Germany To Send Additional Patriot System To Ukraine As Scholz, Zelenskiy Talk

Iranian state media has reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces seized a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the vessel was "linked to Israel."

In response, Israel has accused Iran of piracy and said Tehran will "bear the consequences" of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The MSC Aries, a Panamanian-flagged vessel that is reportedly operated by a shipping company partially owned by an Israeli billionaire, was seized on April 13 and was being transferred to Iranian territorial waters, according to the IRNA state news agency.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations earlier said that the ship was seized in the Gulf of Oman close to the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

The Italian-Swiss Shipping group MSC said the ship had 25 crew members on board and that it was working closely with "the relevant authorities to ensure their well-being and safe return of the vessel."

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the continuing war in the Gaza Strip and following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria this month.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the April 1 strike that killed seven Iranian military personnel, including a top IRGC commander.

Following the seizure of the vessel on April 13, an Israeli military spokesperson said that "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

"Israel is on high alert," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. "We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Iran was led by a "criminal regime that supports Hamas's crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law."

"I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now."

Israel's retaliatory war in Gaza was sparked by a raid on Israeli territory carried out by Hamas, which rules Gaza and is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union, on October 7. The raid left 1,200 people dead and hundreds taken hostage.

The ensuing Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip aimed at destroying Hamas has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry.

Since the war began, Tehran has openly supported militant groups and proxies targeting Israel that are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West, leading to concerns of a broader Middle East conflict involving archenemies Iran and Israel.

In addition to strikes launched against Israel by Iranian proxy Hizballah in Lebanon, Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen have attacked Israeli territory as well as international and Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage to the Persian Gulf, which borders Iran and through which a fifth of the world's oil traffic passes. Fujairah, which is on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), is a major shipping port.

Video seen by the Associated Press showed commandoes rappelling from what appeared to be an IRGC helicopter to seize the MSC Aries. The IRGC has been involved in previous seizures of Western vessels by Iran.

On April 9, the head of the IRGC's naval forces, Alireza Tangsiri, said Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary.

Tangsiri said Iran viewed Israel's presence in the U.A.E. as a threat. In 2020, Israel established diplomatic relations with the U.A.E. as part of the "Abraham Accords" mediated by the United States.