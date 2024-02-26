News
Kremlin Dismisses Suggestion Of Peace Talks Without Russia As Western Leaders Discuss Ukraine In Paris
Russia has rejected an idea advanced by Switzerland about possible talks in Geneva on a peace plan for Ukraine without Moscow's participation as "ridiculous."
The news came as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces withdrew from a second location in the east of the country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced hopes on February 25 that a summit of world leaders will be held in Switzerland in the coming months to discuss his vision for peace after Swiss President Viola Amherd had said the previous day her neutral country was ready to host a senior-level peace conference.
"I hope it [a summit] will take place this spring. We must not lose this diplomatic initiative," Zelenskiy said, adding that he expected the resulting peace initiative to be presented to Moscow.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 26 called the idea "bizarre."
"As far as we understand, the issue on the agenda is some bizarre so-called Geneva platform -- a conference to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan.
"We have repeatedly said that at least this is a strange arrangement, because some peace plans are being discussed without Russia's participation, which in itself is not serious and even ridiculous," Peskov said at his weekly news conference.
Meanwhile, some 20 Western leaders and senior officials are gathering in Paris on February 26 to reinforce Europe's determination to back Ukraine as the war entered its third year.
"We want to send [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a very clear message, that he won't win in Ukraine," an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters about the hastily arranged meeting.
"Our goal is to crush this idea he wants us to believe that he would be somehow winning," the adviser said.
Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, confirmed that they had retreated from Lastochkyne, a village some 5 kilometers northwest of Avdiyivka, which fell to Russian troops last week after a fierce monthslong battle.
"This is an orderly and competent retreat," military spokesman Serhiy Tsekhotskiy told RFE/RL. "No need to panic. The most important thing is to save the lives of Ukrainian personnel."
Exhausted Ukrainian forces have been suffering from mounting shortages of heavy weapons and ammunition as desperately needed U.S. military help remains stuck in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which refuses to pass a bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Separately, at least two people were killed in a Russian air strike in northeastern Sumy region on February 26 as Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, regional officials and the military said.
"A private residential building was destroyed, five others were damaged" in the strike on the village of Yunakyiv. "A couple was killed in the strike," Sumy regional authorities said in a message on Telegram.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine out of the 14 drones launched by Russia early on February 26, the military said. Three Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed, it added.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Prosecutor Seeks Almost Three Years For Veteran Russian Rights Defender
A prosecutor in the high-profile retrial of veteran Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov has asked the Golovinsky district court in Moscow to sentence the co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Memorial human rights center to two years and 11 months on a charge of "repeatedly discrediting" Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Orlov's lawyer, Katerina Tertukhina, said on February 26 that her client is not guilty, while Orlov refused to take part in closing arguments, stressing that he will issue his final statement before the court hands down its decision.
Fifteen diplomats from Western nations attended the hearing, while the courtroom overflowed as scores of activists came to show support for the 70-year-old.
Orlov, whose retrial started on February 16, came to the courtroom holding a copy of the Franz Kafka novel The Trial about a man arrested and tried by a remote court on charges unknown to the defendant.
In October last year, the court fined Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,590) on a charge that stemmed from several single-person pickets he held condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, along with an article he wrote criticizing the Russian government for sending troops to Ukraine that was published in the French magazine Mediapart.
In mid-December, the Moscow City Court canceled that ruling and sent Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who had appealed the decision, saying the sentence was too mild.
Earlier this month, Russian authorities added Orlov to the "foreign agents" registry, and investigators updated the charge against the rights defender, saying that his alleged misdeeds were motivated by "ideological enmity against traditional Russian spiritual, moral, and patriotic values."
Memorial has noted that the case was reinvestigated hastily, while Orlov said he thinks the investigators received an order to move quickly with the case to allow for the retrial.
"Despite that rush, we are ready to prove our innocence and our position with reference to the rule of the constitution," Orlov said earlier.
Orlov gained prominence as one of Russia's leading human rights activists after he co-founded the Memorial human rights center following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 2004-2006, Orlov was a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Institutions.
For his contribution to human rights in Russia, in 2009, Orlov was awarded with the Sakharov Prize, an international honorary award for individuals or groups who have dedicated their lives to the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.
Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its longtime "fight for human rights and democracy."
With reporting by Mediazona
Polio Inoculation Campaign Kicks Off In 21 Afghan Provinces
An extensive polio vaccination campaign started on February 26 in 21 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, the country's Health Ministry said. The Taliban-controlled ministry's spokesman, Sharaf Zaman, said the four-day-long campaign aims to inoculate 7.6 million children under the age of five. Zaman asked local religious leaders to cooperate with the inoculation teams. Some parents in the northwest refuse to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio, an infectious disease that can cause paralysis and lead to death. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Denmark Ends Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts But Says 'Deliberate Sabotage' Was The Cause
Denmark says it has ended an investigation into the explosions that rocked the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, the second country after Sweden to drop a probe into the blasts earlier this month. "The assessment is that there is no necessary basis to further pursue a criminal case," Danish police said in a statement. However, they added that "based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas lines." Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, while Moscow blamed the West.
Two Killed In Russian Air Strike On Ukraine's Sumy Region
Two people were killed in a Russian air strike in the northeastern Sumy region on February 26 as Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, regional officials and the military said. "A private residential building was destroyed, five others were damaged" in the strike on the village of Yunakyiv. "A couple was killed in the strike," Sumy regional authorities said in a message on Telegram. Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine out of the 14 drones launched by Russia early on February 26, the military said. Three Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed, it added. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here.
Belarus Says All Parliament Seats Filled After Elections Called A 'Sham' By U.S. And 'Farce' By Opposition
Electoral authorities in Belarus have said that all 110 mandates of the lower parliament chamber have been occupied following tightly controlled parliamentary elections held on February 25 under heavy security at polling stations amid calls for a boycott by the country's beleaguered opposition.
The vote was criticized by the U.S. State Department, which called it a “sham” election held amid a “climate of fear.”
The Central Election Commission said that voter turnout was nearly 74 percent amid reports of people being intimidated into going to polling stations against their will.
The elections were widely expected to solidify the position of the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994.
Under his rule, Belarus has become an increasingly repressive state, being described as ”Europe's last dictatorship" by some Western diplomats
Only four parties, all of which support Lukashenka's policies, were officially registered to compete in the polls -- Belaya Rus, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, and the Party of Labor and Justice. About a dozen parties were denied registration last year.
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has claimed her victory over Lukashenka in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, described the elections as a "farce" and called for a boycott.
“There are no people on the ballot who would offer real changes because the regime only has allowed puppets convenient for it to take part,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a video statement from in Lithuania, where she moved following a brutal crackdown on protests against the 2020 election results. “We are calling to boycott this senseless farce, to ignore this election without choice.”
The U.S. State Department condemned the poll and called on Lukashenka to end his repression of political opponents and return the country to a democratic path.
“The United States condemns the Lukashenka regime’s sham parliamentary and local elections that concluded today in Belarus,” it said in a statement.
“The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic. The regime continues to hold more than 1,400 political prisoners. All independent political figures have either been detained or exiled. All independent political parties were denied registration."
"The United States again calls on the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown, release all political prisoners, and open dialogue with its political opponents," the statement said.
“The Belarusian people deserve better,” it said.
The general elections were the first to be held in Belarus since the 2020 presidential election, which handed Lukashenka a sixth term in office. More than 35,000 people were arrested in the monthslong mass protests that followed the controversial election.
On the occasion, Lukashenka told journalists after voting that he plans to run again for president in 2025.
"Tell them (the exiled opposition) that I'll run," the state news agency BelTa quoted Lukashenka as saying.
Ahead of the voting in parliamentary and local council elections, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) announced a record amount of early voting, which began on February 20. Nearly 48 percent of registered voters had already voted by February 24, according to the CEC, eclipsing the nearly 42 percent of early voting recorded for the contentious 2020 presidential election.
Early voting is widely seen by observers as a mechanism employed by the Belarusian authorities to falsify elections. The Belarusian opposition has said the early voting process allows for voting manipulation, with ballot boxes unprotected for a five-day period.
The Vyasna Human Rights Center alleged that many voters were forced to participate in early voting, including students, soldiers, teachers, and other civil servants.
“Authorities are using all available means to ensure the result they need -- from airing TV propaganda to forcing voters to cast ballots early,” said Vyasna representative Paval Sapelka. “Detentions, arrests and searches are taking place during the vote.”
The Belarusian authorities stepped up security on the streets and at polling stations around the country, with Interior Ministry police conducting drills on how to deal with voters who might try to violate restrictive rules imposed for the elections.
For the first time, curtains were removed from voting booths, and voters were barred from taking pictures of their ballots -- a practice encouraged by activists in previous elections in an effort to prevent authorities from manipulating vote counts.
Polling stations were guarded by police, along with members of a youth law enforcement organization and retired security personnel. Armed rapid-response teams were also formed to deal with potential disturbances.
Lukashenka this week alleged without offering proof that Western countries were considering ways to stage a coup and ordered police to boost armed patrols across the country in order to ensure "law and order."
For the first time, election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were denied access to monitor the vote in OSCE-member Belarus.
Karakalpak Activist Awaiting Extradition To Uzbekistan Gets Asylum Seeker Status In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratov (aka Muratbai), who was arrested in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, at Uzbekistan's request earlier in February has been given asylum seeker status in Kazakhstan.
A relative of Muratov, Fariza Narbekova, told RFE/RL on February 26 that Kazakh officials had given him an asylum seeker's certificate three days earlier.
A court in Almaty had previously ruled that Muratov must stay in detention for at least 40 days while a court decision on his possible extradition to Uzbekistan was pending.
Muratov, an Uzbek citizen who has legally resided in Almaty for ten years, is known for his activities defending the rights of Karakalpaks living in Kazakhstan. He also raised awareness among international audiences about the situation in his native Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, which is in Uzbekistan.
Human Rights Watch issued a statement on February 25 saying "the criminal case brought against Muratbai in Uzbekistan is a clear-cut case of retaliation against an outspoken human rights activist." HRW demanded his immediate release.
A lawyer for the Almaty-based Kazakh Bureau for Human Rights group, Denis Dzhivaga, told RFE/RL earlier that his organization would provide Muratov with legal assistance.
According to Dzhivaga, Muratov's detention was similar to the arrests of other Karakalpak activists that took place in Kazakhstan following mass rallies in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in July 2022. Thousands protested against Tashkent's plans to change the constitution, which would have undermined the republic's right to self-determination.
The protests were violently dispersed. Uzbek authorities said at the time that 21 people died during the protests, but the Austria-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
In January last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges that included undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the protests.
In March 2023, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Hungary Set To Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
Hungary is expected to ratify Sweden's NATO accession on February 26, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War. The Hungarian parliament's vote, which is expected to pass smoothly after a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on February 24 during which the two countries signed an arms deal, will end months of delays to complete Sweden's security policy shift. Stockholm abandoned its nonalignment policy for greater safety within NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Ukraine Can Win War With Russia But Needs Support From West, Says U.S. National-Security Adviser
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine can still win its war with Russia but that it must get “the tools it needs” from its Western allies. Sullivan on February 25 said Kyiv’s forces lost the recent battle for Avdiyivka due to a lack of ammunition. He said that is why Kyiv needs the $60 billion aid package that received "a massive bipartisan vote in the Senate. The House of Representatives should step forward and pass it." He added that "Ukraine still has the potential if we give it the tools and resources it needs to win this war." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Deputy Prime Minister Says 160 Tons Of Ukrainian Grain Destroyed In Poland
Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests in what Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on February 25 called an act of "impunity and irresponsibility." Polish farmers protesting this month against what they say is unfair competition from Ukraine and EU environment regulations have blocked border crossings with Ukraine and spilled Ukrainian produce from train wagons. EU agriculture ministers are due to meet in Brussels on February 26 to discuss proposals aimed at changing some regulations at the heart of recent discontent.
Taliban Releases 84-Year-Old Austrian Man Detained In Afghanistan Last Year
An Austrian man, 84, who had been arrested in Afghanistan has been released by the Taliban, the Austrian government said on February 25. The Austrian Foreign Ministry said Herbert Fritz arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Afghanistan. A spokeswoman said the man had been held in a Kabul prison. An Austrian newspaper last year reported that an Austrian man had been arrested in Afghanistan and that he was a far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party that was banned in 1988. It said he was arrested after a far-right magazine published an article he wrote titled Vacation With The Taliban in which he gave a positive view of life under Taliban rule.
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In War, Expresses Hopes For Swiss Peace Summit
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 25 said that 31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion two years ago -- his first official acknowledgement of the country’s combat losses -- while expressing hopes that a summit of world leaders will be held in Switzerland in the coming months to discuss his vision for peace.
"Thirty-one thousand Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war," Zelenskiy told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital marking the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.
“Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us," he said.
Zelenskiy said he would not discuss the number of wounded, citing security reasons.
The number appears to be the first official detailing of the death toll for Ukrainian soldiers, although the figure cannot be independently verified. The last time Kyiv spoke of the number of combat losses was at the end of 2022, when presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.
The New York Times in August 2023, citing unidentified U.S. officials, reported that 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 100,000 to 120,000 had been wounded by that date. The report also said Russia had suffered 120,000 troops killed and 170,000 to 180,000 injured.
Zelenskiy claimed Russia has lost 180,000 soldiers killed and 500,000 wounded in the war, figures much higher than other estimates but impossible to confirm. Russia does not disclose its war losses.
On February 24, Swiss President Viola Amherd said neutral Switzerland hopes to host a senior-level peace conference in the next few months.
"I hope it [a summit] will take place this spring. We must not lose this diplomatic initiative," Zelenskiy said.
He added that he expected the resulting peace initiative to be presented to Moscow.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine's victory in the war depends on continued Western support, which has faced resistance mainly from Republican Party lawmakers in the United States.
He told the news conference that he is "sure" a crucially needed aid package will eventually be approved in the U.S. Congress.
"Whether Ukraine will lose, whether it will be very difficult for us, and whether there will be a large number of casualties depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world," Zelenskiy said.
He said that "there is hope for Congress. And I am sure that it is going to be positive. Otherwise, I couldn't conceive of the world we would begin to live in."
Zelenskiy urged his citizens to remain unified despite the hardships caused by the Russian invasion.
"Now is the most difficult moment for our unity. If we all fall apart, from the outside and God forbid inside, then this will be the weakest moment. It has not happened yet," he said.
Zelenskiy has faced pressures from within the country, as well as from foreign sources, for the perceived lack of progress by Ukraine’s forces in recent months.
He insisted there is a "clear path" forward for a new offensive but said he would not publicly discuss the matter, claiming the Kremlin was able to get details of Ukraine's previous counteroffensive plan before it began.
"Our counteroffensive action plans were on the Kremlin's table before the counteroffensive actions began...because of information leaks," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and The New York Times
Russian Drone Forces Germany's Baerbock To Cut Short Waterworks Plant Visit In Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to cut short her tour of a waterworks facility in southern Ukraine on February 25 when a Russian spy drone was sighted, a Foreign Office official said. Baerbock had been visiting the Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv over the weekend when members of the delegation were asked to quickly return to the armored vehicles in Baerbock's convoy after a Russian drone was spotted flying over the waterworks. Baerbock earlier announced that Germany will provide an additional 100 million euros ($108 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support the water supply, hospitals, and housing.
Afghan Girls Banned From Contacting Media In Eastern Province
The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) has reported that Taliban police authorities in the eastern Khost Province have banned girls from contacting local radio and television channels and warned local media outlets not to accept phone calls from girls.
Regional security head Abdul Rashid Omari cited the potential for spreading immorality as the reason for giving the order in a letter he sent to the Taliban's provincial Information and Culture department.
In the letter, published by the media watchdog AFJC's website on February 25, Omari alleged that some private media outlets were spreading corruption by way of "illegitimate contacts" with girls through their social and educational programs.
The letter alleged that such contacts led to "inappropriate behavior" that was in violation of the hard-line Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
It said that local media, some of which allegedly lacked the required permission to broadcast educational content, had been warned they could be summoned and prosecuted for violating the order.
Representatives of two media outlets in the province confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that they had received warnings but declined to reveal their identities or to have the names of their outlets published out of fear of retribution by the Taliban.
Taliban officials in Khost Province did not respond to requests by Radio Azadi for comment.
Educational and social programs have emerged as a crucial outlet following the Taliban's banishment of education for girls past sixth grade.
AFJC communications head Samia Walizadeh told Radio Azadi that the order was in clear violation of media laws and the right for citizens to have free access to information and said the nongovernmental watchdog was demanding the order be rescinded so that "freedom of expression can be saved."
One woman from Khost Province who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition that her voice be altered for her protection said prohibiting girls from contacting the media shows that "women are slowly being removed from society as a whole."
According to the AFJC, which operates independently across Afghanistan under the country's mass media law, 15 private radio stations and three private television outlets are broadcasting in Khost Province, along with National Radio and Television under the control of the Taliban.
In August, women's voices were banned from being broadcast by media in the southern Helmand Province. That order warned that media outlets would face punishment and possibly be shut down if any women's voices were broadcast on air, including advertisements.
The Taliban has used its interpretation of Shari'a law to justify its consistent degradation of women's rights, including barring women from public spaces and education, and jailing women's rights activists who dare protest.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has also shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban-led government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents have been denied visas.
Iranian Labor Council Says State-Worker Wage Discussions Sidelined 'More Than Ever'
Iran's Supreme Labor Council, meeting ahead of the end of the Persian calendar year, said efforts to boost the minimum wage for state workers in next year's budget have yet to be discussed in negotiations with the government. The state-affiliated ILNA news agency on February 25 quoted the labor body as saying that "wage negotiations are on the sidelines more than ever," even though boosting wages by 100 percent would "still not be enough" to address skyrocketing inflation. According to the Supreme Labor Council, Labor Minister Solet Mortazivi is set on a wage increase of 20 percent despite inflation hitting 44 percent. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Top Ukrainian General, Defense Minister Look For Ways To Boost Frontline Defenses
Ukrainian Army chief Oleksandr Syrskiy has said he traveled with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to the front line of Kyiv's effort to stave off invading Russian forces to analyze the situation and determine ways to boost defenses.
"During the visit, we analyzed the current situation in detail and discussed the necessary further steps, primarily the protection of troops from drones and air strikes by air-defense systems, as well as the strengthening of certain areas of the front," Sirskiy wrote on Facebook on February 25.
"The enemy regularly storms the positions of our troops. In many areas, the situation is complex and requires constant monitoring," Syskiy wrote, saying he had stressed the importance of coordinated military actions and protecting the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.
It was not clear when and where the visit to the front took place, but Syskiy's post came a day after the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Ukraine struggles to stave off Russian forces and is dealing with a critical shortage of weapons and ammunition.
Umerov recently said the shortage of artillery shells meant that Ukrainian forces were restricted to firing no more than 2,000 shells a day along the 1,500-kilometer front, while Russian forces were firing three times that amount.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a video address on February 13 that Syrskiy and Umerov had "visited all the hot spots of the front." Zelenskiy said the two were "solving existing problems," including troop shortages and management and that the front would be reinforced with the help of drones and other weaponry.
On February 23, Syrskiy and Umerov met with a delegation of U.S. senators to discuss the battlefield situation and the need for more weapons and ammunition.
The same day, U.S. President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives to pass an emergency spending package to provide $60 billion to Ukraine "before it's too late."
The bill allowing Kyiv to purchase weapons and ammunition, support military training and intelligence sharing, and fund government operations was passed by the Democratic-led Senate, the upper house of the U.S. Congress, on February 13.
Ukraine has said it tripled its weapons production last year as it looks to boost arms production and innovation.
Strategic Industry Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, speaking during a televised conference on February 25, said that 100 state and 400 private companies are involved the effort, and that Ukraine seeks to "considerably increase ammunition production."
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhaylo Fedorov the same day said 90 percent of the drones being used in the war are now produced in Ukraine.
Ukraine has called on its Western partners to boost the delivery of arms and funding and has received positive responses from the United Kingdom, Sweden, and others in recent days.
However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov said on February 25 that half of the Western arms provided to Ukraine are delivered late.
Voting Ends In Belarus Elections Called A 'Sham' By U.S. And 'Farce' By Opposition
Polls have closed for Belarus's tightly controlled parliamentary elections, which were held under heavy security at polling stations and amid calls for a boycott by the country's beleaguered opposition.
The February 25 elections were widely expected to solidify the position of the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Only four parties, all of which support Lukashenka's policies, were officially registered to compete in the polls -- Belaya Rus, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, and the Party of Labor and Justice. About a dozen parties were denied registration last year.
Polls opened for the general elections at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 8 p.m.
According to the Central Election Commission, voter turnout was 73 percent.
Results are expected to be announced on February 26, the commission said.
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has claimed her victory over Lukashenka in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, described the elections as a "farce" and called for a boycott.
"There are no people on the ballot who would offer real changes because the regime only has allowed puppets convenient for it to take part," Tsikhanouskaya said in a video statement from her exile in Lithuania, where she moved following a brutal crackdown on protests against the 2020 election results. "We are calling to boycott this senseless farce, to ignore this election without choice."
In a separate message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tsikhanouskaya said on February 25 that her video address to the Belarusian people about the elections and Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been displayed on 2,000 screens in public spaces throughout Belarus. The action, she said, was organized by a coalition of former police and security forces officers.
The U.S. State Department blasted what it called a "sham" election, held amid a "climate of fear."
"The United States condemns the Lukashenka regime's sham parliamentary and local elections that concluded today in Belarus," it said in a statement.
"The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic. The regime continues to hold more than 1,400 political prisoners. All independent political figures have either been detained or exiled. All independent political parties were denied registration."
"The Belarusian people deserve better,” it said.
The general elections were the first to be held in Belarus since the 2020 presidential election, which handed Lukashenka a sixth term in office. More than 35,000 people were arrested in the monthslong mass protests that followed the controversial election.
On the occasion, Lukashenka told journalists after voting that he plans to run again for president in 2025.
"Tell them (the exiled opposition) that I'll run," the state news agency BelTa quoted Lukashenka as saying.
Ahead of the voting in parliamentary and local council elections, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) announced a record amount of early voting, which began on February 20. Nearly 48 percent of registered voters had already voted by February 24, according to the CEC, eclipsing the nearly 42 percent of early voting recorded for the contentious 2020 presidential election.
Early voting is widely seen by observers as a mechanism employed by the Belarusian authorities to falsify elections. The Belarusian opposition has said the early voting process allows for voting manipulation, with ballot boxes unprotected for a five-day period.
The Vyasna Human Rights Center alleged that many voters were forced to participate in early voting, including students, soldiers, teachers, and other civil servants.
"Authorities are using all available means to ensure the result they need -- from airing TV propaganda to forcing voters to cast ballots early,” said Vyasna representative Pavel Sapelka. “Detentions, arrests, and searches are taking place during the vote.”
The Belarusian authorities stepped up security on the streets and at polling stations around the country, with Interior Ministry police conducting drills on how to deal with voters who might try to violate restrictive rules imposed for the elections.
For the first time, curtains were removed from voting booths, and voters were barred from taking pictures of their ballots -- a practice encouraged by activists in previous elections in an effort to prevent authorities from manipulating vote counts.
Polling stations were guarded by police, along with members of a youth law-enforcement organization and retired security personnel. Armed rapid-response teams were also formed to deal with potential disturbances.
Lukashenka this week alleged without offering proof that Western countries were considering ways to stage a coup and ordered police to boost armed patrols across the country in order to ensure "law and order."
For the first time, election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe were denied access to monitor the vote in OSCE-member Belarus.
In the run-up to the vote, rights organizations uncovered violations pertaining to how local election committees were formed. An expert mission organized by the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and Viasna said in late January that the lower number of local election committees and their compositions could indicate higher control by the authorities over the election process and an effort to stack the committees with government loyalists.
Following the vote, Belarus is expected to form a new, 1,200-seat All-Belarus Popular Assembly that will have broad powers to appoint judges and election officials and to consider amendments to the constitution. The new body will include elected local legislators, as well as top officials, union members, and pro-government activists.
Dozens Mourning Navalny's Death, Expressing Solidarity With Ukraine Detained In Russia
At least 32 people mourning the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and marking the anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine were detained in Russia on February 24. The OVD-Info human-rights monitor reported that the 32 people were detained during commemorations in nine Russian cities. Twenty-seven of those detained had laid flowers in memory of Navalny, who died under unclear circumstances on February 16 at a remote Arctic prison. Two wives of Russian soldiers, who were participating in rally by a group calling for fairer treatment for draftees, were detained along with three people protesting against the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Meets With Swedish Defense Minister To Discuss Security, Weapons Production
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Kyiv on February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to discuss a new Swedish military-aid package and the possibility of joint weapons production. "Today is the day this tragedy began, and it is very important for us that our friends are here," Zelenskiy said, describing Jonson's visit as "an important sign of his country's solidarity with Ukraine." On February 20, Sweden announced it would deliver $682 million in military aid to Ukraine, the Nordic country's 15th aid package since Russia's 2022 invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
G7 Leaders Hold Virtual Summit On Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) vowed on February 24 to support Ukraine for as long as needed in its war against Russia and said they would look for ways to make Moscow pay for the damage inflicted by its invasion.
The G7 leaders held a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
"As Ukraine enters the third year of this relentless war, its government and its people can count on the G7’s support for as long as it takes," the G7 leaders' statement said.
Zelenskiy told the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States that they "know very well" what Ukraine needs to protect its skies and strengthen its army on the ground.
"You know everything we need to support and continue our success at sea. And you well understand that we need all this in time. We are counting on you," Zelenskiy said, calling on the leaders to remember "that imperial ambitions and revanchism disappear only with the defeat of those who are infected by them."
This is historically what clears the way for real security and the development of democracy, he added.
"We hear at this time 'History is watching,' and this is absolutely true," he said, referring to the words of U.S. President Joe Biden in recent speeches imploring the House of Representatives to pass a bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.
The first G7 summit in 2024 took place exactly two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.
"I thank you for these two years together. That terrible day of February 24 and all the horror brought by Russia still did not deprive Ukraine of a normal future," Zelenskiy told the G7 leaders.
Zelenskiy signed security agreements earlier on February 24 with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who were in Kyiv along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to mark the war's two-year anniversary.
"The message I want to send today to...all the Ukrainian people is that they are not alone," Meloni said as she signed a 10-year defense pact with Zelenskiy.
Trudeau signed a similar accord and pledged some $2.25 billion in financial and military support this year.
"Every day since Russia’s invasion began, the G7 has stood with Ukraine. And today, together, we reaffirmed that support. We are united. We are unwavering. And we are not going to let Putin win," Trudeau said.
Zelenskiy also met with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to discuss the potential for joint arms production and future negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement.
With reporting by Reuters
March In Belgrade To Mark War Anniversary Calls For Continued Support For Ukraine
People gathered in the center of Belgrade on February 24 and marched to Republic Square, where they lit candles and held a minute of silence for the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Support Ukraine march event, held at the invitation of the Ukrainian Embassy to mark the second anniversary since the start of the war, drew people into the streets waving the flags of Ukraine and the European Union and displaying messages in support of peace.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Volodymyr Tolkach took part in the march along with the head of the delegation of the European Union, Emanuele Giofre, and the ambassadors of Sweden and Britain.
Tolkach said Ukraine is grateful to the international coalition that has helped the country survive over the past two years.
“Russia is ready for long and arduous war that will exhaust Ukraine, and if we want to fight against dictatorship and totalitarianism, we need to improve our efficiency. We should not let Ukraine to lose this war,” Tolkach said.
Giofre repeated the EU’s determination to stand by Ukraine.
"We are here to first of all pay respect to the many Ukrainians who have lost their lives, their loved ones in this horrible war, but also to pay respect to the resilience of the Ukrainian people that are standing tall in these difficult times, and to express our commitment to stand by them in the months and moments to come," Giofre said.
Elsewhere in Serbia, the anniversary was marked in Novi Sad by a march and the laying of flowers at memorials to victims of the war. A walk for peace in Ukraine and a free Russia organized by the Russian Democratic Society was also held in Belgrade. The group is made up of critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and opponents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Since the start of the war, Russian and Ukrainian anti-war activists in Serbia have organized a series of protests against it, but there also have been rallies in support of Russia organized by ultra-right groups, and Belgrade has expelled or banned several anti-war activists who fled Russia after the invasion.
Serbia joined the United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, but it has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for the war.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told TASS on February 20 that Belgrade is under great pressure from the West to impose sanctions Russia.
"We will try to defend our position as long as possible. We have been doing this for two years and I hope we will be able to continue,” Vucic said.
Bulgarian Sanctioned By U.S., Britain For Corruption Elected To Leadership Role In Major Bulgarian Party
A Bulgarian lawmaker who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain for alleged corruption, has been elected a co-president of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms at the party’s national convention in Sofia.
Delyan Peevski, a veteran member of parliament, was elected co-president of the party with Djevdet Chakarov, another veteran member of parliament and environment minister from 2005-09 when the Movement for Rights and Freedoms was in the governing coalition.
Peevski initially was the only candidate for president, but some members objected, prompting founder and honorary chairman of the party Ahmed Dogan to suggest Chakarov as co-president to please ethnic Turks. But it is clear to observers that Peevski is the party's main leader.
The move makes Peevski the first ethnic Bulgarian to lead the party, which has traditionally represented Bulgarian Turks and other Muslim communities in the country.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms was founded in 1990 after the Bulgarian Communist party changed the names of Bulgarian Turks and expelled thousands of them to Turkey. It has consistently held seats in Bulgaria's parliament and over the years has been in and out of the government.
Though it is not in the current governing coalition formed by Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and GERB, it supports its pro-Western course and Peevski attends government majority meetings in parliament.
Nikolay Denkov’s government survived a no-confidence vote in October that was sought by three opposition parties, including the pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane, over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other energy policies.
Movement for Rights and Freedoms joined members of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party and We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria in support of the government, which Denkov's formed in July after five general elections within two years.
Denkov on February 24 issued a statement on the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, assuring Kyiv of Bulgaria’s continued support.
"Two years ago, the Kremlin reminded us that we must fight for peace and defend our values," the statement said. Bulgaria is defending these values by continuing to support Ukraine, Denkov said, while Russia is fighting against "the right to a free, happy and full life" for everyone in Europe.
Peevski, whose opponents describe as an oligarch with influence in politics, the judiciary, and the media, and Borisov dominated Bulgarian politics for much of the past 14 years.
Peevski, who is believed to be one of Bulgaria's richest men, was sanctioned for corruption in 2021 under the U.S. Magnitskiy Act, and Britain followed suit one year later.
With reporting by dpa
Ukrainians Honor Fallen Soldiers With Exhibition, Religious Service
An ecumenical prayer service was held in Zaporizhzhya on February 24. Locals joined church dignitaries near an outdoor exhibition that features photos and names of soldiers killed in the defense of Ukraine. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, the eastern city of Zaporizhzhya was near the front line. Russia controls a nearby nuclear power plant to this day.
Ukraine Signs Bilateral Security Agreement With Canada, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 24 said he signed a bilateral security agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. The 10-year agreement "strengthens the position of our people, particularly our soldiers," Zelenskiy said on X. Canada joins Italy, Britain, Germany, France, and Denmark in concluding security agreements intended to shore up Ukraine's security until it can reach its aim of becoming a member of NATO. Zelenskiy said signing the agreement was "a strong and timely decision that will significantly strengthen our resilience."
Ukraine And Italy Sign Bilateral Security Agreement, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 24 signed a bilateral security agreement with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Italy joined Britain, Germany, France, and Denmark in concluding a 10-year security deal with Kyiv -- agreements intended to shore up Ukraine's security until it can reach its aim of becoming a member of NATO. Meloni is on a visit to Kyiv to underline continued support as Ukraine marks the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russian Drone Strike On Odesa Sparks Fire After Separate Strike In Donetsk Kills One
