as the EU member faces a fifth parliamentary election in two years on April 2. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev dissolved the last parliament at the start of February after just four months.
Successive elections have produced fragmented parliaments in which no party has been able to cobble together a government.
Velkova warned in January that unadopted legal changes could delay Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone. Despite her warning, the measures never came to a vote.
Velkova told the press conference that Bulgaria will not submit a convergence report at the end of February, and with that the deadline of the beginning of 2024 for entering the eurozone is also dropped. The decision was made after talks with European officials.
It was agreed that Bulgaria should strive for a new date, which would be no later than January 1, 2025.
Bulgaria must fulfill its commitment to join the Currency Mechanism II and adopt four draft laws, including the Anti-Money Laundering Measure, a Commercial Bankruptcy Law, and changes to the law regulating insurance.
With reporting by AFP
German MP Notes Significance Of Iranian Activists Representing Iran At Munich Conference
MUNICH -- A German MP in the European Parliament said it is significant that for the first time Iran is not represented by its foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference but by other political figures who have a different vision for the future of Iran.
Hannah Neumann, an MP in the Strasbourg-based Parliament who has been outspoken on Iran and women's rights, told RFE/RL in an interview on February 17 that the presence of the three activists who are representing Iran reflects the "the distance that is clearly growing between the international community and the regime that is currently holding power."
Neumann will join U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey); Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International; Masih Alinejad, an activist, journalist, and founder of the group White Wednesdays; and Reza Pahlavi, an activist and son of the former shah, in a panel discussion at the conference on February 18.
Neumann said it is important to recognize that the three can speak openly about Iran because they live outside the country and they have used this privilege in recent months to create awareness in the international community about what is happening in Iran, where people have been demonstrating against a lack of rights in the biggest threat to the regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty. Hundreds of people have been killed during the unrest, which was touched off by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Neumann said the three activists who will join her on the panel are prominent figures who have decided that they want to take some responsibility for where Iran is heading.
But she said it will be people inside Iran who will have the most to say about its future, and it’s clear that there is "a lot of political activism that is thinking about a different future of Iran."
She credited the protests and the work of activists outside Iran with helping people "understand how bad the regime is how it's terrorizing its own people, how it's terrorizing the region.”
The international community still needs to understand what the alternative could be, and that's why it's encouraging to see such a diverse group "wanting to become part of describing this alternative."
Neumann also commented on the possibility that EU countries could label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying it would be important symbolically because it would mean the IRGC would not be a legitimate partner for negotiations.
The European Parliament, which last month called on the EU and its member states to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, has blamed the IRGC for the repression of protesters and for supplying of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.
"If the demand is that they should be on the terror list, and our assessment is that they behave like terrorists, I think it is important to politically clearly state that and put them in the list," Neumann said.
But she said it can be a very complicated process, and not all EU countries see the issue the same.
She also cast doubt on continuing the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for months.
"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to keep [Iran] from having the nuclear bomb, but the question is, is continuing [talks on the Iran nuclear deal] in this position forever and ever and ever the way to get there? At the moment, I'm not sure if it still is,” she said.
- By RFE/RL
Ukraine Top On Agenda At Munich Conference As Western Allies Reaffirm Commitment
Western support for Ukraine has been top on the agenda at the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of heads of states, officials, diplomats, and experts that is under way in Germany.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed calls on Kyiv's Western allies to maintain speedy delivery of weapons and other supplies to Ukraine, as he opened the three-day summit by video link on February 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian leader said Russia should not be allowed to buy time for its aggression, as the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion approaches its first anniversary.
"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery...speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," Zelenskiy said, speaking from Ukraine.
Ukraine wouldn’t the last stop of the invasion, and Russia would continue to other former Soviet countries, he warned. Zelenskiy said that while Western countries were haggling over tank deliveries to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin was contemplating ways to "strangle" Ukraine's neighbor Moldova.
Zelenskiy vowed that Ukraine would ultimately prevail over Russia’s aggression, but he said Russia “can still destroy many lives.”
The conference is being attended by about 40 heads of states and governments, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending the gathering along with a large congressional delegation. Harris is scheduled to address the conference on February 18.
"We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation," Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired on February 17.
For the first time in two decades, Russia hasn't been invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will soon be able to send its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine according to an agreement reached in January.
Scholz said his country's support for Ukraine was "designed to last," and he urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks and other supplies promised to Kyiv.
French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the call for allies to "intensify support" for Ukraine, and said now was not the time for dialogue with Russia.
"It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure," Macron said.
Other topics at the conference include the U.S.-China tensions and concerns over climate change.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
- By AP
First Group Of Ukrainians Finishes Advanced U.S. Military Training In Germany
The first group of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles, the Pentagon said on February 17. The troops were put through an intense course that prepared them to take Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 Paladins into battle. The training is expected to be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians. A second group of about 710 Ukrainian troops has arrived at the Grafenwoehr training area, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Will Present Peace Resolution To UN, Zelenskiy Says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Kyiv next week will present a resolution to the United Nations on peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy said the resolution would propose a "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and therefore the restoration of the full force of the international order based on rules." Zelenskiy made the comment in an address on February 17 to a summit of the leaders of the Caribbean Commonwealth and called on them to support the resolution. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., Gulf States Urge Iran To Resolve Issues Over Nuclear Program Through Diplomacy
The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country. A joint statement on February 17 by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium had no credible civilian purpose and was seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.
Abandoned Truck With 18 Bodies Found In Bulgaria
Police in Bulgaria on February 17 discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 migrants who appeared to have suffocated to death.
The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said some of the survivors were in very bad condition.
"They have suffered from lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Medzhidiev said.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m.
Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation had been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov has arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Safarov announced that three people had been detained but not yet charged.
Authorities did not immediately give the nationalities of the migrants. Bulgarian media reported they all were from Afghanistan.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Detention Of Kyrgyz Activists, Journalists For Protesting Uzbek Border Deal Extended
A Bishkek court has extended pretrial detention until late April for 26 Kyrgyz rights activists, opposition politicians, and journalists who were arrested in October for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. The Birinchi Mai district court pronounced its ruling regarding the group's five female members on February 17. The decisions on the others were made on February 15-16. Four people in the case will stay under house arrest; others will remain in custody. They are accused of planning riots over a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Police Station In Karachi Claimed By Pakistani Taliban
At least two soldiers and two militants have been killed in an attack by a group of armed men on the central police station in Karachi, Pakistan.
Karachi police say that in addition to the dead, six rangers and three policemen were injured and transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Murtaza Wahab, a government adviser, confirmed that police and paramilitary forces in a joint operation had cleared the police station within three hours of the attack
"I confirm that the operation against the terrorists is over," said Wahab, according to the AP.
The attack began when gunmen drove up in a white car, shot at the door, and managed to enter the police building, police said.
Officers were seen in television footage surrounding the station as residents reported the sound of explosions and the gunfire.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told the Pakistani media that the attackers first set off an explosion at the gate of the police station and then entered the building.
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed to the media that his office was attacked by "terrorists."
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, in a brief statement, claimed responsibility.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi in a statement condemned the attack, while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to security forces for the successful operation.
Last month, a suicide bombing on the Police Lines mosque in Peshawar killed more than 100 people and injured more than 200. Eyewitnesses told RFE/RL that the suicide bombers were standing behind the imam in the first row when they detonated their explosives.
Sharif said after that attack that terrorism was still the biggest challenge for Pakistan.
The government had been negotiating with the TTP, but the group's leader, Noor Wali Maseed, announced in November that promises made during the negotiations were not fulfilled and told his militants to resume attacks in self-defense.
In response to the attacks, local people have staged protests and demanded stepped-up security in the area.
Amnesty Demands Information On Jailed Russian Activist Pivovarov's Whereabouts
Amnesty International has urged the Russian authorities to provide jailed activist Andrei Pivovarov's relatives and lawyers with information about his current whereabouts and stop what it called his "forced disappearance."
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
His family and lawyers have said that he has been incommunicado since January 18.
Amnesty International said in a February 17 statement that Pivovarov had been kept without contact with the outside world for almost one month.
In late December, Russian authorities said Pivovarov was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern region of Krasnodar to a transit prison in St. Petersburg, from which he was to be sent to an unspecified prison.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons.
"Russian authorities must immediately reveal Andrei Pivovarov's whereabouts, and immediately and without any conditions release him. Also, it is necessary to reform the system of transportation of convicts in the country, making it correspond to the international standards of human rights," Natalya Zvyagina, director of the Amnesty International in Russia, said in the statement.
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
Pakistani University Bans Mixed Gatherings Amid Taliban Influence
A university in Pakistan's northwestern region that was once controlled by the Taliban has banned mixed gatherings of male and female students outside the classroom, amid a resurgence in the influence of the Islamist militia in the area. Gomal University in the city of Dera Ismail Khan ordered female students to confine themselves to classrooms for what it said were security reasons, spokesman Raja Alamzeb told dpa. "But there's no segregation of the classes," Alamzeb said. The city is adjacent to the towns of Waziristan on the Afghan border that long served as headquarters for Islamist militants.
Retired Ukrainian Naval Officer Given Long Prison Term In Russian-Occupied Crimea
A court in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea has sentenced a retired Ukrainian Navy officer to 8 1/2 years in prison on the charge of taking part in activities of an illegal armed group. The Dzhankoy district court sentenced Oleksiy Kiselyov on February 17 after finding him guilty of joining the Noman Chelebidzhikhan battalion of Crimean Tatars that is fighting against Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine. The battalion's founder, Lenur Islyamov, has denied Kiselyov's links to the military group. Kiselyov was abducted in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region in July 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Russia Summons Dutch Ambassador Over MH17 Probe
Russia said on February 17 it had summoned the Dutch ambassador over what it called "obsessive attempts" by the Dutch authorities to hold it responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the Joint Investigation Team set up to establish who was responsible of being "politicized." Prosecutors said last week at The Hague they had found "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the use in Ukraine of a Russian Buk missile system used to shoot down the plane over eastern Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Normalization Of Kosovo-Serbia Relations Essential To Strengthen Security In Balkans, Blinken Says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Kosovo's progress over 15 years of independence has been "remarkable for its great strides in developing a stable, multiethnic, inclusive democracy." In a statement to mark the 15th anniversary of Kosovo's independence on February 17, Blinken said he looks forward to continued collaboration on the United States' and Kosovo's "shared priorities to strengthen security and stability" in Kosovo and the Western Balkans. "Normalization of relations with Serbia, centered on eventual mutual recognition, remains essential to this," he added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Belarusian Workers' Movement Members Given Long Prison Terms For Treason
HOMEL, Belarus -- A court in Belarus has handed lengthy prison terms to 10 activists of the Rabochy rukh (Workers' Movement) on charges of high treason and creation of an extremist group.
The Workers' Movement was created in 2020 amid nationwide protests against official results of the presidential election that handed victory to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
The Homel regional court in the country's southeast on February 17 sentenced Alyaksandr Kapshul and Uladzimer Zhurauka to 15 years in prison each; Syarhey Shelest, Andrey Paheryla, and Alyaksandr Hashnikau to 14 years in prison each; Syarhey Dzyuba, Ihar Mints, Valyantsin Tseranevich, and Syarhey Shametska to 12 year in prison each; and Hanna Ablab, the only woman in the group, to 11 years in prison.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
All defendants were found guilty of high treason, creating an extremist group, and taking part in its activities. Kapshul was also convicted of illegal use of a firearm, while Shelest, Zhurauka, and Paheryla were additionally found guilty of slander.
All members of the group, whose trial began on November 9, pleaded not guilty.
The movement tried to organize strikes at two major plants in the Homel region -- Hrodna Azot, a state-run producer of nitrogen compounds and fertilizers, and the Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ).
Investigators claim the activists collected sensitive information and passed it to representatives and organizations of foreign countries, including the United States and Lithuania.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the August 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iran Says Special Team Tasked With Investigating Student Poisonings In Qom
Iran’s Education Minister Yusef Nuri says a special team in the Iranian capital has been tasked with investigating the poisoning of students in the central religious city of Qom.
Nuri made the comments during a February 16 visit to the Shahid Beheshti hospital in Qom, where some of the students are being treated.
Since last December, dozens of students, the majority of them girls, have been treated for poisoning symptoms in Qom, including nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, and heart palpitations.
More than 100 students received treatment for poisoning symptoms earlier this week.
The cause of the poisonings is not clear. Authorities have said research is under way to determine the cause behind the mysterious incidents. Some reports suggested the students had fallen ill after inhaling an unknown gas.
On February 15, Qom Governor Abbas Zakerian said security bodies were looking into the poisonings.
“No agent causing the poisoning has been identified,” he said.
Earlier in the week, Nuri said that no microbial contamination has been found in students with poisoning symptoms in Qom, while adding that the students have not suffered lasting health problems.
On February 14, families of the affected students held a protest outside the governor’s office in Qom, slamming the authorities for failing to find the cause of the poisonings. They also called on authorities to ensure the safety of their children and hold online classes.
“We don’t want unsafe schools,” they chanted, while demanding a transparent investigation.
A source at Qom’s Vali Air hospital told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that members of the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are present at the hospital, where some of the poisoned students are being treated.
“They take the results of the children’s blood tests to their own laboratory. We don’t know what is happening,” the source said.
A teacher in Qom said the poisonings have created fear among parents, as well as students.
“[Authorities] closed the schools for three days to investigate, but now schools are open and and no one has given any answer to the parents about the origin of these incidents,” the teacher, who did not want to be named, told Radio Farda.
“Families are worried about the health of their children. In our school of 250 students, only 50 attended classes,” the teacher said.
With reporting by IRNA and khabaronline
Iranian News Agency Confirms Report Of Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Exchange
An Iranian government-affiliated news agency has confirmed a U.S. media report that indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are under way for an exchange of prisoners.
An NBC television report on February 15 quoted four sources familiar with the matter as saying that Qatar and the United Kingdom are facilitating the talks as intermediaries.
The Iranian news agency Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on Twitter on February 16 that these negotiations "were conducted indirectly and fruitfully." Nournews said the negotiations were conducted "at the request of Washington and with the consent of Tehran."
“The two sides are exploring a formula that could include a possible prisoner exchange and the release of billions of dollars in funds in South Korean banks currently blocked by U.S. sanctions,” NBC said, quoting three sources with knowledge of the talks.
The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Washington has "channels" for communicating with Tehran but did not elaborate on any current negotiations.
“As we have said, we have ways of communicating with Iran on issues of concern, including on the issue of releasing U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Iran. Those channels remain open, but we’re not going to detail them,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Several Iranian-American citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are still imprisoned in Iran.
Namazi was with an oil company based in Dubai when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says the accusations of espionage are absurd.
Namazi was handed a 10-year prison sentence for "collaborating with the hostile American government." He is now the longest-serving Iranian-American prisoner in Iran.
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Morad Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Woman Flees Country Following Harsh Detainment For Discussing Ukraine War
Olesya Ovchinnikova, a Russian woman from Krasnodar who was roughly detainment along with her husband in a restaurant for discussing the war in Ukraine, has left Russia. Ovchinnikova told RFE/RL on February 17 that she is currently in Armenia with her daughter. After the couple’s arrest in late January, Ovchinnikova's husband was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges, and she was fined 41,000 rubles ($550). The detainment, during which the couple was forced to lie down on the restaurant's floor handcuffed, sparked an outcry by rights groups and made headlines in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Jehovah's Witness Sentenced To Prison On Extremism Charges In Tatarstan
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to 6 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group. The Soviet district court sentenced Konstantin Sannikov on February 16 after finding him guilty of organizing a banned group's activities and financing them. Dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been imprisoned in the country since Russia banned the religious group in 2017 and designated it an extremist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Courts Postpone Hearings Into RFE/RL's Appeals Against Website Blockages, Freezing Of Bank Account
BISHKEK -- Two courts in Bishkek have postponed preliminary hearings into RFE/RL's appeals against the blocking of its sites and the freezing of its bank account in Kyrgyzstan.
The Bishkek Administrative Court ruled on February 17 to move the hearing to March 2, saying its secretariat must first find out from the Kyrgyz Justice Ministry the legal status of Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Current Time's video about deadly clashes along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border last fall was cited by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies in October when the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, were blocked.
The ministry has said the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
In response, President and CEO Jamie Fly said that RFE/RL "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Another court in Bishkek, the Birinchi Mai district court, ruled to move to February 21 the preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the actions of Interior Ministry investigator Ulan Japekov that led to the freezing of RFE/RL's bank account in November. The ruling came after Japekov did not show up at the hearing on February 17.
Kyrgyz authorities have said the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
After Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the parliament.
Last week, Fly met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek as part of his efforts to have Radio Azattyk's websites unblocked.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
