Ukraine Urges Germany To Speed Up Ammunition Supplies, Says 'Problem Lies With Government'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Germany to accelerate its ammunition supplies to Ukraine as German companies say they are "ready to deliver," in the latest effort by Kyiv to press Berlin into faster action to help it beat back Russia's year-old invasion. Kuleba told German publication Bild that he thinks "Germany could really help more with...artillery ammunition" and that after meetings with German industry he's convinced that "the problem lies with the government." To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It Has Not Taken Part In Grain-Deal Renewal Talks
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on March 12 that the country's representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal. "There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The next round of talks on extending the deal will be held in Geneva on March 13 between Russia's delegation and top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan, Zakharova said. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Iran Confirms Death Sentence Against Swedish-Iranian Dissident Lured To Turkey
Iran's hard-line judiciary says its Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
The defendant, Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), lived in Sweden for 14 years until he was apparently lured to Turkey by Iranian intelligence agents.
The Iranian judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, issued a statement on March 21 announcing confirmation of the sentence.
It included an acknowledgement that Chaab had been duped into his apprehension "after leaving Sweden by intelligence ploys."
Before the trial, Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The Supreme Court, the judiciary said on March 12, approved the death sentence "for Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management, and leadership" of the group and violence carried out by it.
It cited a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
It blamed the group for the deaths of 274 Iranians in all, as well as bombings and armed robberies.
It was unclear when the sentence against Chaab might be carried out.
But Iranian authorities routinely avoid disclosing basic information about detentions, trials, and other legal proceedings, including through the punishment phase in many capital cases.
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
At Least Five Killed By Explosion At Residential Building In Western Iran
At least five people were killed and two more injured when an explosion tore through a residential building in Tabriz, in western Iran, early on March 12. The blast, which occurred at around 3 a.m. local time, damaged three buildings and affected around 20 apartments, according to firefighters quoted by the Fars news agency. There has been no official conclusion about the incident, but a firefighting official suggested that a gas leak was the likeliest cause. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Rights Council Member Fears Inmate Who Made Torture Claim Was Sent To Fight In Ukraine
A member of Russia's presidential advisory Human Rights Council says that an inmate of a prison in western Russia who complained of torture appears to have been sent to fight in Ukraine. Council member Eva Merkacheva expressed concern when the penitentiary service in the Rostov region cited state secrecy over inquiries about the whereabouts of inmate Vladimir Spiridonov after he failed to appear at multiple court hearings. Russia and the private Wagner mercenary group have been accused of forcibly conscripting dissenters and critics and recruiting from among prisoners to fight in the year-old invasion of Ukraine. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Teenage Putin Critic Accused Of Terror Plot Escapes Russia, Anti-War Group Says
The family of a 16-year-old Russian who shared anti-Putin posts on social media and was later convicted on terrorism charges that his family has blamed on his politics has fled Russia with the help of a local anti-war group called Dozor. Yaroslav Inozemtsev, who has left the country with his family, was arrested in June 2020 at the age of 14 and accused of a plot to kill a teacher and a student for what his lawyers described as possessing a firecracker. He was initially declared mentally unfit and eventually freed pending a trial, after which he reportedly escaped the country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Chief Of German Ruling Party Wants Iran's Revolutionary Guards On EU Terror List
The co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, has slammed Tehran over the sentencing of a young student and called for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be placed on the European Union's terror list. The German politician said he was deeply shocked by the sentence against Samaneh Asghari, a young engineering student, who he said was sentenced to "18 years and three months in prison despite absolute baseless accusations." EU lawmakers adopted a nonbinding resolution in January calling for the IRGC to be put on the bloc's terrorist list.
Serbian President Rules Out 'Factual Or De Jure' Recognition Of Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said there will be "neither factual nor de jure" recognition of neighboring Kosovo under his leadership, vowing that he "won't be the one to sign" onto the independence of the majority-ethnic Albanian former province.
The statements appear to dash diplomatic momentum after Vucic and the Kosovar prime minister, Albin Kurti, pledged their willingness in Brussels on February 27 to continue the implementation of a normalization road map known as the Franco-German plan.
"I will not be the one who will sign the independence of Kosovo," Vucic said on March 11, according to local news agency Beta, adding that he would be "ashamed to circumvent Serbia."
"There is no surrender; we will recognize neither factual nor de jure independence of Kosovo, but we want peace with the Albanians, we want decent relations," he said in Vranje, in the south of Serbia.
Vucic reiterated the need for the creation by Kosovar authorities of an association of ethnic Serb municipalities to provide a forum for dialogue with the country's Serb minority, as Pristina pledged in a decade-old agreement also mediated by the European Union.
Vucic suggested that the association's formation was "probably being fulfilled."
Pristina has dragged its feet on laying the legal foundation for the organization, however, with Kurti suggesting that an ethno-nationally based solution was "not possible."
Vucic on March 9 also cast doubt on Belgrade's willingness to clear the way for Kosovar admission to the United Nations or recognition for Kosovo.
More than 100 countries around the world recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of sovereignty, which followed a bitter war of independence after the breakup of Yugoslavia and has not been acknowledged by Serbia, Russia, and a handful of EU states.
The head of Kosovo's liaison office in Serbia, Jetish Jashari, asserted after the late-February commitments that they were a turning point on the long path of negotiations.
"It is crucial that the implementation of the proposal begins without delay and in good faith," Jashari told RFE/RL's Balkan Service.
Belgrade and Pristina have each maintained liaison offices in the other since the so-called Brussels Agreement in 2013 intended to facilitate normalization, but they don't have formal diplomatic relations.
The European Union's representative to the dialogue efforts, Miroslav Lajcak, is due in Belgrade on March 13.
Vucic and Kurti are scheduled to meet in Ohrid, in North Macedonia, on March 18.
Iran Claims Oil Exports Have Hit Highest Level Since Reimposition Of U.S. Sanctions
Iran's oil exports have reached their highest level in the past four years amid U.S. sanctions, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on March 12, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. He said the increase was 190 million barrels above the previous year. In November, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's oil exports had reached levels not seen since the Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018. Companies that track oil flows said in January that Iran's export rise was due to higher shipments to China and Venezuela. To read the latest original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyiv Cites Russian Losses, Says Battle For Bakhmut Aids Counterattack That Is 'Not Far Off'
The Ukrainian military asserted on March 12 that the Russian side lost more than 1,000 troops in 24 hours as Moscow's push for the eastern city of Bakhmut continued, and Kyiv said it was determined to defend Bakhmut in part to help prepare for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The fight for Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, has been one of the most sustained battles of Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine despite its questionable strategic -- as opposed to symbolic -- worth in the eyes of many Western military observers.
The Ukrainian General Staff said in a regular briefing statement on March 12 that Russian "storming operations" continued in the city of Bakhmut.
It also cited enemy offensives particularly in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk.
The General Staff claimed the Russians had lost 1,090 soldiers and eight tanks in the past 24 hours.
RFE/RL cannot confirm specific battlefield developments.
But a British intelligence report and other Western analysts have suggested the Russian side has suffered huge casualty levels as it works to encircle and occupy Bakhmut.
Yevgheny Prigozhin, whose Wagner mercenary troops are active in Bakhmut, posted a video of himself on March 11 in battle gear around a kilometer from Bakhmut's city administration building in the gutted downtown of a city with a prewar population of around 70,000.
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, said the stubborn defense of Bakhmut helped his forces prepare for a coming counteroffensive.
"The real heroes now are the defenders who are holding the eastern front on their shoulders, and inflicting the heaviest possible losses, sparing neither themselves nor the enemy," Syrsky was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying on March 11.
"It is necessary to buy time to build reserves and launch a counteroffensive, which is not far off."
On March 12, the Ukrainian military warned that the likelihood of missile strikes across the country remained "high."
It said two people had been killed and three more injured when Russian forces shelled a civilian target in Kherson.
A day earlier, the head of the southeastern Kherson administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, had said three people were killed by a Russian bombardment on March 11.
Kherson is the administrative capital of one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya where Europe's largest nuclear power plant lies -- that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in October.
Russia forcibly occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move rejected overwhelmingly by multiple UN votes, and it does not control any of the four other Ukrainian regions.
Mediazona, an independent, anti-Putin media outlet, said on March 11 that 1,638 Russian regular troops and Wagner PMC mercenaries had died in the past two weeks of fighting in Ukraine, according to its calculations, marking one of the deadliest periods for Putin's forces.
Both sides in the conflict classify their casualty figures.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, and AFP
Tehran Reaches Deal To Buy SU-35 Fighter Jets From Russia, Says Iranian State Media
Iranian state media reported on March 11 that Tehran has reached a deal to buy advanced SU-35 fighter planes from Russia, citing Iran’s UN mission in New York. "Iran has asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling fighter jets to Iran, and Russia has given a positive response to this request," the report by Iranian broadcaster IRIB quoted the mission as saying. The Iranian report did not include comments from the Russian side and did not provide details.
Pope Francis Says He's Willing To Visit Ukraine And Russia, But 'Both' Or 'Neither'
Pope Francis says he is willing to travel to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, but only on the condition that he can also travel to Moscow. "I will go to both places or to neither," the head of the Catholic Church said in an interview with the March 11 edition of Argentinian newspaper La Nacion. War in Ukraine could only be ended through dialogue and concrete peace initiatives, he said. The pontiff, 86, was already considering a trip to the two countries last summer. At that time he also said he would like to visit both Kyiv and Moscow.
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End Five-Month Mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late on March 11 after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked at the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station's other crew members. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.K. Urges Olympic Sponsors To Back Ban On Russian Athletes
Britain has called on Olympic sponsors, including Coca-Cola and Samsung, to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at next year's summer games in Paris. London hopes that pressure from sponsors will sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a year and a half to go until the Paris 2024 games. The IOC in January outlined a road map to reinstate Russians and Belarusians -- excluded from world sport since the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago -- under a neutral flag provided they did not actively support the conflict.
Tractor-Trolley In Pakistan Falls Into Canal, Killing 10 On Way To Shrine
A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said on March 11. The official said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the March 10 accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he said. Such incidents frequently take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety regulations. To read the original story from AP, click here.
EU To Press Third Countries Over Sanctions-Skirting Exports To Russia
The European Union intends to pressure third countries to improve trade monitoring to block the transfer of military-use technologies and goods to Russia, Bloomberg reported on March 11. The bloc says shipments from the EU and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and others have surged since sanctions and export controls were imposed on Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, the United States has also been pressing these countries to prevent the transfer of restricted items to Russia. To read the original story by Bloomberg, click here.
Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Iran
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed two Iranian police officers in the country’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iranian state media reported on March 11. The incident occurred the previous day during Friday Prayers in the town of Goshan. The province, on Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the scene of protests for months following the alleged rape of a teenaged girl by a police officer. The area has also seen frequent clashes between police and drug-smuggling gangs.
Deadly Bomb Attack In Afghanistan's Fourth-Largest City Targets Journalists
A bomb blast at a journalism awards ceremony in the Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif has killed three people and left 13 wounded, Afghan officials said. Some of the wounded were reportedly journalists and children. No one has claimed responsibility for the March 11 blast, which came two days after a bomb in the same city killed Balkh Province Governor Daud Muzmal and two others. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Media Reports Say Finland Is Open To Providing Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Media in Finland have reported that Prime Minister Sanna Marin is prepared to discuss providing U.S.-made fighter jets to Ukraine. Marin, who visited Kyiv on March 10, said Helsinki plans to purchase 64 modern F-35A fighters to replace 62 Hornet fighters. The Hornets could be provided to Ukraine, Marin has said, although she noted that discussions are at a preliminary stage. For months, Ukraine has been seeking modern fighter aircraft from its allies. During talks in Paris on February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on France and Germany to provide jets “as soon as possible” as Ukraine fends off a Russian offensive in the eastern Donetsk region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Fighters Cling To West Side Of Bakhmut As Russians Claim Advances
Russian mercenary fighters claim they are closing in on the center of Bakhmut, but British military experts say the brutal, monthslong combat in and around the eastern Ukrainian city has taken a staggering toll on the invading forces, making it “highly challenging” for the group to maintain its bloody offensive in the near term.
On March 11, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, posted a video from what he claimed was a site near the city center.
“This is the building of the town administration,” he said pointing to a building in the distance. “It is one kilometer and 200 meters away."
However, he repeated his demand for the Russian military command to provide his group with more ammunition to allow it to "move forward."
Last month, Prigozhin, considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, accused top armed forces officials of committing "treason" by failing to equip his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
Prigozhin has made claims of battlefield victories in the past, and his most recent remarks could not immediately be verified, although the British Defense Ministry said in its daily update that the Bakhmutka River running through the besieged city “now marks the front line.”
The U.K. ministry said Ukrainian forces still hold the west of the town and have destroyed bridges over the river in an effort to block the Russian fighters’ advance.
“With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westward,” the ministry said.
It warned, though, that “the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south.”
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said Russian forces had made gains in Bakhmut and were clearing eastern parts of the city. It added that the mercenaries had advanced to new positions in the northwest of the city and were within 800 meters of the giant AZOM metal-processing plant.
The think tank said the Wagner group’s apparent goal of taking the plant was likely to lead to a “further wave of Russian casualties.”
Ukrainian and Western military experts have said Russian fighters have suffered near-catastrophic levels of casualties in the long battle for Bakhmut -- which U.S. military leaders have said holds little strategic value and mostly indicates Moscow’s desire for a symbolic victory in the face of growing criticism at home.
Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses, although neither side has disclosed up-to-date casualty figures in the conflict, which passed its one-year anniversary in late February.
According to a NATO estimate on March 6, Russia is losing about five times as many troops in the Bakhmut fighting as Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that more than 28,000 people have volunteered to serve in Ukraine’s Offensive Guard units, which are now nearly fully staffed.
“The units are mostly already formed and today we are recruiting additional volunteers to have a reserve in the future,” Klymenko said on March 11.
The Offensive Guard units, which are expected to be used in an offensive against invading Russian forces, are currently being trained at facilities around the country, Klymenko added.
The Ukrainian General Staff said during its daily briefing on March 11 that the Russian military launched “more than 100 attacks” across the front line in the Donetsk region, including around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk,
Russia also reportedly carried out 29 air strikes and four missile strikes in the region over the previous 24 hours, the military said, adding that civilians were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Ukrainian military administration in the southern Kherson region, said three civilians were killed and two injured in the city of Kherson when a Russian shell struck their car.
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address following the Kherson attack that "I would like to support all those cities and communities of ours that are subjected to brutal terrorist attacks by the evil state every day, every night."
Russia "uses a variety of weapons, but with one goal: to destroy life and leave nothing human behind. Ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground are a self-portrait of Russia."
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
Ukraine’s ground forces commander, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said Ukrainian troops are trying “to buy time for the spring offensive, which is just around the corner.” He said Russia continues to devote resources to the attack on Bakhmut, preventing it from advancing elsewhere.
Throughout Ukraine, Ukrenerho -- the national energy company -- was working to return power to several regions after Russian missiles and drones hit crucial infrastructure sites. Scheduled blackouts were in place in several cities, including Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia Lists World Wildlife Fund, Others As 'Foreign Agents'
Russia on March 10 added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of "foreign agents," along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist, and a few others. Russian law requires individuals and organizations that are determined to have received foreign funding and to have engaged in loosely defined "political activity" to identify themselves as "foreign agents." Authorities have used the law to discredit those listed and to stifle dissent. The World Wildlife Fund, which is headquartered in Washington, is a conservation group with projects throughout the world, including in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Exiled Opposition Figures Publish Charter For Democratic Iran
Six exiled opposition figures, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi have published a charter for the establishment of a democratic Iran. In a statement published on March 10, the signatories of the Charter Of Solidarity And Alliance For Freedom called for more international pressure on the Islamic republic to halt all death sentences and release all political prisoners. They also appealed to democratic countries to expel Iranian ambassadors. The charter was published following months of antiestablishment protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Fencers Cleared To Compete After Vote
Russian and Belarusian fencers will be allowed to compete in International Fencing Federation (FIE) events after the matter was put to a vote at its extraordinary congress on March 10. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for Moscow's invasion. But in January, the International Olympic Committee had set out a path for athletes from the two countries to earn slots for the Olympics through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutrals, with some federations now allowing them back. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Canada Bans Russian Aluminum, Steel Imports
Canada on March 10 banned the import of all Russian aluminum and steel products in a move that Ottawa said was aimed at denying Moscow the ability to fund its war against Ukraine. "Ukraine can and must win this war. We continue to do everything we can to cut off or limit the revenue used to fund Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.
Russian Released From Lithuanian Prison After Serving Sentence Over Soviet Crackdown
Former Soviet military serviceman Yury Mel has been released from a Lithuanian prison after serving nine years for involvement in the deadly 1991 Soviet crackdown on the Baltic state's pro-independence movement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on March 10 that Mel immediately left Lithuania for Russia. Mel was arrested in 2014 while entering Lithuania from Russia. He was sentenced to prison in 2016. Thirteen people were killed during the Soviet troops' storming of Vilnius's TV tower in January 1991, the deadliest action by the Soviet Army in trying to crush secessionist movements in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
