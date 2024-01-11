News
29 Ukrainians Refused Evacuation From Gaza, Kyiv's Israeli Envoy Says
Israeli and Egyptian security services have refused to allow the evacuation of 29 Ukrainian citizens from war-ravaged Gaza, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, told RFE/RL. "There are people who are willing [to evacuate], but there is no possibility because the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt rejected some of the people from the lists that we submitted," Korniychuk said on January 10. "Entry was denied to 29 citizens from the entire list that we submitted," he said, adding that the reasons for refusal are apparently linked to "certain security issues" regarding the individuals. He did not elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy's Baltic Blitz: Ukraine's President Shores Up Support On Surprise Tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Estonia, the second stop on a tour of the Baltic states meant to boost continued military support for his war-wracked country as Russia's invasion nears the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy, who arrived in Estonia's capital, Tallin, from Lithuania, is accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
"It’s a great honor to welcome good friends and allies [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Zelenskiy has said that his surprise tour of the Baltic countries -- his first foreign visit of the year, which will also include Latvia -- is meant to tackle military aid, training for Ukrainian troops, and joint demining efforts.
The Baltic countries have been staunch allies of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On January 10, Zelenskiy held talks in Vilnius with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.
“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda.
"Gitanas Nauseda and I focused on frontline developments. Weapons, equipment, personnel training, and Lithuania's leadership in the demining coalition are all sources of strength for us," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
Nauseda said EU and NATO member Lithuania will continue to provide military, political, and economic support to Ukraine and pointed to its approval last month of 200 million euro ($219 million) in long-term military aid to Ukraine.
Russia's invasion has turned Ukraine into one of the most mined countries in the world, generating one of the largest demining challenges since the end of World War II.
"Lithuania is forming a demining coalition to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible," Nauseda said.
Ukraine has pleaded with its allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries.
There is continued disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on continuing military aid for Kyiv, while a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package from the European Union remains blocked due to a Hungarian veto.
But NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 made it clear they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
Zelensky warned during the news conference with Nauseda that delays in Western aid to Kyiv would only embolden Moscow.
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely," Zelenskiy said. "And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength."
He also said Ukraine badly needs advanced air-defense systems as Ukraine was subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
In the latest such attack, a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by Russian missiles overnight on January 10-11. The strike injured 11 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 11.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Says It Shot Down Drones Over Its Territory; Kharkiv Hotel Hit By Missiles
Russia's Defense Ministry says four Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga regions.
Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said one drone exploded above a pumping station in Kaluga, damaging the building but causing no fire.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry also said that two large-scale fires broke out in the Moscow region.
It said rescue workers were at work in the village of Obukhovo near Moscow, where a production facility and an administrative building were burning.
The ministry said there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has injured 11 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said early on January 11.
Synyehubov said that one of those injured was in serious condition.
More than 30 civilians were inside the hotel at the time of the attack, Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Ukraine's emergency services said those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist," without giving details.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said no military personnel were staying at the hotel.
Finland To Extend Closure Of Crossings Along Border With Russia
Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia, which had been set to end on January 15, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster YLE on January 10. "The border will remain closed," Essayah said when asked if the border would remain closed for another month. Finnish media had previously reported that the government would extend the measure. Finland shut the border to stop a growing number of asylum seekers from entering the country, and said Moscow had orchestrated the influx of people, a charge the Kremlin denies.
Russia Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Decries 'Unfriendly Actions'
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Moldovan ambassador on January 10 to protest "unfriendly acts" on the part of the ex-Soviet state's pro-European government and said it was barring entry to a number of its nationals. A Foreign Ministry statement denounced the "systematic character" of actions it said were directed against Russian citizens, including journalists. "Moldova's leadership continues to make aggressive anti-Russian declarations," the statement said. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moldova's parliament last month approved a new defense strategy identifying Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the country's security.
POW Group Demands Bosnia Protest Russia Granting Citizenship To War Crimes Suspect
An organization representing people who were held in prisoner-of-war camps in Kljuc in northwestern Bosnia during the Bosnian War has demanded that the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia-Herzegovina send a letter of protest to Russia over the granting of citizenship to a former officer of the Yugoslav Army who is wanted in Bosnia for war crimes.
Ratko Samac is one of 44 foreign nationals who were granted citizenship under a decree signed on January 9 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This is a shame, and a diplomatic note must be sent to Russia,” Mehmed Begic of the organization of war prisoners from Kljuc told RFE/RL on January 10. “We ask who [Russia] gave citizenship to and on what merit -- that he killed innocent people in the war?"
Samac has resided in Russia since 1999, according to Russian media reports that RFE/RL could not independently confirm. Russia has refused to extradite him to Sarajevo despite requests in 2015 and 2018. Moscow rejected those requests citing Samac's poor health.
Samac has been accused of committing war crimes in Kljuc in the early 1990s. The accusations stem from an investigation in 2013 by a court in Bihac in northwestern Bosnia into alleged war crimes against civilians in Kljuc.
During the expulsion of the non-Serb population of Kljuc in 1992 more than 150 Bosniak civilians were killed, and some were illegally detained and beaten, according to judicial institutions in Bosnia. An arrest warrant for Samac was issued in 2015, the court told RFE/RL.
Samac went to Russia for medical treatment in Kurgan in the southern Urals in 1999. He was arrested there in 2016 on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by Bosnia, the Russian news outlet Sputnik reported at the time. Sputnik also reported that Samac's temporary residence permit was extended in 2015 -- the same year that the arrest warrant was issued -- until 2020. RFE/RL could not independently verify the Sputnik reports.
Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey To Sign Memorandum On Black Sea Demining Operation
The defense ministers of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey are set to sign an agreement to form a group that will oversee joint demining operations in their territorial waters in the Black Sea, Romanian and Bulgarian officials of countries said on January 10.
The ministers on January 11 will sign a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul establishing Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), which will oversee demining missions’ operations, the officials said.
"MCM Black Sea's activities are entirely peaceful in nature and are not directed against any other country," the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said.
"It is expected to help improve interaction and good neighborly relations between the participants, without replacing NATO's presence and ongoing deterrence and defense activities in the Black Sea area," it added.
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced last month that the memorandum would be signed on January 11 after months of talks between the NATO member nations.
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that he will participate in the signing of the memorandum together with his Bulgarian and Turkish counterparts.
A text of the agreement has not been made public, but a NATO source told RFE/RL’s Romanian Service that the agreement provides for the demining of the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey with their own means and possibly the demining of exclusive economic zones.
"Other allies could also participate with different assets, and this is Romania's great gain,” the source said.
Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu told RFE/RL’s Romanian Service that, while the first stage of the project is “trilateral,” it is open to the participation of other partners.
The operation will deploy demining ships, patrol ships, helicopters, and drones from the air. Turkey is expected to play the largest role because it has the most ships capable of demining operations. Romania will participate with demining ships, helicopters, drones, and divers.
Mines in the Black Sea laid by Russia have endangered shipping and are complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade. In the second part of 2023, several mines either hit ships in traffic or washed up on Romanian and Bulgarian shores.
The last known incident occurred on December 27 when a cargo ship heading to a Ukrainian port to load grain hit a mine and a fire broke out on board. Two people were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.
In announcing that an agreement had been reached on the memorandum of understanding, Guler said on December 16 that mines had reached the Turkish straits.
"Because of the Ukraine-Russia war, there are mines placed in both Ukrainian and Russian ports. They also reach our straits because of the currents," Guler said.
"Our demining ships will carry out constant patrols until the point where the maritime borders of Romania end," he added.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, almost 90 floating mines have been destroyed in the Black Sea, most of them by Ukrainian forces. Five mines have been destroyed by Romanian naval forces.
With reporting by AFP
UN Security Council Members Say Russia Exploits Its UNSC Position By Acquiring Missiles From North Korea
Seven members of the UN Security Council accused Russia on January 10 of exploiting its position as a permanent member of this body by acquiring North Korean missiles and firing them into Ukraine in violation of UN resolutions passed by the council. "A permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," said the statement by permanent council members Britain, France, and the United States. Nonpermanent members Japan, Malta, Slovenia, and South Korea also backed the statement along with Ukraine.
Kosovar Prosecutors Indict 27 Accused Of Smuggling Migrants
The Kosovo Special Prosecutor's Office indicted 27 people on January 10 for their involvement in smuggling migrants, mainly from Syria. The office said the suspected smugglers enabled the migrants to use the so-called "Balkan route," where people travel to Serbia and then on to European Union countries. Even though the route is punctuated with trip wires, cameras, and border patrols, it remains the second most-active route for migrants, according to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Belarus Sends Children From Occupied Ukraine For Training With Belarusian Army
Belarusian state television reported on January 10 that authorities sent a recently arrived group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to evacuate in the event of a fire. The report referred to 35 children from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Antratsyt in eastern Ukraine whom Belarusian authorities said were sent to the eastern Belarusian city of Mohilev. The military is “teaching the children how to behave in extreme situations,” the Belarus1 state television channel said. The children are being cared for by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it added.
Protest Erupts At House Of Georgian Activist Who Threw Paint On Icon Depicting Stalin
TBILISI -- An angry mob swarmed the house of Georgian activist Nata Peradze on January 10 after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on an icon of St. Matrona of Moscow in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral that had recently sparked controversy because it carries an image of the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
It was initially unclear whether Peradze had defaced the icon, but as activists of the pro-Russia Alt-Info group gathered outside her home and loudly accused her of "insulting the icon," she admitted she threw the paint.
"I really did not expect a reaction like this," Peradze told RFE/RL. "I anticipated some response when I took this action.... The reactions exceeded all my expectations."
The crowd had threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to." Police eventually moved in and cordoned off the house to keep the mob at bay, while several officers inside the house protected Peradze from being physically attacked.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement warning the protesters "to stay within the norms of law," adding that otherwise "police will intervene, in accordance with the law."
The rally ended without incident.
The defaced icon has been cleaned and moved to a more prominent spot, and authorities have started a legal procedure over the vandalism.
The protest has exposed the divisions that run deep in Georgia over the former Soviet dictator's legacy in his homeland.
The icon, donated to the church by leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, a right-wing populist party, had been in the church for several months. It features a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
Photos of the icon when it was first unveiled several months ago sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed religious clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Transport Route Linking China's Shenzhen With Uzbek Capital Launched
The World Road Transport Organization (IRU) said the first Chinese TIR truck loaded with electronic products departed from China's southern city of Shenzhen to reach its final destination, the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, via a new 6,500-kilometer transportation corridor that runs through Kyrgyzstan. According to the IRU, the new route, a sign of China's increasing cooperation with Central Asia, allows trucks to reach Tashkent from Shenzhen in seven days instead of 20 by other routes under the TIR customs convention, which simplifies the bureaucracy of international road transport. In July 2023, China's Zhengzhou Hongyi Transportation company launched a similar TIR truck route connecting Shenzhen with Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Russian Musician's Appeal Against Detention Rejected
A court in the Russian city of Samara on January 10 rejected an appeal filed by singer Eduard Sharlot against his pretrial arrest on charges of "rehabilitating Nazism and insulting believers' feelings." Sharlot was initially arrested and handed 13 days in jail for "hooliganism" upon his return in November from Armenia, where he publicly protested against Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The criminal charges were filed against him in December and he was placed in pretrial detention. The charges stem from a video Sharlot posted on Instagram in June showing him burning his Russian passport and condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Activist's Mother Hospitalized After Detainment
Tatsyana Sevyarynets, the mother of imprisoned Belarusian opposition activist Paval Sevyarynets, was rushed to a hospital with blood pressure problems after police detained her on January 9 on unspecified charges, her daughter Hanna said on January 10. Paval Sevyarynets, a co-chairman of the unregistered opposition Belarusian Christian Democratic Party, was arrested in June 2020 during rallies where demonstrators were collecting signatures necessary to register candidates other than the authoritarian incumbent, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, for an August 2020 presidential election. He was later sentenced to seven years in prison on charge of organizing mass unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Hotel Owned By Turkish Businessman Under Investigation Over Mass Death Of Swans
Kazakh Deputy Environment Minister Zhomart Aliev said on January 10 that his ministry is involved in the investigation of the Rixos Aktau hotel, after the mass death of swans on the shores of Lake Qarakol in the western Manghystau region. According to Aliev, almost 830 swans have died in the lake in recent weeks, with lab tests revealing an abrupt rise of unspecified harmful substances in the lake's waters. The hotel is owned by Turkish businessman Fettah Tamince, long a close associate of Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here and here.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists' Trial Postponed After Defendant Hospitalized
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek postponed to an unspecified later date the trial of 27 Kyrgyz activists, politicians, and journalists who protested against a 2022 Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal, after one of the defendants, Bektur Asanov, was hospitalized on January 10, lawyer Erkin Bulekbaev told RFE/RL. The activists, whose trial started in June last year, were arrested in October 2022 after they protested the controversial Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal which saw Kyrgyzstan in November 2022 hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Navalny Smiles, Jokes At Hearing As Court Rejects His Challenge Over Prison Treatment
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, in his first court appearance since being moved to a notorious prison in the Arctic, joked and smiled at a hearing on his challenge to how he was being treated in prison, which the judge ultimately rejected.
The court said a suit filed by Navalny, who attended the January 10 hearing via video link, against his placement in a solitary confinement for 12 days at his previous prison in October was without merit as the move was legal.
In his decision, Judge Kirill Nikiforov ruled Navalny's placement in a punitive cell was warranted because it was proven that he violated an internal order at the IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region, namely by using "offensive" words when debating with a guard.
In a light moment during the proceedings, Navalny told the judge, who has presided over several similar sessions, that "a tear is flowing down my cheek" as a sign of pleasure at getting to see him again.
A second suit also filed by Navalny against the prison's decision not to allow his wife's letters to reach him will be considered by the court at a later date as Navalny asked for time to get acquainted with all documents related to the case. Navalny said he needed to see the prison warden's written order banning his wife's letters.
The day before, Navalny said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was immediately placed in a punitive solitary-confinement cell for seven days for failing to "properly" introduce himself to a prison guard after finishing a quarantine term at his new prison formally known as IK-3, but widely referred to as "Polar Wolf."
Navalny was transported to the notorious and remote prison in December.
Located some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the prison holds about 1,050 of Russia's most incorrigible prisoners.
Human rights activists say the prison holds serial killers, rapists, pedophiles, repeat offenders, and others convicted of the most serious crimes and serving sentences of 20 years or more.
Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was hospitalized on August 20, 2020, after falling seriously ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transferred to Germany for treatment of poisoning by a deadly nerve agent of the Novichok group.
His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) conducted an investigation of the poisoning and determined that it was carried out by agents of the Federal Security Service acting at Putin’s behest.
Russian authorities have never investigated the poisoning, with prosecutors claiming there was no evidence a crime had been committed.
Navalny returned to Russia from Germany on January 21, 2021 and was immediately arrested. He has been in custody ever since.
He has posed one of the most serious challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March. Putin is expected to easily win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
On January 9, Navalny's team, in a post on Telegram, called on Russian citizens both home and abroad to hold an action called "Russia Without Putin" on January 21 -- the third anniversary of Navalny's arrest at a Moscow airport after he returned from Germany.
Navalny's FBK and his network of regional offices were declared "extremist" organizations and shut down in Russia in 2021. Many of his supporters fled the country in the face of criminal cases or the threat of prosecution.
Several of his associates were arrested on extremism charges, with some of them being handed prison terms.
Zelenskiy Uses Surprise Baltic Tour To Tout Ukraine's Success And Seek Aid
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine has shown Russia's military is stoppable as he made a surprise visit to the Baltics to help ensure continued aid to his country amid a wave of massive Russian aerial barrages.
Zelenskiy met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on January 10 to discuss military aid, training, and joint demining efforts during the previously unannounced trip, which will also take him to Estonia and Latvia.
“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda on what is the Ukrainian leader's first foreign trip of 2024.
"Today, Gitanas Nauseda and I focused on frontline developments. Weapons, equipment, personnel training, and Lithuania's leadership in the demining coalition are all sources of strength for us," Zelenskiy later wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Lithuania has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion, which will reach the two-year mark in February.
Nauseda said EU and NATO member Lithuania will continue to provide military, political, and economic support to Ukraine, and pointed to the Baltic country's approval last month of a 200 million euro ($219 million) long-term military aid package for Ukraine.
Russia's invasion has turned Ukraine into one of the most mined countries in the world, generating one of the largest demining challenges since the end of World War II.
"Lithuania is forming a demining coalition to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible," Nauseda said.
"The Western world must understand that this is not just the struggle of Ukraine, it is the struggle of the whole of Europe and the democratic world for peace and freedom," Nauseda said.
Ukraine has pleaded with its allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries.
There is continued disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on continuing military aid for Kyiv, while a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package from the European Union remains blocked due to a Hungarian veto.
But a NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 made it clear that they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
Zelensky warned during the news conference with Nauseda that delays in Western aid to Kyiv would only embolden Moscow.
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely," Zelenskiy said. "And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength."
Since the start of the year, Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
Zelenskiy said on January 10 that Ukraine badly needs advanced air-defense systems.
"In recent days, Russia hit Ukraine with a total of 500 devices: We destroyed 70 percent of them," Zelenskiy said. "Air-defense systems are the No. 1 item that we lack."
Ukraine sounded an all-out air-raid alert earlier on January 10, and later in the day a Russian strike on the eastern city of Kharkiv injured nine people, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
The injuries occurred when a civilian target was damaged, he said, without specifying what was hit. An inspection of the location was ongoing late on January 10, he said, adding that cars were on fire.
Synyehubov also said that Russian forces had previously hit Kharkiv's Kyiv district with S-300 missiles. Kharkiv is under fire almost every day, usually from S-300 antiaircraft missile systems positioned in Russia in the territory of Belgorod.
All Ukraine Under Air-Raid Alert Due Russian Missile-Strike Danger
An air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine on the morning of January 10, with authorities instructing citizens to take shelter due to an elevated danger of Russian missile strikes. "Missile-strike danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! [Russian] MiG-31Ks taking off from Savasleika airfield [in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region]. Don't ignore the air-raid alert!' the Ukrainian Air Force said in its warning message on Telegram. Since the start of the year, Ukraine was subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that have caused civilian deaths and material damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
UN Says Some 40 Percent Of War-Wracked Ukraine's Population Will Need Humanitarian Aid This Year
More than 14.6 million Ukrainians inside the country -- roughly 40 percent of the total population -- will require humanitarian assistance this year as the war triggered by Russia's unprovoked invasion continues to cause death and destruction, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said.
The current humanitarian situation is likely to worsen further this year if hostilities continue and strikes targeting energy and other critical infrastructure increase this winter, OCHA and the UN mission in Ukraine warned in statements issued on January 9.
OCHA said that the war also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to find refuge abroad, and as of the end of last year, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Europe.
"Civilians are being killed and injured daily, while their homes and critical infrastructure are being destroyed," the UN mission said.
"The first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine, starting on the 29th of December and continuing to this day. Families across Ukraine were ringing in the New Year to the sound of air raid sirens, hunkering down in underground shelters and metro stations, or in the basements of their homes," it said.
The UN Mission in Ukraine urged the international community to do more to help both Ukraine and its neighbors to cope with the increased needs of the civilian population during the winter season.
"Meeting the most urgent needs in Ukraine and neighboring countries will require stepped-up and sustained support from Member States, the private sector and partners," it said.
OCHA and the UN mission to Ukraine said that UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi are due to present on January 15 in Geneva their coordinated plans "to save lives and address the suffering" caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Five Police, Civilian Killed In Separate Attacks In Northwest Pakistan
Five police officers and a civilian were killed on January 10 in separate attacks in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan, police officials said.
Two police officers were killed in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban in the province's city of Bannu, local officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
The two police officers who were shot dead were part of a joint police and army patrol searching for the perpetrators of an earlier attack in which two members of the security forces who were protecting a polio vaccination team had been wounded by unidentified assailants.
A three-day anti-polio inoculation campaign is under way in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the killing of the two policemen but said the incident was not related to the polio inoculation campaign.
In a separate incident on January 10, about a dozen armed militants attacked a police checkpoint on a northwestern highway, killing three policemen and a civilian before fleeing, officials said.
The attack on the Lachi checkpoint along the Indus Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat area sparked a shoot-out, Jabir Khan, a local police official told the media.
A police search was under way to find the assailants, Khan said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
An attack on January 9 on a vaccination security detail in Kyber-Pakhtunkhwailled five police officers.
The five were killed when the bus they were traveling in was hit by a roadside bomb. The TTP claimed responsibility for that attack.
Islamist extremists frequently target polio inoculation teams and the security forces assigned to protect them, falsely asserting that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Some parents in the northwest refuse to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated.
At least six new polio cases were reported in Pakistan last year despite the 231-million-strong nation's efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.
U.S., Partners Condemn Arms Transfers Between North Korea And Russia
A joint statement by the United States and its partners on January 9 opposed arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, including Russia's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles and Moscow's use of the missiles against Ukraine on December 30 and January 2. "We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world," the joint statement added. The statement was signed by the United States, Britain, the European Union, Australia, Germany, Canada, and other partner nations.
Zelenskiy Stresses Unity In Call With Polish President, Speaks With Belgian PM As He Takes Helm Of EU Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 9 discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine’s air-defense needs in a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Zelenskiy and Duda also discussed the issue of financial and political support from the European Union and exchanged views on the expected decisions of NATO at its summit in Washington in July, Zelenskiy’s press office said.
"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Zelenskiy said during his call with Duda, according to the press office.
He also expressed his gratitude for Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine as a constant ally on Kyiv’s path to joining the EU and NATO.
"Our common border should be a real European border. Border of unity. There should be no borders between our nations," he said.
There’s been no comment on the call from Poland.
Poland and Ukraine have been working to defuse a dispute involving farmers, who began blocking border crossings with Ukraine in November. The farmers agreed to unblock one checkpoint but continue to block others demanding the return of permits for Ukrainian drivers.
Zelenskiy also spoke on January 9 with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and congratulated Belgium on assuming the presidency of the EU Council.
“I appreciate that support for Ukraine and international law is among its priorities,” Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter. “We appreciate the December decision to open Ukraine's EU accession talks, and we anticipate that with Belgium's support, our country will make significant progress toward implementing further formal steps on this path.”
He said he also discussed bilateral defense cooperation with De Croo as well as the coordination of European defense assistance and the importance of approving 50 billion euros in EU financial assistance.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala visited positions of the Ukrainian military near Kupyansk, the press service of the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of the Kupyansk sector of the front, briefed them on the situation around Kupyansk, where Ukrainian soldiers have repelled near constant attempts by Russian forces, who the ministry have had no success in the area.
"I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units that are fighting in this direction now. Reported on the situation, current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future. The enemy will not like it," Umerov said.
In the Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Ukrainian television that the Russian Army has resumed its assault on Synkivka, a village near Kupyansk. There had been a lull in the fighting there due to difficult weather conditions and the damage that Ukrainian forces caused to the Russian troops.
According to Synyehubov, the attacks of the Russian Army come in waves, which is predictable, and they can be repulsed without any problems.
On January 4, The Telegraph, a British newspaper, reported that Russian troops could launch a "large-scale offensive" in the Kharkiv region as early as January 15.
The Ukrainian military intelligence directorate has confirmed that they have observed an accumulation of Russian forces and equipment in the region, but they cannot confirm when the assault will start.
Iranian-German Citizen Taghavi Released On Furlough From Evin Prison
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Tehran's notorious Evin prison has been released on a furlough, though she has to wear an electronic ankle bracelet that her daughter said makes the situation more like house arrest.
Mariam Claren said in a social media post on January 9 that her mother, Nahid Taghavi, was on temporary release, which she hopes "is an important first step for her unconditional release."
"Unfortunately, Nahid has to wear an electronic ankle tag during the furlough. Nahid's movement will be restricted to 1,000 meters from her apartment in Tehran," she said on X, formerly Twitter.
"This makes her release more comparable to house arrest."
The 70-year-old Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the German rights group IGFM.
She was detained along with British-Iranian citizen Mehran Raoof. The two were accused of illegal propaganda activities and participating in a banned group.
Taghavi, who denied the charges, has been held at Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced her to 10 years and eight months in prison following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
Taghavi was repeatedly denied access to medical care until being granted leave last July. She was forced back to prison in November.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps. Tehran denies the accusations.
Taghavi holds both German and Iranian passports.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
France Demands Release Of Citizen Accused Of Espionage In Azerbaijan
France accused Azerbaijan on January 9 of holding a French national arbitrarily and demanded his immediate release after Baku's ambassador to France said the man had been arrested on December 4 on suspicion of espionage. In a statement sent to Reuters, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed the detention of French citizen Martin Ryan. "We are in close contact with his family and the French Embassy in Baku was able to visit our compatriot twice as part of consular protection," the ministry said. The statement said Paris considers the detention to be arbitrary and demands Ryan’s immediate release.
