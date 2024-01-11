29 Ukrainians Refused Evacuation From Gaza, Kyiv's Israeli Envoy Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Estonia, the second stop on a tour of the Baltic states meant to boost continued military support for his war-wracked country as Russia's invasion nears the two-year mark.

Zelenskiy, who arrived in Estonia's capital, Tallin, from Lithuania, is accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"It’s a great honor to welcome good friends and allies [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Zelenskiy has said that his surprise tour of the Baltic countries -- his first foreign visit of the year, which will also include Latvia -- is meant to tackle military aid, training for Ukrainian troops, and joint demining efforts.



The Baltic countries have been staunch allies of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.



On January 10, Zelenskiy held talks in Vilnius with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.



“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda.



"Gitanas Nauseda and I focused on frontline developments. Weapons, equipment, personnel training, and Lithuania's leadership in the demining coalition are all sources of strength for us," Zelenskiy wrote on X.



Nauseda said EU and NATO member Lithuania will continue to provide military, political, and economic support to Ukraine and pointed to its approval last month of 200 million euro ($219 million) in long-term military aid to Ukraine.



Russia's invasion has turned Ukraine into one of the most mined countries in the world, generating one of the largest demining challenges since the end of World War II.



"Lithuania is forming a demining coalition to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible," Nauseda said.



Ukraine has pleaded with its allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries.



There is continued disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on continuing military aid for Kyiv, while a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package from the European Union remains blocked due to a Hungarian veto.



But NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 made it clear they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.



Zelensky warned during the news conference with Nauseda that delays in Western aid to Kyiv would only embolden Moscow.



"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely," Zelenskiy said. "And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength."



He also said Ukraine badly needs advanced air-defense systems as Ukraine was subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.



In the latest such attack, a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by Russian missiles overnight on January 10-11. The strike injured 11 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 11.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters