Ukraine Envoy Urges Germany Not To Shelter Russian Mobilization Dodgers
Ukraine's new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a "security risk."
They are "young men who have no regrets but still want to avoid military service," Makeyev said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag published on October 30.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin declared a military mobilization in late September.
Makeyev also expressed gratitude for Germany's support of Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, but said Berlin needed to move with "more speed."
"When I look at Germany's actions in this war, I sometimes think: 'There’s a German sports car driving down the autobahn at 30 kilometers an hour,'" Makeyev said.
Ultimately, Germany helps, "but only when it is almost too late," he added.
Makeyev became Ukraine's ambassador to Germany on October 24, replacing Andriy Melnyk, who was removed in July with a reputation for harsh criticism of Germany's hesitance to provide military aid to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by dpa
All Of The Latest News
Iranian Journalists Demand Release Of Colleagues Detained For Protests Coverage
More than 300 Iranian journalists have published an open letter calling for the release of two colleagues who were detained for their coverage of the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The letter was published by the reformist Iranian daily Etemad on October 30. Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code.
The journalists called for the release of Niloufar Hamedi, who took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. His post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about Amini's case.
The journalists' letter also urged the authorities to release Elahe Mohammadi, who covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, at which the protests that later swept the country began.
On October 28, Iran's intelligence services issued a statement accusing Hamedi and Mohammadi of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative claiming without evidence that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
On October 29, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, warned that "today is the last day of the riots."
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protestors and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
"Those responsible must be held to account," he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran "to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women's rights."
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says 272 protesters have been killed in the crackdown against the unrest, including 39 minors. Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, including at least 40 journalists.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Slams Moscow For 'Weaponizing Food' Over Ukrainian Grain-Deal Suspension
The United States has harshly criticized Russia for its suspension of a UN-brokered agreement to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, saying Moscow is "weaponizing food in the war it started."
In an October 29 statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged Moscow "to resume its participation in the initiative," adding that since late July the agreement had enabled the export of more than 9 million metric tons of grain and "brought prices down around the world, which has been critically important for low- and middle-income countries."
Russia told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 29 that it was suspending the deal because it purportedly could not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact.
Moscow also cited "terrorist attacks" against its Black Sea Fleet near the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea as a reason for suspending the food program.
European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a post on Twitter that "the EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
In a video address after Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move "a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia." Zelenskiy called for Russia to be expelled from the Group of 20 leading global economies (G20).
U.S. President Joe Biden called Moscow's decision "purely outrageous."
The July 22 grain deal was intended to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," the UN said on October 28.
Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss the reported attack on its Black Sea Fleet at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29.
Russia's Defense Ministry said drones were used in the attack and that one Russian ship, a minesweeper, was damaged.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said Kyiv would try to continue using the Black Sea shipping corridor as long as possible.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Russian state television that Moscow was prepared to "supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months."
Dozens Of Captives Released In Latest Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap
Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff announced on October 29, saying the action resulted in the release of 52 Ukrainian citizens.
Andriy Yermak announced the exchange on Telegram. He said the Ukrainians involved in the exchange included “officers, medics, sergeants, and soldiers.”
Among the group returning home to Ukraine are the head of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, who was in the Azovstal steelworks, and a young military surgeon of a Ukrainian military mobile hospital, Yermak said.
“Defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Mariupol and people who saved lives are returning home,” he said.
The Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was under siege for weeks until Russian forces seized it in May, taking hundreds of Ukrainians captive. Several of them have been released in recent prisoner swaps.
Yermak thanked Ukraine’s coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war for their work.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have an important result…. We will return everyone," Yermak wrote.
He did not provide details on who Ukraine gave to the Russian side.
Denis Pushilin, administrator of territory that calls itself the Donetsk People's Republic, said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place and said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that 50 soldiers were returned, adding that they had been "in mortal danger in captivity." They were to be flown to Moscow by the Russian military for treatment and rehabilitation, a ministry statement said.
The last exchange took place on October 26, when 10 Ukrainian soldiers were released from captivity. Prior to that exchange, Ukraine announced on October 17 that 108 women were released and the release of 20 Ukrainian soldiers on October 13.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Denies Russian Military's Claim That U.K. Navy Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines
Britain on October 29 denied a Russian Defense Ministry claim that British Navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, saying the accusation is the latest "invented story” put out by Moscow.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russia’s accusation was designed to “detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The Russian Defense Ministry “is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the statement added. "This invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the west."
Russia has previously said the leaks appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism" and blamed the West for the explosions in September, which ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.
Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions but have not said who might be responsible. NATO and several European countries suspect Russia carried out the sabotage.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said allegations of Russian responsibility for the damage were "stupid," and Russian officials have pointed the finger at Washington, saying it had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The United States has denied involvement.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement said that “representatives of a unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year -- blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."
Russia did not give evidence for its claim but described the saboteurs as “British specialists,” saying they belonged to the same unit that directed Ukrainian drone attacks on October 29 on ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The Russian Army accused Ukraine of conducting the "massive" drone attack earlier on October 29. It said the ships that were affected are involved in guaranteeing the safety of grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea under an international deal reached in July.
"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Naval Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the town of Ochakiv," the ministry said.
The Russian Army claimed to have destroyed nine drones and seven maritime ones in the attack in the occupied port of Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
“As a result of the operational measures taken by the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, all the air drones were destroyed, though minor damage was done to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets," the ministry said.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of Sevastopol, said the drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen.
The city's services were on alert, but no civilian infrastructure had been damaged, he said.
The Ukrainian military command has not commented on the Russian statements regarding the alleged attack.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU Commissioner Says Almost $17 Billion In Russian Assets Frozen
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros ($16.9 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on October 29.
The figure has risen from the roughly 13.8 billion euros "from oligarchs and other entities" that Reynders in July announced the EU had frozen, mainly in five countries.
"So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, more than 17 billion euros in seven member states, including 2.2 billion euros in Germany," he told the Funke media group of newspapers.
The EU has adopted eight sanctions packages since the Russian war against Ukraine began eight months ago.
Ukrainian officials have been calling for the assets to be used to rebuild their country after the war.
"If it is criminal money confiscated by the EU, it is possible to transfer it to a compensation fund for Ukraine," Reynders said in the interview.
"This amount is far from being sufficient to finance reconstruction," he added.
Separately, Reynders told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper that this year could see the first war crimes trials linked to the war in Ukraine.
"If prosecutors want to start at the highest level, let them do it," he said.
Reynders said he was "reasonably sure" that the first war crimes trials of Russian suspects would begin at the International Criminal Court this year.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Family Of RFE/RL Journalist Says His Body Is Still Missing In Iran
The family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad said in a statement on October 29 that all efforts to retrieve his body from Iranian security officials have remained unsuccessful so far.
The statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said authorities have failed to inform the family which state organ has seized Haghighatnejad's body following his October 25 repatriation to Iran for burial in his home province of Fars.
"We have turned to every institution and organization that came to our mind for help," the statement said.
“It is our humane and rightful wish to bury his body in his hometown, Dejkord, after so many years of forced separation so that at least now that it is no longer possible to visit him, we can visit his grave,” the statement added.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) took it to an unknown location.
On October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents had abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body had been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
In an October 27 statement released to RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the IRGC and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release his remains to his family.
State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad’s body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Calls For Strong Response To Russia's Suspension Of UN-Brokered Grain Export Deal
Russia's announcement that it is suspending its participation in a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 29.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that Russia should be kicked out of the G20.
"Why can a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin decide whether there will be food on the tables of people in Egypt or Bangladesh?" Zelenskiy asked. "Russian terror and blackmail must lose. Humanity must win."
Russia told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter that it was suspending the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.
"There's no merit to what they're doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told reporters.
The United Nations urged Russia not to withdraw from the deal, and deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said negotiations with Russia were ongoing.
"It is vitally important that all parties refrain from any actions that could jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Haq said, using the formal name for the deal.
The European Union said it supported UN-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive.
Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Commission, said the EU stressed that "all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world."
Russia also asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss an alleged attack on its Black Sea Fleet, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said.
It said some of the ships attacked in Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29 were civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that in light of the attack, which it said Ukraine carried out "with the participation of British experts," Russia "suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports."
The ministry said earlier that drones were used in the attack and that they were all destroyed. Only one Russian ship, a minesweeper, sustained minor damage, it said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine had previously warned that Russia planned to "ruin" the grain-export deal.
Kuleba called on "all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations."
The grain export deal between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations allowed a resumption of grain exports. Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, and some Russian fertilizer exports also resumed.
The agreement was set to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," a UN spokesman said on October 28.
Russia had threatened to pull out of the agreement on grounds that the grain was not being sent to poorer countries, which at the time the deal was signed desperately needed the grain to ensure their populations did not starve.
Analysts have pointed out that Moscow’s withdrawal from the deal would deprive Ukraine of a major part of its hard-currency revenues and at the same time would drive up global food prices and inflation in Europe.
The United Nations on October 28 had urged parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to renew it.
"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The agreement freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.
The deal set up a corridor that is exclusively humanitarian, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said.
The ministry says that since the first ship left the port in Odesa on August 1, Ukraine has exported more than 9 million tons of food, of which more than 5 million tons went to countries in Africa and Asia.
At the same time, 190,000 tons of wheat were sent to countries on the brink of famine within the framework of the UN World Food Program, the ministry said.
"Ukraine remains a reliable partner for the civilized world and is ready to continue promptly collecting and shipping agricultural products to ensure global food security," the ministry added.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
IRGC Head Warns Protesters To End Demonstrations As UN Urges Iran To Respect Human Rights
The commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that October 29 would be their last day of taking to the streets.
"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," Salami was quoted as saying by state media.
Iran has been gripped by protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Protests were reported on October 29 at several universities across the country where students chanted, “Death to the dictator,” and, “Woman, life, freedom.”
Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) posted videos on Twitter showing protests at several universities. One of the protests showed people holding hands in a large circle and chanting: "If we don't unite, we will be killed one by one."
HRANA said 272 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of October 28, including 39 minors. Some 34 members of the security force have also been killed and nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, it said.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights also posted a video of a protest at a university campus and said that in the city of Arak state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered for the funeral of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a young aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protesters and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
“Those responsible must be held to account,” he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran “to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women’s rights.”
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
In a separate statement, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed concern about "rising fatalities and injuries" to protesters in Iran.
"It’s essential that unfettered access to health care is provided to those in need, [including] the appropriate use of medical vehicles, facilities & the ability of health workers to help patients," WHO chief Tedros said on Twitter on October 28.
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran were dozens of people were killed in clashes four weeks ago during anti-government protests.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and against the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
The United States and Albania will hold an informal UN Security Council gathering on November 3 that will focus on the protests in Iran, according to a note outlining the event seen by Reuters. Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to address the gathering.
"The meeting will highlight the ongoing repression of women and girls and members of religious and ethnic minority groups in Iran," the note said. "It will identify opportunities to promote credible, independent investigations into the Iranian government's human rights violations and abuses."
Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, is also due to address the meeting, which can be attended by other UN member states and rights groups.
"The meeting will underscore ongoing unlawful use of force against protesters and the Iranian regime's pursuit of human rights defenders and dissidents abroad to abduct or assassinate them in contravention of international law," read the note about the planned meeting.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
EU Urges Kosovo To Allow More Time For Conversion Of Serbs' License Plates
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for a phaseout of old Serbian license plates still being used by ethnic Serbs in the country.
"Kosovo should allow for a longer transition period," Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security at the European Commission, said on October 29.
"This has been the consistent advice of Kosovo's closest partners, including the EU and the U.S. It is disappointing to see it has not been followed," she added.
Her comment came a day after Prime Minister Albin Kurti unveiled a plan to implement a new license-plate-registration rule under which the phaseout would take place gradually.
He said drivers would first be given warnings during the initial three-week period starting on November 1. That is to be followed by a two-month period when fines will be issued. There will then be another two-month period during which temporary license plates will be valid.
If drivers do not change their plates by April 21, their vehicles will be confiscated.
Kurti announced the compromise plan a day after minority Serbs threatened to again block roads if authorities in Pristina did not agree to delay implementation of the phaseout.
The European Union said Kosovo had the right to phase out the old car plates and had taken a step in the right direction, but pointed to an agreement from 2016 that foresaw a 12-month time frame for the process, which it said had not been followed.
The United States also issued a statement saying it preferred an extension of the implementation of the rule.
"Kosovo has the right to implement the license plate regime under the Brussels Agreement, but an extension of the timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement on October 28.
Massrali urged all parties to maintain calm, exercise restraint, and "avoid any actions or rhetoric that could jeopardize the stability on the ground, particularly in the north of Kosovo."
Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serbian minority to change old car plates that date to before 1999, when Kosovo was still part of Serbia.
The attempts have been met with strong and sometimes violent resistance by ethnic Serbs who live in the northern part of the country.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a war in 1998-99, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence in 2008.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war with the acronyms of Kosovar cities such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serbian majorities.
With reporting by Reuters
Violent Clashes Reported At Protest In Southeastern Iranian City
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran that has seen weeks of unrest since a wave of demonstrations broke out following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police.
Dozens of people were killed in clashes in Zahedan four weeks ago during anti-government protests, and the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said people in Zahedan once again gathered after Friday Prayers on October 28 and chanted against the government.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
Iran Human Rights said security forces opened fire and that deaths were reported, including a 12-year-old boy.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) said earlier on Twitter that security forces had fired on protesters.
The state-run IRNA news agency said "unknown people opened fire," killing one person and wounding 14 others, including security forces.
It was not possible to verify the claims or the authenticity of the videos.
Amnesty International said the crackdown on the protests by security forces in the city on September 30 killed at least 66 people.
At the same time as the protest rally in Zahedan, reports and videos indicate that other protest rallies were held in some other cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province at noon on October 28 and after Friday Prayers.
Reports also indicate that a large gathering was held on October 27 in Makki Mosque in Zahedan in support of influential Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzah.
Last week during his Friday Prayers sermon, the cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings on September 30.
Molavi Abdolhamid published excerpts of his speech on Instagram on October 27 in which he again asks the authorities to condemn the September 30 massacre and punish the perpetrators.
Videos posted on social media on October 27 showed people in the Chitgar neighborhood chanting, "No to hijab. No to oppression. Freedom and equality," and also, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei.
Protesters have continued to take to the streets of Tehran despite the threat of a further crackdown on the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Rights groups say at least 215 people have been killed during protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The UN human rights office on October 28 voiced concern at Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said authorities refused to release some of the bodies of those killed.
"We've seen a lot of ill treatment...but also harassment of the families of protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press briefing in Geneva.
"Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families," she said.
The body of the late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad was reportedly seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) upon being repatriated, drawing a sharp response from the U.S. State Department, which said it was “disgusted” by the treatment of Haghighatnejad’s body.
Haghighatnejad died on October 17 of cancer in Berlin.
In the city of Arak, RFE/RL’s Radio Farda reported that a 19-year-old man was killed by security forces on October 26.
Mehrshad Shahidinejad was assaulted by security forces in Arak and was killed due to multiple baton blows to his head, according to his relatives and friends on social media.
Shahidinejad was a talented chef and was popular in his home city of Arak.
With reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, as well as AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. Sanctions Iranian Foundation That Issued Bounty For Killing Of Rushdie
The United States has imposed financial sanctions on an Iranian foundation it accused of issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of novelist Salman Rushdie.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the sanctions against the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation on October 28.
The OFAC accused the foundation of issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie, a prominent Indian-born, British-American author, who was seriously injured in an attack on August 12 in western New York state.
“Since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s order pronouncing a death sentence on Rushdie in February 1989, 15 Khordad Foundation has committed millions of dollars to anyone willing to carry out this heinous act,” the department said in a news release. “Since putting its bounty on Rushdie, the 15 Khordad Foundation, which is affiliated with the supreme leader, has raised the reward for targeting the author.”
Rushdie, 75, lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand in the attack, which occurred just before he was to be introduced for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression.
"This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie’s speedy recovery following the attack on his life," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who issued a separate statement on the sanctions, noted that the fatwa, or religious edict, was reaffirmed by Iran’s current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in 2017 and was republished by Iranian state-controlled media as recently as August 2022.
"The infamous fatwa was intended to incite terrorism and violence, bring about the death of Rushdie and his associates, and intimidate others," Blinken said in the statement. "The United States condemns such incitement and the attack on Rushdie in the strongest terms as a blatant assault on freedom of speech and an act of terrorism."
Prosecutors say the man arrested in the attack on Rushdie, Hadi Matar of New Jersey, stabbed the author in the neck, stomach, chest, hand, and right eye after rushing the stage at the event in New York’s western Chautauqua County.
Mater, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.
Mater praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie, author of the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.
Iran has denied involvement in the attack on Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Khomeini issued the fatwa, or religious edict, against him following the publication of The Satanic Verses.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to the foundation and generally bars Americans from dealing with it. Those dealing in certain transactions with the foundation also risk sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
'Unprecedented' Power Cuts In Ukraine After Russian Strikes Damage Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says about 4 million people across Ukraine have been hit by power restrictions that Ukraine’s energy companies have been forced to impose because of damage to infrastructure caused by Russia's bombing campaign.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on October 28 that the areas affected include the Kyiv and Kharkiv and the regions around the two major cities.
Authorities in Kyiv said the cuts would have to be stepped up to "unprecedented" levels.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the city's energy supply system on October 28 was operating in emergency mode. He said it would take two to three weeks to eliminate an electricity deficit ranging between 20 percent and 50 percent.
Earlier on October 28, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company said in a statement that “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed in the Kyiv region.
Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the capital region, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war, while Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, announced that daily one-hour power outages would begin on October 31 across the province.
The measures are necessary to stabilize the power grid because Russia continues shelling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, he said on Telegram.
Ukraine says about one-third of its power stations have been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on October 10.
Ukraine and its allies have said many of the strikes have been carried out by drones supplied by Iran with the goal of depriving Ukrainians of heat for their homes in the coming winter.
Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he demanded Iran stop sending the weapons to Russia in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart.
Kuleba said on Twitter that he “demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine” during the call on October 28 with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The United States announced $275 million in fresh military aid to Ukraine -- in part because of Russia's attacks on the country's civilian infrastructure.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the aid is the 24th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.
"The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said.
The United States also is working to provide Ukraine with air-defense capabilities, he said, adding that two initial U.S. NASAM air-defense systems are ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and that the United States is working with allies and partners to enable delivery of their air-defense systems to Ukraine.
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that the military had met its mobilization target of 300,000 soldiers.
The partial mobilization, which prompted some Russian men to leave the country, was announced on September 21.
According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits are already in Ukraine, and 41,000 of them were deployed to military units. Shoigu said that no additional conscription is planned.
In his video address, Zelenskiy expressed doubt that the mobilization was truly complete, saying the poor performance of Moscow's forces meant "very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
More Oil Workers In Iran Call For Strike As Unrest Continues
Permanent workers in Iran's oil industry say they will join a strike announced by contract oil workers and will stop work on October 29 to protest the government's crackdown on a wave of nationwide demonstrations following last month's death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for not wearing her hijab "properly."
The announced strike of petrochemical industry workers could cripple a key sector of Iran's economy, already battered by international sanctions.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran announced on October 27 that petrochemical contract workers will strike starting October 29 in solidarity with the popular revolt against the government's repression.
The council on October 28 said permanent oil workers will also join their contract colleagues strike from October 29.
The council said in a statement that the strikers demand the immediate release of detained protesters, including more than 250 of their colleagues, as well as all political prisoners.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the crackdown has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children. The authorities have yet to announce a death toll, but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Iranian leaders have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots."
Strikes have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry -- one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in revenue -- is located.
There are also reports indicating that Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country will also join in nationwide protests on October 29.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Independent Kyrgyz Media Post Dark Page To Protest Government's Blocking Of RFE/RL Websites
Dozens of media organizations, journalists, and civic activists stopped working for three hours on October 28 to protest the Kyrgyz government's decision to block the page of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, for two months.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The government claimed the video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the accusation, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their web pages from 0900 to 1200 local time with the caption: "No News Today. Media Under Pressure In Kyrgyzstan," and also refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
Among the participants in the boycott were Kaktus.media, Kloop.kg, 24.kg, T-Media, TV1, NEXT TV, 3rd channel, April TV, Bulak.kg, Politklinika.kg, TemirovLive, and media MediaHub.
"The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kyrgyzstan made an illegal decision to suspend the website of Radio Azattyk. The media community of Kyrgyzstan calls on the authorities to stop the pressure on freedom of speech and the freedom of the press and the criminal prosecution of journalists, bloggers, civil activists, and other citizens who freely express their opinions," the media community said in a statement.
The Kyrgyz government's decision was criticized by rights groups and Kyrgyz lawmakers; rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Human Right Watch (HRW) on October 28 urged the Kyrgyz authorities to rescind the measure against RFE/RL, saying in a statement that Kyrgyzstan "should stand up for, not undermine," independent media.
“It is standard journalistic practice to provide information from both sides of the conflict,” said HRW's Syinat Sultanalieva.
“The blockage of [Radio Azattyk] is a blatant attempt to control and censor independent journalism in Kyrgyzstan in violation of the country’s international human rights obligations, particularly with respect to freedoms of expression and of the media,” Sultanalieva said.
On October 27, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called the move against RFE/RL "a flagrant act of censorship."
“Kyrgyz authorities must immediately lift the block on Radio Azattyk and repeal the [Protection from False Information Law], which gives state officials carte blanche to quash inconvenient reporting through wholly opaque decisions on alleged ‘inaccuracy’,” CPJ said in a statement.
On October 27, dozens of Kyrgyz media outlets published an open letter calling on the Kyrgyz government to immediately cease all pressure on freedom of speech and freedom of the media and to withdraw the Protection from False Information Law.
Earlier this month, threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them. Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated former deputy chief of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Moscow Says 'Departure' Of Civilians Completed As 1,000 Extra Russian Troops Sent To Kherson Amid Heavy Fighting
Ukraine's military says Russia is massing troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River as both sides appear poised for what could be a key battle for Kherson in Ukraine's south, while Russian officials claim all civilians were evacuated from the city.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on October 28 that Moscow has sent in up to 1,000 recently mobilized soldiers to make up for personnel losses suffered at the hands of an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson region.
"The command of the Russian occupying forces, in order to avoid panic among the personnel, is trying by all means to hide the real losses of servicemen.... There is a strengthening of the enemy group on the right bank of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region with mobilized servicemen numbering up to 1,000 people," the General Staff said in a statement.
Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim the Kherson region and its capital of the same name, which Russian forces captured during the first days of the war.
Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
However, tough terrain and bad weather held up the Ukrainian Army's main advance in Kherson, officials said.
Kherson, one of four partially occupied provinces that Russia proclaimed to have seized last month, controls the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and the mouth of the Dnieper that bisects Ukraine.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said on October 28 that President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited Kherson.
Kiriyenko, one of the most powerful officials in the Kremlin, visited the ferry port that is evacuating people from the right bank of the Dnieper ahead of the expected Ukrainian offensive, Aksyonov said.
"The work on organizing the departure of residents has been completed," he said.
Aksyonov's statement came a day after Russia-appointed officials in Kherson said that more than 70,000 people had left the city, including members of the Moscow-installed regional administration.
The Ukrainian military said on October 28 that forces had killed 44 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours, adding that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot and a hangar with equipment.
The claim could not be independently verified.
However, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said 23 of his soldiers were killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week in Kherson. The comments were unusual as pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses.
WATCH: A local official told Russian conscripts "You are not cannon fodder" in a video published online recently. The men responded by angrily shouting that, actually, that's exactly what they are. The incident, in the Ardatovsky district some 360 kilometers east of Moscow, followed a stream of videos in which Russian conscripts complain of old equipment and poor training.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian shelling killed four local residents, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the region's military administration, said on October 28.
Russian air strikes, drone attacks, and shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure were forcing electricity cuts in the capital, Kyiv, and other places, officials said.
Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told a briefing on October 28 that Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones so far. The drones have become a key weapon in Russia's attacks on crucial Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it is supplying drones to Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainians will not be cowed by such tactics.
"Shelling will not break us -- to hear the enemy's anthem on our land is scarier than the enemy's rockets in our sky," Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on October 27 as he stood outside in the dark next to the wreckage of a downed drone.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops are targeting Russian-launched drones, fighter planes, and helicopters, using Soviet-era antiaircraft systems with limited radar capabilities. They also use Western-supplied, shoulder-launched missiles like the Stinger, but factors such as the weather can have a major impact on their effectiveness.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press said the United States is preparing a new $275 million package of military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its counteroffensive against Russian forces.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, which is expected to be announced as early as October 28.
Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already there, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.
White House national-security spokesperson John Kirby declined to confirm details of the package in a CNN interview, saying only that a new tranche of weaponry for Ukraine would be announced "very, very soon."
With reporting by AFP, BBC, Reuters, and guardian.co.uk
Russia's Claims Of U.S. Biological Weapons Activity In Ukraine Rejected At UN Security Council Meeting
A UN disarmament official and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations have rejected a Russian complaint filed with the UN Security Council demanding an investigation into U.S. "military biological activities" in Ukraine.
The accusation, raised by the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 27, is "pure fabrication brought forth without a shred of evidence," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.
She also said she wanted to set the record straight that neither Ukraine nor the United States has a biological weapons program.
The UN's deputy high representative for disarmament affairs, Adedeji Ebo, also addressed the question, telling the Security Council that the United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.
"We are aware that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint...regarding allegations of biological weapons programs in Ukraine," Ebo said.
"As high representative Izumi Nakamitsu informed the council in March, and May of this year, the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programs," he said.
He also said United Nations had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate the claim.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on October 27 that "during the course of the special military operation [in Ukraine] evidence and material that shed light on the true nature of the U.S. military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory were obtained."
The ministry said it was “left with no choice but to file a complaint with the chairman of the UN Security Council to launch an international investigation" into "the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine," according to a ministry statement.
The complaint was filed with a draft resolution to the Security Council, it said.
After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Russia accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons aiming to "establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."
The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in March that it was “simply not true” the United States was holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.
Based on reporting by AFP
Inspectors To Look For Evidence Of Dirty Bomb Production In Ukraine This Week, IAEA Says
The UN's nuclear watchdog says it will carry out an "independent verification" of Russian allegations about the production of a dirty bomb in Ukraine this week.
IAEA inspectors will conduct their work at two locations in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on October 27.
This follows a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to the locations, Grossi said.
Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use such a weapon and alleged that it is in the final stages of developing it.
A dirty bomb uses the explosion of a conventional warhead to spread radioactive, biological, or chemical materials over a wide area.
Kyiv and its Western allies have firmly denied the accusation and asserted that Russia has raised the dirty bomb claim because it might be planning to use one and blame it on Ukraine. This would provide Moscow justification for the use of conventional nuclear weapons.
Grossi said the inspectors would work to detect any diversion of nuclear material subject to safeguards and any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations.
“The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of 'dirty bombs,'" Grossi said in the statement.
The IAEA did not disclose the names of the sites but said it had inspected one of them a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there.
Given the interest and urgency of this matter, the conclusions will be provided immediately to the IAEA board of governors and then to the public.
Speaking in Moscow earlier on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible."
He said Kyiv's suggestion that the Russian accusation might mean Moscow plans to detonate a "dirty bomb" itself was false.
"We don't need to do that. There would be no sense whatsoever in doing that," Putin said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Blinken Calls Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine 'Appalling'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling" and the United States and allies will seek to block such shipments.
Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said on October 27 during a visit to Ottawa, Canada.
"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter, and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he said.
If it becomes clear that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, "we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue," Blinken added.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, saying attacks on electrical power stations are designed to deprive Ukrainians of heat for their homes in the coming winter. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
"We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier this week.
The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, has already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.
The United States and its allies and partners have sent modern weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to help it defend its territory.
As a followup to these transfers, the United States on October 27 announced a plan to prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals or the Russian military.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States remained "vigilant" to the possibility that criminals and nonstate actors may attempt to illicitly acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine.
Price said the plan aims to account for arms and munitions when they are transferred, enhance regional border management and security, and build the capacity of security forces to detect illicit arms trafficking.
With reporting by AFP
Putin Says World Faces Dangerous Decade, Rejects West's Attempts To 'Dominate'
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War II and predicted that the historical period of the West's "undivided dominance over world affairs" is coming to an end.
Speaking on October 27 at a conference of international policy experts in Moscow, Putin said the decade ahead is "probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important...since the end of World War II."
Putin laid the blame for the situation at the feet of Western countries, which he said have cast aside the norms of international affairs in order to maintain dominance and hold down countries they see as "second-class civilizations."
The Russian leader also said he had no regrets about sending troops into Ukraine and sought to explain the conflict as part of the efforts by Western countries to secure their global domination.
Putin claimed in his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a think tank, that the West had helped incite the conflict and also seeks to stoke a crisis over Taiwan in an attempt to enforce global dominance.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, triggering the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II and driving relations with Western countries that back Ukraine and its drive to be part of the European Union and NATO to their lowest depths since the Cold War.
Putin cast the conflict in Ukraine as a battle between the West and Russia for the fate of the second-largest Eastern Slav country. It is partly a "civil war," he said, as Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Kyiv has flatly rejected both of those ideas.
The goal of what Russia refers to as a "special military operation" is to take the eastern Donbas region, Putin said, adding that in his view the region would "not have survived" on its own had Russia not intervened militarily in Ukraine.
WATCH: A local official told Russian conscripts "You are not cannon fodder" in a video published online recently. The men responded by angrily shouting that, actually, that's exactly what they are.
But the war has gone far beyond the Donbas region, with Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and other nonmilitary structures, killing tens of thousands of Ukrainians across the country.
Putin used the speech largely to rail against the West, saying it has nothing to offer to the world "except its own domination," and the goal of globalization "is neocolonialism to dominate the world." He said Russia is only trying to defend its right to exist in the face these Western efforts.
Putin also asserted that more and more nations refuse to follow Washington's demands and Russia will never accept the West's attempts to dominate the world.
Citing gay pride parades and the acceptance of transgender people in Western countries, Putin also defended "traditional values" and said "nobody can dictate to our people how to develop and what society we should build."
He also said Russia has never considered the West an enemy and has many things in common with it but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neoliberal elites.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Putin's speech presented no new ideas.
"We don't believe that Mr. Putin's strategic goals have changed here. He doesn't want Ukraine to exist as a sovereign, independent nation state," Kirby said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Putin's speech can be described as "for Freud," referring to psychoanalysis founder Sigmund Freud.
"The person who invaded a foreign country, annexed its land, and committed genocide accuses others of violating international law and the sovereignty of other countries? One truth: The person who started a wind will get a storm. The storm is coming," he said on Twitter.
Answering questions from journalists after his speech, Putin reiterated the Kremlin's assertion that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory. The claim has been dismissed as false by Ukraine and its allies, who say Russia may have raised the matter because it plans to use such a bomb in Ukraine as a pretext for escalation.
"It was me who ordered [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu to inform by phone all his colleagues about it," Putin said, adding that Russia does not need to use dirty bombs in Ukraine.
Putin also said he supported plans by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit Ukraine's nuclear power plants for inspections.
"It must be done as soon and as openly as possible because we know that Kyiv authorities are now working to cover up such [dirty-bomb attack] preparations," Putin said, without giving any exact information proving the claim.
Ukraine invited IAEA inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities after the Kremlin made its unsubstantiated claim about the preparation of a dirty bomb -- which would use the explosion of a conventional warhead to spread radioactive material or chemicals over a wide area.
Ukraine said it would welcome inspections because it had "nothing to hide."
According to Putin, Russia has never talked about the use of nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine despite his own promise to defend Russian territory “with any means at our disposal" and saying his words were "not a bluff."
"We see no need for [using nuclear weapons in Ukraine]," Putin told reporters. "There is no sense for that, neither political, nor military."
Iranian Protesters Again Clash With Security Forces; Officials Link Mosque Attack To Demonstrations
Protesters in Iran have clashed with police again as some in the western city of Mahabad attempted to occupy government buildings as officials tried to link the demonstrations -- sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf -- to a deadly attack on a mosque claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
Footage posted on social media by activists showed large crowds of people surrounding the governor's building on October 27, heaving rocks and other debris at the gates as sporadic gunfire echoes in the background.
The city was on edge after the body of 35-year-old Ismail Moloudi was buried earlier in the day.
Moloudi was killed the day before by officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during a protest marking 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being detained by police. Eyewitnesses say she was beaten by security agents, but the government says she died of "underlying diseases."
The Hengaw human rights organization said there were reports that some demonstrators in Mahabad had been shot. It was not possible to independently verify the reports.
In another western Iranian city, Khorramabad, hundreds of people gathered near a cemetery where Nika Shakrami -- a 16-year-old died after participating in anti-government protests in Tehran on September 20 -- is buried.
Shakarami went missing in Tehran after telling a friend she was being chased by police.
Amnesty International said Iranian security forces have killed at least eight people since the evening of October 26.
"Iran's security forces killed at least eight people since last night as they again opened fire on mourners and protesters," Amnesty said on October 27, condemning the "reckless and unlawful use of firearms."
As thousands of Iranians descended on October 26 on the cemetery where Amini is buried -- in defiance of warnings from authorities -- an attack claimed by Islamic State killed at least 15 people at a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz.
President Ebrahim Raisi on October 27 appeared to link the attack with the protests by saying that "the intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts."
Several leading Iranian officials have blamed the protests on foreign influences, mainly the United States and Israel. They have not shown any evidence to back up their claims.
Meanwhile the scope of the protests continues to widen, with a number of doctors in Tehran holding a rally on October 26 in front of the forensic medicine building.
Reports said 15 doctors were arrested at the gathering, prompting the president and vice president of the Tehran Medical Council to resign.
The government has met the protests with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left at least 215 people, including 27 children, dead.
With reporting by AFP. Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. State Department 'Disgusted' By Reports That Agents Abducted Late RFE/RL Journalist's Body
The U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release Reza’s remains to his family.
“We are disgusted by reports that the IRGC seized Reza's remains as they were repatriated to Iran for burial in his hometown of Shiraz,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on October 27 released to RFE/RL's Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death.
The seizure of Haghighatnejad's body "underscores the degree to which Iran's leadership fears journalists who expose its wrongdoings, even after their death,” the spokesperson said.
“By all accounts, he was a brilliant journalist dedicated to the freedom of speech and uncovering the truth,” the spokesperson said, adding: "We call on Iranian authorities to immediately release Reza's remains to his family and to cease its cruel intimidation of journalists everywhere.”
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the IRGC took it to an unknown location.
Earlier on October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body has been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that his family was being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Parliament Approves Mass Amnesty For Participants In January Protests
ASTANA -- The Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a bill granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with violent antigovernment protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives.
The bill approved by the Senate on October 27 must be signed by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to become law.
According to the text of the bill, the amnesty will affect more than 1,500 people who were arrested and charged over their involvement in the protests on January 4-7, as well as in dispersal of the demonstrators.
Those who committed minor crimes will be released and all charges against them will be dropped, while those who were convicted of serious crimes will have their prison terms cut by half or three-quarters. Individuals found guilty of terrorism, extremism, high treason, corruption, and organization of mass disorders will not be affected by the amnesty, the bill says.
Toqaev announced the mass amnesty plan in early September as human rights groups and political activists in the Central Asian nation demanded a full investigation into the deadly dispersal of the protests.
Many in Kazakhstan, including relatives of those killed during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from Toqaev on his decision to invite Russia-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to disperse the protests, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
In his September 1 address, Toqaev announced that all of those arrested or convicted for taking part in the January unrest, as well as law enforcement officers arrested for alleged beating and torturing the detained protesters, will be granted clemency.
Rights activists have said the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
Commission Declares Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Winner After Vote Recount
The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has declared Milorad Dodik as the winner of an election for the presidency of the country's Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, after a recount of ballots cast in the October 2 vote.
The commission said on October 27 that its members had voted 6-1 to approve the results of the recount launched because of questions about the integrity of the electoral process amid suspicions of electoral fraud that in some cases are backed by video evidence.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have placed sanctions on him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
The recount "confirmed that the candidate Milorad Dodik representing the Serb people and who was in the lead...remained so with the greatest number of votes," said Suad Arnautovic, chairman of Bosnia's central election commission.
State prosecutors and police officers oversaw the recount, which took place in Sarajevo despite the objections of Dodik, who said the electoral process should be returned to Republika Srpska and that ballots should never again be counted in Sarajevo.
The main opposition parties -- the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and List For Justice and Order -- believe their candidate, Jelena Trivic, won. She declared victory on election night, but so did Dodik.
Unofficial results released hours after polls closed showed Dodik held an advantage of around 30,000 ballots over his opponent.
The commission did not give new vote totals after the recount.
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown On Civil Society
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said on October 27 that Judge Alena Ananich sentenced the journalist after finding him guilty of creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities.
BAZh demanded Belarusian authorities immediately release Lyubyanchuk, saying his incarceration is "retaliation for his journalistic activities."
Lyubyanchuk, who cooperated with various media outlets including Poland's Belsat news agency, actively covered nationwide mass protests sparked by an August 2020 presidential poll that Lukashenka claimed he won but the opposition said was rigged.
He was arrested several times over his coverage of the protests at the time and subsequently stopped his journalistic activities. However, in late May, Lyubyanchuk was arrested.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center has recognized him as a political prisoner.
The sentence comes a day after the court sentenced noted investigative journalist Syarhey Satsuk to eight years in prison on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office.
Satsuk, who also has been recognized by Belarusian human rights organizations as a political prisoner, rejected all the charges, calling them groundless.
Currently, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, many of whom have been jailed since the August 2020 presidential election.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
